South Live: Thursday 11 May

The biggest ship to dock in the UK has arrived in Southampton.

The 400m-long MOL Triumph is the first of a new type of ultra-large container vessel to enter service this year.

Its operators claim it is more fuel efficient than previous carriers.

Built by Samsung in South Korea, the ship will run between Chinese and European ports.

It can hold the equivalent of 20,170 containers. Southampton port operator said it was a "significant and proud occasion".