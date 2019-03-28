Keith Flint

Keith Flint funeral and procession

Summary

  1. Updates as a procession and funeral take place for The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint
  2. The procession begins in Braintree, Essex, at 15:00 GMT
  3. Hearse to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bocking, half an hour later
  4. Private service to be relayed to fans outside
  5. The band has asked people to line the streets to "raise the roof for Keef"
  6. The dance music megastar, 49, was found dead at his Essex home on 4 March
  7. A post-mortem examination found a provisional cause of death was hanging
  8. Keith famously sung on the group's '90s hits Firestarter and Breathe