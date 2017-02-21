Isle of Wight

Dorset and Hampshire Live: Tuesday 21 February

You can get in touch by email, on our Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Winchester and Basingstoke hospitals cancel 100 operations
  2. Line-up announced for Southampton's Common People
  3. Appeal after cat shootings in Bournemouth
  4. Swan causes chaos on M27 motorway

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Eastleigh 0-1 Macclesfield Town

National League

Macclesfield move within three points of the National League play-off spots with a 1-0 victory at Eastleigh.

Read more

Good evening!

The BBC Local Live service for Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight will resume at 08:00 on Wednesday.

The BBC Local Live service for Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight will resume at 08:00 on Wednesday.  

Latest news headlines: Two further arrests over Waterlooville shooting

Sport headlines: Gosport Borough travel to Truro City

BBC Sport

  • Eastleigh are offering free entry to fans for tonight's National League fixture against Macclesfield Town - the Spitfires haven't won a home game since the 25th October
  • In the National League South this evening Gosport Borough travel to relegation rivals Truro City
  • Sutton United reserve goalkeeper, and former Saints traineee, Wayne Shaw has resigned from the club following a stunt involving a pie last night
  • Dorset-trained racehorse Thistlecrack has been ruled out of next month's Cheltenham Gold Cup

Two further arrests over shooting

Athena Avenue

The shooting left a man with life-changing injuries and may be connected to drugs dealing, police say.

Read more

Dorset-trained Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack out for season with tendon tear

BBC Sport

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a slight tendon tear.

Thistlecrack
Getty Images

The Dorset-trained nine-year old won his first four starts over fences, including a three-length victory over Cue Card in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

"The vet scanned him this morning and it's a slight tendon tear," said trainer Colin Tizzard.

"We've seen it at every yard and it happens every year."

Two further arrests after man injured in Waterlooville shooting

Two more people have been arrested after a man was shot and critically injured in Waterlooville.

Athena Avenue
BBC

The 34-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the shooting on Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, on 13 February. 

Two Surrey men, aged 30 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, but have since been released without charge. 

Police said they would face no further action "at this stage".  

Exports form Dorset 'thriving'

View more on twitter

Good luck Saints - from Saints!

From the Superdome to St Mary's - the New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl winner, Drew Brees, has a message for Southampton's very own Saints ahead of the EFL Cup Final this coming Sunday.

View more on twitter

Weather outlook: Storm Doris warning

Holly Green

BBC Weather

Who were the Tolpuddle Martyrs?

As work continues to revamp Dorchester's old court building where the Tolpuddle Martyrs faced trial in 1834, here's some more information about the six farm labourers who formed the first trade union:

  • Farmhand George Loveless and five fellow workers; his brother James Loveless, James Brine, James Hammett, John Standfield and Thomas Standfield, met under a tree in 1834 to form a "friendly society" to protest against their meagre pay of six shillings a week
  • They were arrested for the crime of swearing an oath of secrecy and sentenced to seven years' transportation to an Australian penal colony
  • After the sentence was pronounced, popular opinion swung in support of the men. There was a demonstration in London and an 800,000-strong petition was delivered to Parliament 
  • The government eventually relented and the men returned home with free pardons 
  • The village hosts the annual Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival each July in their honour

Source: Tolpuddle Martyrs Museum

'One week left' to raise views over proposed Dorset hospitals shake-up

View more on twitter

New Wightlink Ferries terminal 'taking shape'

View more on twitter

Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34.

M3 Hampshire - M3 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J9, A34 (Winnal Roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

E-fits released after Totton attempted robbery

View more on twitter

Dorchester's Tolpuddle Martyrs court revamp 'on track'

Work to transform the court building where the Tolpuddle Martyrs faced trial in 1834 into a tourist attraction is "on track", a council has said.

Shire Hall before revamp work began
BBC

The basement of Dorchester's Grade-I listed Shire Hall has been excavated and the results of an archaeologist's report are awaited, West Dorset District Council said.

A spokesman said some old bottles and keys (pictured below) had been uncovered "but nothing of any museum grade interest".

"We are on track to finish all the work to the building by the end of January 2018 and to open to the public in March 2018," he added. 

The trial of the six farm labourers is perhaps the best-known case in the early history of trade unions.

An old bottle and key excavated from the basement of Shire Hall
Shire Hall/WDDC

Watch: Dorset councils' merger proposals

View more on twitter

The sinking of the SS Mendi

SS Mendi

Bethan Bell

BBC News

More than 600 black South Africans drowned in WW1 when their ship was struck by a Royal Mail vessel. But why did the captain blamed for the tragedy do nothing to help?

Read more

