BBC Local Live: Essex

- Two dogs in Harlow have now died and three others have needed blood transfusions following an outbreak of a lethal disease carried by ticks
- Simon Dobbin, the football fan left with brain damage after an attack in Southend a year ago, is to return home today
Attacked football fan returns home
Assaulted Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin is finally home in Mildenhall after spending almost a year in hospital.
Mr Dobbin was attacked near a Southend pub after a match at Roots Hall last March.
Reporter Anna Todd was in Mildenhall earlier and spoke with Mr Dobbin's daughter, Emily.
Villagers pledge to kick Heybridge Swifts stadium plan into touch
Maldon and Burnham Standard
Heybridge Swifts have been promised a battle after plans to build a new stadium and 104 homes on its existing ground were submitted.
Police search for convicted rapist who fled court
Police are looking for a man who fled court after being convicted of rape.
Adrian Horwat, 21, from Southend, was convicted following a trial at Southend Crown Court on Monday.
He fled the court while on bail before the jury was able to return verdicts on four other matters which he was later cleared of.
Headlines: Teenager bailed after Harlow death... Convicted rapist flees court
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
This evening's headlines:
Stabbing victims 'applauded' for telling jury about ordeal
A man has been convicted of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent after two women were stabbed at a property in Colchester.
Roy Hensley, 47, of no fixed address, had previously admitted two counts of causing GBH but Chelmsford Crown Court decided he was guilty of the more serious offences. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison and a five-year extended licence.
Det Ch Insp Morgan Cronin said he applauded the victims "for having the strength to tell a jury about the ordeal they suffered".
Man jailed after two women stabbed in 'horrendous, unprovoked attack'
A man has been jailed for 15 years for a "horrendous, unprovoked attack" on two women in Colchester.
Roy Hensley, 47, of no fixed address, was found guilty of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent after two women were stabbed at a property in Kerry Court on 12 January.
One of the women, who was in her 50s, was left in a critical condition in hospital following the assault.
Gangsters to stage heist at Leigh jewellers... for a film shoot
Southend Echo
Gun-toting gangsters will hold up a Leigh jewellers on Sunday... but don’t worry, it’s all for a film.
Dog makes full recovery from potentially lethal tick-borne disease
Dog owners are being warned to protect their pets against ticks after five animals were affected by a disease called babesiosis after walking in Harlow.
Julie Newman's dog Ollie was among the first to be infected with the tick-borne disease in November, which can be lethal to dogs. Two animals have already died.
Ms Newman said Ollie was diagnosed after becoming lethargic and passing blood. Blood samples were sent off for tests before he had a blood transfusion, and he has since made a full recovery.
Improvements needed at existing Dartford Crossing, says Prime Minister
The Prime Minister, David Cameron, says road chiefs need to look at improving the existing Dartford Crossing as well as planning for a new Lower Thames Crossing.
Highways England is currently consulting the public on a possible tunnel linking Tilbury and Gravesend.
In response to a question put to him by MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, Stephen Metcalfe, Mr Cameron said: "We need to tackle congestion and air quality... Sorting out problems at the existing Dartford Crossing is important, but I do believe we've got to look at options for a new crossing."
Boy left 'devastated' over toy poodle theft
A boy with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been left "devastated" by the theft of his pet dog, who had turned him into a "loving little boy", his mother said.
Minnie the toy poodle was taken from her home in Rushdon Close, Grays, at the end of last month.
Owner Kellie Bird said of her 11-year-old son: "Before Minnie arrived he wasn't able to show any affection but within days of having her he showered her with affection. I just don't understand why anyone would do this to us".
Footage of High Street fight sought
Police investigating a fight in Colchester say they want to hear from people who might have filmed it on their mobile phones.
Officers say "numerous people" were involved in the fight in an area of the High Street situated between Dorothy Perkins and a fruit and veg stall on 5 March.
Two men, aged 49 and 27, were arrested and bailed.
MP gives cautious welcome to Russell Brand's Thames Crossing comments
The MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock is giving a cautious welcome to the comments of the Essex comedian, Russell Brand, over plans for a new Lower Thames Crossing.
In a Facebook video, the Grays-born comic said the plans were a "terrible, terrible idea" which would damage greenbelt land.
Conservative Stephen Metcalfe partially welcomed Brand's involvement, but had this warning: "If we're going to encourage people to get involved in this process, we've got to do it based on accurate information, and a lot of what was said isn't entirely accurate."
Essex assistant head not convinced by chancellor's academy call
An Essex assistant head teacher says he's unconvinced about plans to force every state school in England to become an academy.
The announcement was made as part of George Osborne's eighth budget this lunchtime.
David Parker from Davenant Foundation School in Loughton, which is an academy, said: "I think this is just a distraction to get the headlines, but it doesn't make a big difference in the real world."
The Iron midfielder Matt Paine picks up ankle injury
Ben Fryer
BBC Essex Sport
Braintree Town will check on an injury to their midfielder Matt Paine later this week.
He went off with an ankle injury in last night's goalless draw with Gateshead.
The Iron remain fifth in the National League as a result.
Essex County Council leader warns of budget impact on elderly
The leader of Essex County Council has said he's concerned about the impact of possible spending cuts on the county's elderly population in George Osborne's eighth Budget.
Mr Osborne is setting out £4bn in extra spending cuts. Conservative David Finch is concerned about the possible effect any potential cuts might have to Essex residents, where the number of 85-year-olds is set to double within the next 10 years.
"I make that point because there are increasing pressures on our budgets, both in terms of elderly population and the services they need," he said.
BreakingSimon Dobbin: Attacked football fan has arrived home safely
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
We've just heard that Cambridge United football fan Simon Dobbin, who was seriously injured when attacked in Southend, has finally returned to his home, almost a year since he left it to attend a match.
Mr Dobbin was rehabilitated in Norfolk and has finally made the journey home to Mildenhall in Suffolk today.
'Owners don't know how to spot ticks,' naturalist Packham says
Naturalist Chris Packham says many dog owners don't know how to spot ticks or deal with them, following a warning about an outbreak of a lethal tick-borne disease in Essex.
Two dogs have died after being infected in Harlow and three others needed blood transfusions after contracting the disease.
Mr Packham said owners could buy sprays, collars and chewable tablets to repel ticks. "Vigilance is what's required to here to understand this problem and manage it," he added.
Babesiosis outbreak: Second dog dies
A second dog has died from an outbreak of babesiosis, a tick-borne disease recently found in Harlow, the BBC has learned.
Three other dogs needed blood transfusions after contracting the disease.
"The parasite enters the bloodstream, enters the cells, and in the process of trying to kill the parasite the dog will actually destroy its own blood cells," vet Clive Swainsbury said.
Headlines: Five cases of tick-borne animal disease confirmed... Council leader warns of cuts impact on elderly
Nick Alliker
BBC Essex
Here are the stories we're covering in the news this lunchtime:
Simon Dobbin: 'Face lit up' when he knew he was coming home
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Simon Dobbin, who has been in hospital for almost a year after being attacked in Southend, was delighted to be returning home to Suffolk, his wife has said.
The Cambridge United fan will return to Mildenhall later today after rehabilitation in Norfolk. His wife Nicole said: "I went in on Monday and said 'you've only got two more sleeps here, Simon', and his face just lit up.
"I said to him 'are you looking forward to coming home?' And I got a 'yes!' So he is aware that he's coming home."
Packham: Tick warnings 'not meant to instigate panic'
Warnings about an outbreak of a potentially fatal animal disease in Harlow are not meant to "instigate panic", but instead try to stop the problem spreading, naturalist Chris Packham says.
The tick-borne babesiosis disease has been detected in five dogs who had been walked in Harlow - two of them have since died.
"This is a problem which is so easily solved, because prevention is better than cure," Mr Packham said. "I certainly wouldn't be walking my dog in the urbanised Harlow area, where these animals are active, until it had been tick-treated."
Travel: Delays on QE2 Bridge after pothole repairs
BBC Travel
There is queuing traffic on the clockwise M25 at the QE2 Bridge after earlier pothole repairs.
Congestion is back to junction 30 for Lakeside. You can check the latest travel news for Essex here.
Fifth case of tick-borne dog disease found in Harlow
A fifth case of a dog being infected with a potentially fatal tick-borne disease has been found in Harlow, naturalist Chris Packham says.
Dog owners are being warned about an outbreak of babesiosis, which is carried by ticks found in fields in Harlow in recent weeks. There's an expectation it could continue to spread across the country.
Mr Packham, who visited the town earlier this week, told BBC Essex a fifth case had been confirmed in the last couple of days.
Simon Dobbin: 'Banners and balloons' to mark his return home
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
"Balloons and banners" have been put up by friends and neighbours to welcome home Cambridge United football fan Simon Dobbin, who was attacked after a match in Southend last year.
Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole told the BBC it would be an emotional day when he returns from rehabilitation to his home in Mildenhall.
"It was a year ago he walked out of the house and it's a year later he's coming back and we're just so excited," she said. "I just don't want anything to go wrong today."
Attacked football fan on way home at last
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
The Cambridge United football fan who was left with brain damage after being beaten up following a match at Southend is due home today, almost a year on since the attack.
Simon Dobbin was attacked outside the Railway pub in Southend last March after a game at the Roots Hall stadium.
Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, has been at a rehabilitation centre in Norwich and is due home later today.
'Acid attack' trial set to continue
The trial of two people charged in connection with an alleged "acid attack" in Thundersley is due to resume at Basildon Crown Court this morning.
Yesterday, the jury heard Darren Pidgeon, 29, from Rayleigh, was left in "excruciating agony" when a stranger sprayed acid at him almost two years ago.
Ashley Russell, 30, from Vange, and Christina Storey, 32, from Rayleigh, both deny the charges.
Dog owners warned after pet dies from tick-borne disease
A dog diagnosed with a tick-borne disease after being bitten in Harlow has now died, it has emerged.
Four dogs were diagnosed with babesiosis last week after exercising on the same patch of land.
Owners are now being warned to protect their pets with anti-tick treatment and regularly check their dogs for the parasites.
Teen arrested over Harlow murder released on bail
Essex Police says a teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering a father of two in Harlow has been released on bail.
Hassan Abdi Mohammed, 48 (pictured) was found stabbed on a footpath in the town earlier this month.
An 18-year old was arrested in Edmonton, north London, on Friday night, and has now been released on police bail until May.
Headlines: Teen bailed over Harlow murder... Dog dies after tick disease outbreak
Sonia Watson
BBC Essex
Here are the top stories we're looking at this morning:
