BBC Local Live: Essex

Essex

Summary

  1. Two dogs in Harlow have now died and three others have needed blood transfusions following an outbreak of a lethal disease carried by ticks
  2. Simon Dobbin, the football fan left with brain damage after an attack in Southend a year ago, is to return home today
  3. News, sport, weather and travel updates resume at 08:00 on Thursday

Updates for Essex Live have finished for today - thanks for joining us. 

We'll be back tomorrow morning from 08:00 with the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the county. 

Weather: Dry with cloud... Bright with sunny spells tomorrow

BBC Weather

Dry with variable cloud and some clear spells at times overnight with a low temperature of 2C (36F).

Weather chart
BBC

Tomorrow, dry and bright with sunny spells, and lighter winds than on Wednesday with a high temperature of 9C (48F).

Your pictures: Kiteboarding in Frinton

It's been a pretty decent week so far weather-wise here in Essex, as this picture of Frinton captures perfectly.

Frinton
Alan Conran

Thanks go to Alan Conran, who sent us this photo he took on Monday, when he said there were "perfect windy conditions for some kiteboarding".

If you've got a picture you'd like to send to us, you can email us at any time.

Attacked football fan returns home

Assaulted Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin is finally home in Mildenhall after spending almost a year in hospital.

Mr Dobbin was attacked near a Southend pub after a match at Roots Hall last March.

Reporter Anna Todd was in Mildenhall earlier and spoke with Mr Dobbin's daughter, Emily. 

r

Villagers pledge to kick Heybridge Swifts stadium plan into touch

Maldon and Burnham Standard

Heybridge Swifts have been promised a battle after plans to build a new stadium and 104 homes on its existing ground were submitted.  

Police search for convicted rapist who fled court

Police are looking for a man who fled court after being convicted of rape.

Adrian Horwat
Essex Police

Adrian Horwat, 21, from Southend, was convicted following a trial at Southend Crown Court on Monday.

He fled the court while on bail before the jury was able to return verdicts on four other matters which he was later cleared of.

Headlines: Teenager bailed after Harlow death... Convicted rapist flees court

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

This evening's headlines: 

  • BBC Essex understands a second dog has now died from a lethal tick-borne disease that's been found in Harlow
  • A London teenager is on bail after being questioned on suspicion of murdering a man in Harlow
  • Essex Police is appealing for the public's help after a convicted rapist fled from Southend Crown Court

Stabbing victims 'applauded' for telling jury about ordeal

A man has been convicted of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent after two women were stabbed at a property in Colchester.

Kerry Court
Google

Roy Hensley, 47, of no fixed address, had previously admitted two counts of causing GBH but Chelmsford Crown Court decided he was guilty of the more serious offences. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison and a five-year extended licence.

Det Ch Insp Morgan Cronin said he applauded the victims "for having the strength to tell a jury about the ordeal they suffered".

Man jailed after two women stabbed in 'horrendous, unprovoked attack'

A man has been jailed for 15 years for a "horrendous, unprovoked attack" on two women in Colchester.

Roy Hensley
Essex Police

Roy Hensley, 47, of no fixed address, was found guilty of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent after two women were stabbed at a property in Kerry Court on 12 January.

One of the women, who was in her 50s, was left in a critical condition in hospital following the assault.

Gangsters to stage heist at Leigh jewellers... for a film shoot

Southend Echo

Gun-toting gangsters will hold up a Leigh jewellers on Sunday... but don’t worry, it’s all for a film.

Dog makes full recovery from potentially lethal tick-borne disease

Dog owners are being warned to protect their pets against ticks after five animals were affected by a disease called babesiosis after walking in Harlow.

Ollie
BBC

Julie Newman's dog Ollie was among the first to be infected with the tick-borne disease in November, which can be lethal to dogs. Two animals have already died.

Ms Newman said Ollie was diagnosed after becoming lethargic and passing blood. Blood samples were sent off for tests before he had a blood transfusion, and he has since made a full recovery.

Improvements needed at existing Dartford Crossing, says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister, David Cameron, says road chiefs need to look at improving the existing Dartford Crossing as well as planning for a new Lower Thames Crossing.

Dartford Crossing
BBC

Highways England is currently consulting the public on a possible tunnel linking Tilbury and Gravesend. 

In response to a question put to him by MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, Stephen Metcalfe, Mr Cameron said: "We need to tackle congestion and air quality... Sorting out problems at the existing Dartford Crossing is important, but I do believe we've got to look at options for a new crossing."

Boy left 'devastated' over toy poodle theft

A boy with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been left "devastated" by the theft of his pet dog, who had turned him into a "loving little boy", his mother said.

Minnie
Essex Police

Minnie the toy poodle was taken from her home in Rushdon Close, Grays, at the end of last month.

Owner Kellie Bird said of her 11-year-old son: "Before Minnie arrived he wasn't able to show any affection but within days of having her he showered her with affection. I just don't understand why anyone would do this to us".

Footage of High Street fight sought

Police investigating a fight in Colchester say they want to hear from people who might have filmed it on their mobile phones.

Officers say "numerous people" were involved in the fight in an area of the High Street situated between Dorothy Perkins and a fruit and veg stall on 5 March.

Two men, aged 49 and 27, were arrested and bailed.

MP gives cautious welcome to Russell Brand's Thames Crossing comments

The MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock is giving a cautious welcome to the comments of the Essex comedian, Russell Brand, over plans for a new Lower Thames Crossing.

Russell Brand
Russell Brand

In a Facebook video, the Grays-born comic said the plans were a "terrible, terrible idea" which would damage greenbelt land.

Conservative Stephen Metcalfe partially welcomed Brand's involvement, but had this warning: "If we're going to encourage people to get involved in this process, we've got to do it based on accurate information, and a lot of what was said isn't entirely accurate."

Essex assistant head not convinced by chancellor's academy call

An Essex assistant head teacher says he's unconvinced about plans to force every state school in England to become an academy.

Davenant Foundation School
Google

The announcement was made as part of George Osborne's eighth budget this lunchtime.

David Parker from Davenant Foundation School in Loughton, which is an academy, said: "I think this is just a distraction to get the headlines, but it doesn't make a big difference in the real world."

The Iron midfielder Matt Paine picks up ankle injury

Ben Fryer

BBC Essex Sport

Braintree Town will check on an injury to their midfielder Matt Paine later this week. 

He went off with an ankle injury in last night's goalless draw with Gateshead.

The Iron remain fifth in the National League as a result.

Essex County Council leader warns of budget impact on elderly

The leader of Essex County Council has said he's concerned about the impact of possible spending cuts on the county's elderly population in George Osborne's eighth Budget.

David Finch
BBC

Mr Osborne is setting out £4bn in extra spending cuts. Conservative David Finch is concerned about the possible effect any potential cuts might have to Essex residents, where the number of 85-year-olds is set to double within the next 10 years.

"I make that point because there are increasing pressures on our budgets, both in terms of elderly population and the services they need," he said.

BreakingSimon Dobbin: Attacked football fan has arrived home safely

Kate Williams

BBC Local Live

We've just heard that Cambridge United football fan Simon Dobbin, who was seriously injured when attacked in Southend, has finally returned to his home, almost a year since he left it to attend a match. 

Mr Dobbin was rehabilitated in Norfolk and has finally made the journey home to Mildenhall in Suffolk today.

Simon Dobbin
Family photo

'Owners don't know how to spot ticks,' naturalist Packham says

Naturalist Chris Packham says many dog owners don't know how to spot ticks or deal with them, following a warning about an outbreak of a lethal tick-borne disease in Essex.

Chris Packham
BBC

Two dogs have died after being infected in Harlow and three others needed blood transfusions after contracting the disease.

Mr Packham said owners could buy sprays, collars and chewable tablets to repel ticks. "Vigilance is what's required to here to understand this problem and manage it," he added.

Afternoon weather: Staying dry with clear spells

This afternoon is set to stay dry with some sunny spells, but feeling cold in the breeze and near the coast.

Wednesday weather
BBC

Staying dry into the night with clear spells and lows of 3C (37F).

Check the latest forecast here.

Babesiosis outbreak: Second dog dies

A second dog has died from an outbreak of babesiosis, a tick-borne disease recently found in Harlow, the BBC has learned.

Three other dogs needed blood transfusions after contracting the disease.

"The parasite enters the bloodstream, enters the cells, and in the process of trying to kill the parasite the dog will actually destroy its own blood cells," vet Clive Swainsbury said.

Headlines: Five cases of tick-borne animal disease confirmed... Council leader warns of cuts impact on elderly

Nick Alliker

BBC Essex

Here are the stories we're covering in the news this lunchtime:

  • There are now five cases in Harlow of a deadly dog disease that comes from ticks, and two dogs have died
  • The Conservative leader of Essex County Council is warning of the impact of further spending cuts ahead of today's budget
  • Essex Police says a teenager, arrested on suspicion of murdering a father of two in Harlow, has been released on bail

Simon Dobbin: 'Face lit up' when he knew he was coming home

Kate Williams

BBC Local Live

Simon Dobbin, who has been in hospital for almost a year after being attacked in Southend, was delighted to be returning home to Suffolk, his wife has said.

Simon Dobbin and friend
Nicole Dobbin

The Cambridge United fan will return to Mildenhall later today after rehabilitation in Norfolk. His wife Nicole said: "I went in on Monday and said 'you've only got two more sleeps here, Simon', and his face just lit up.

"I said to him 'are you looking forward to coming home?' And I got a 'yes!' So he is aware that he's coming home."

Packham: Tick warnings 'not meant to instigate panic'

Warnings about an outbreak of a potentially fatal animal disease in Harlow are not meant to "instigate panic", but instead try to stop the problem spreading, naturalist Chris Packham says.

Dog
BBC

The tick-borne babesiosis disease has been detected in five dogs who had been walked in Harlow - two of them have since died.

"This is a problem which is so easily solved, because prevention is better than cure," Mr Packham said. "I certainly wouldn't be walking my dog in the urbanised Harlow area, where these animals are active, until it had been tick-treated."

Travel: Delays on QE2 Bridge after pothole repairs

BBC Travel

There is queuing traffic on the clockwise M25 at the QE2 Bridge after earlier pothole repairs.

Congestion is back to junction 30 for Lakeside. You can check the latest travel news for Essex here.

Fifth case of tick-borne dog disease found in Harlow

A fifth case of a dog being infected with a potentially fatal tick-borne disease has been found in Harlow, naturalist Chris Packham says.

Tick
Other

Dog owners are being warned about an outbreak of babesiosis, which is carried by ticks found in fields in Harlow in recent weeks. There's an expectation it could continue to spread across the country.

Mr Packham, who visited the town earlier this week, told BBC Essex a fifth case had been confirmed in the last couple of days.

Simon Dobbin: 'Banners and balloons' to mark his return home

Kate Williams

BBC Local Live

"Balloons and banners" have been put up by friends and neighbours to welcome home Cambridge United football fan Simon Dobbin, who was attacked after a match in Southend last year. 

Simon Dobbin
Family photo

Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole told the BBC it would be an emotional day when he returns from rehabilitation to his home in Mildenhall.

"It was a year ago he walked out of the house and it's a year later he's coming back and we're just so excited," she said. "I just don't want anything to go wrong today."

Attacked football fan on way home at last

Kate Williams

BBC Local Live

The Cambridge United football fan who was left with brain damage after being beaten up following a match at Southend is due home today, almost a year on since the attack.

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin was attacked after a game in Southend
Nicole Dobbin

Simon Dobbin was attacked outside the Railway pub in Southend last March after a game at the Roots Hall stadium.

Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, has been at a rehabilitation centre in Norwich and is due home later today. 

'Acid attack' trial set to continue

The trial of two people charged in connection with an alleged "acid attack" in Thundersley is due to resume at Basildon Crown Court this morning. 

Darren Pidgeon
BBC

Yesterday, the jury heard Darren Pidgeon, 29, from Rayleigh, was left in "excruciating agony" when a stranger sprayed acid at him almost two years ago.

Ashley Russell, 30, from Vange, and Christina Storey, 32, from Rayleigh, both deny the charges.

Dog owners warned after pet dies from tick-borne disease

A dog diagnosed with a tick-borne disease after being bitten in Harlow has now died, it has emerged.

Dogs
Science Photo Library

Four dogs were diagnosed with babesiosis last week after exercising on the same patch of land.

Owners are now being warned to protect their pets with anti-tick treatment and regularly check their dogs for the parasites.

Teen arrested over Harlow murder released on bail

Essex Police says a teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering a father of two in Harlow has been released on bail.

Hassan Abdi Mohammed
Essex Police

Hassan Abdi Mohammed, 48 (pictured) was found stabbed on a footpath in the town earlier this month. 

An 18-year old was arrested in Edmonton, north London, on Friday night, and has now been released on police bail until May. 

Weather: A dry and bright day to come

Kate Kinsella

BBC Look East weather

Early mist this morning will clear, leaving us with a dry and bright day. There will be some sunny spells around but it will feel chilly due to a brisk wind.

Highs today of 8C, that's 46F. Check the forecast for your part of the county here.

Headlines: Teen bailed over Harlow murder... Dog dies after tick disease outbreak

Sonia Watson

BBC Essex

Here are the top stories we're looking at this morning:

  • Police say a teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering a father of two in Harlow has been released on bail
  • One dog has now died and three others remain seriously ill following an outbreak of a lethal disease carried by ticks in Harlow
  • The trial of two people - charged in connection with an alleged acid attack in Thundersley - is due to resume at Basildon Crown Court this morning

Good morning!

Jodie Smith

BBC News

Welcome to today's Essex Live page, where we'll bring you the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from now right through until 18:00 this evening.

If you'd like to get in touch, you can email us, post a message on Facebook or tweet us.

