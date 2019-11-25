Ellie Canning, 15, is missing from her home in Bristol
The family of a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Bristol has asked for help to find her.
Ellie Canning is described as 5ft 5ins tall and slim, with dark eyes and shoulder-length dark hair.
She was reported missing to the police on Thursday 21 November.
There was a possible sighting of her in the Frog Lane/Park Street area of Bristol at about 10.30pm on Saturday 23 November.
Anyone who sees Ellie is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101.
Severe disruption: M5 Bristol northbound
M5 Bristol northbound severe disruption, between J15 for M4 J20 and J14 for B4509 Thornbury.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed on M5 northbound in Gloucestershire between J15, M4 J20 (Almondsbury Interchange) and J14, B4509 (Thornbury), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
A salon is calling on young clients to think carefully before getting a facial tattoo
