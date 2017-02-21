Dorset and Hampshire Live: Tuesday 21 February
Summary
- Winchester and Basingstoke hospitals cancel 100 operations
- Line-up announced for Southampton's Common People
- Appeal after cat shootings in Bournemouth
- Swan causes chaos on M27 motorway
Live Reporting
Eastleigh 0-1 Macclesfield Town
Macclesfield move within three points of the National League play-off spots with a 1-0 victory at Eastleigh.Read more
Good evening!
The BBC Local Live service for Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight will resume at 08:00 on Wednesday.
Latest news headlines: Two further arrests over Waterlooville shooting
Sport headlines: Gosport Borough travel to Truro City
Two further arrests over shooting
The shooting left a man with life-changing injuries and may be connected to drugs dealing, police say.Read more
Dorset-trained Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack out for season with tendon tear
Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a slight tendon tear.
The Dorset-trained nine-year old won his first four starts over fences, including a three-length victory over Cue Card in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.
"The vet scanned him this morning and it's a slight tendon tear," said trainer Colin Tizzard.
"We've seen it at every yard and it happens every year."
Two further arrests after man injured in Waterlooville shooting
Two more people have been arrested after a man was shot and critically injured in Waterlooville.
The 34-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the shooting on Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, on 13 February.
Two Surrey men, aged 30 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, but have since been released without charge.
Police said they would face no further action "at this stage".
Exports form Dorset 'thriving'
Good luck Saints - from Saints!
From the Superdome to St Mary's - the New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl winner, Drew Brees, has a message for Southampton's very own Saints ahead of the EFL Cup Final this coming Sunday.
Hampshire travel latest: A34, A334, A27 and A32 disruption
Weather outlook: Storm Doris warning
Holly Green
BBC Weather
Driver proves parking bays 'too small'
Jago Lawless has had an £80 fine overturned and some parking spaces will now be repainted.Read more
Who were the Tolpuddle Martyrs?
As work continues to revamp Dorchester's old court building where the Tolpuddle Martyrs faced trial in 1834, here's some more information about the six farm labourers who formed the first trade union:
Source: Tolpuddle Martyrs Museum
'One week left' to raise views over proposed Dorset hospitals shake-up
New Wightlink Ferries terminal 'taking shape'
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34.
M3 Hampshire - M3 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J9, A34 (Winnal Roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle.
E-fits released after Totton attempted robbery
Dorchester's Tolpuddle Martyrs court revamp 'on track'
Work to transform the court building where the Tolpuddle Martyrs faced trial in 1834 into a tourist attraction is "on track", a council has said.
The basement of Dorchester's Grade-I listed Shire Hall has been excavated and the results of an archaeologist's report are awaited, West Dorset District Council said.
A spokesman said some old bottles and keys (pictured below) had been uncovered "but nothing of any museum grade interest".
"We are on track to finish all the work to the building by the end of January 2018 and to open to the public in March 2018," he added.
The trial of the six farm labourers is perhaps the best-known case in the early history of trade unions.
Watch: Dorset councils' merger proposals
The sinking of the SS Mendi
Bethan Bell
BBC News
More than 600 black South Africans drowned in WW1 when their ship was struck by a Royal Mail vessel. But why did the captain blamed for the tragedy do nothing to help?Read more