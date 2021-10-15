Here is Essex Police's statement in full:

"A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

"We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday, 15 October).

"We attended and found a man injured.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.

"He is currently in custody.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote incident 445 of 15 October.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."