Dorset and Hampshire Live: Tuesday 21 February

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a slight tendon tear.

Getty Images

The Dorset-trained nine-year old won his first four starts over fences, including a three-length victory over Cue Card in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

"The vet scanned him this morning and it's a slight tendon tear," said trainer Colin Tizzard.

"We've seen it at every yard and it happens every year."