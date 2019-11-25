Family photo Copyright: Family photo

The family of a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Bristol has asked for help to find her.

Ellie Canning is described as 5ft 5ins tall and slim, with dark eyes and shoulder-length dark hair.

She was reported missing to the police on Thursday 21 November.

There was a possible sighting of her in the Frog Lane/Park Street area of Bristol at about 10.30pm on Saturday 23 November.

Anyone who sees Ellie is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101.