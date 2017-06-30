South Live: Friday 30 June
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
New order will tackle anti-social drivers
Revving your vehicle's engine in an anti-social manner in Abingdon could now result in a fine, after a new order was approved by councillors.
The Abingdon Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will be implemented from August.
It follows concerns over incidents in the town's car parks, where deliberate vehicle noise was causing a disturbance for people nearby.
Police will be able to fine people who are causing a problem up to £100.
Hunt among three released by Portsmouth
Oxford City FC installs artificial pitch
Ross Heaton
BBC Oxford Sport
Oxford City Football Club is making the final preparations to its ground following the installation of a £500,000 3G pitch.
It used the same company that's preparing the pitch for the World Cup final in Russia in 2018.
The firm has also helped provide "hybrid" pitches for Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park
The artificial pitch uses the very latest technology and is set to be given a FIFA Pro ranking.
It will also be used to host WSL games for Oxford United Women and for Oxford City’s other community sides.
It will be used for the very first time when they host Oxford United’s men on 8 July in a pre-season friendly.
Cheeki Rafiki trial: Yacht company manager emotional giving evidence
Douglas Innes, the boss of the Southampton-based company which managed the Cheeki Rafiki yacht, has told Winchester Crown Court that he regarded an email titled "urgent" sent by its skipper Andrew Bridge as an attempt to get advice on what to do but that he "didn't see it as a major problem".
Communications between the two men continued that evening and in a phone conversation in the early hours of the next morning Mr Bridge said "this is getting worse", the court heard.
Mr Innes said he found it hard when he had contacted the four men's next of kin about the incident and struggled to "get the words out" when he spoke to the mother of James Male from Romsey.
He said he was "horrified" when he heard that the US Coastguard was planning to call off the search and sent an email to them asking them to "keep looking for our guys for as long as it takes. They are fighting to survive and they need your help".
Mr Innes became emotional in the dock as he recounted how he had spoken to an expert on cold water shock to discuss the crew's survival chances.
Arrests in Hampshire linked to modern day slavery
Three men have been arrested after going to premises in Portsmouth, Southampton, and Basingstoke this week, as part of an operation linked to sex trade slavery.
Det Insp Tim Chappell said: "This activity focuses heavily on safeguarding potential victims of modern slavery. We have a specialist team in force trained to work with victims of modern slavery, these officers will be leading the visits.
"Alongside our partners we are showing potential victims that there is help and support available to escape from a life of modern slavery. They may come from countries where the relationship with the police and other authorities is very different to the UK and may not know who to turn to or how to contact them for help.
"Although the focus of this operation is not on prosecuting the commercial sex worker, we have made arrests in connection with controlling exploitation."
Crew prepares for Arctic adventure
A research ship which will carry a crew of 50 to the arctic is preparing to leave Southampton today.
They'll spend at least six weeks aboard the RRS James Clark Ross exploring how climate change is affecting the Arctic Ocean.
Lead scientist, Jo Hopkins, said there was a global push to understand "how and why the arctic is changing".
Seven buildings in north Oxfordshire targeted
Police have issued a warning after criminals targeted seven properties in Kidlington and Islip in one night last week.
Officers said some of the buildings were successfully entered, and attempts were made to get into the others.
DC Simon Travis from Banbury Police Station asked residents to ensure their homes are secure during the summer months.
PM hits the buffers
Theresa May spent some time in her Maidenhead constituency this morning, opening a new railway siding.
The project cost £4.5m and should help Great Western Railway run more electric trains at peak times.
The Prime Minister, who unveiled a plaque to mark the sidings' opening, said it was great to see the "vital work" had been finished ahead of schedule.
£20k handbag stolen in burglary
A diamond-encrusted handbag worth around £20,000 was among the items stolen in a burglary in Amport, Hampshire.
Police said an office building was broken into on a farm on Grateley Drove late on Sunday evening.
A a silver and gold bangle with detailed engraving, a platinum and diamond ring, tools and electrical items were also taken.
Former police officer jailed for misconduct
Cinema screens first film for 52 years
Cheeki Rafiki: Yacht boss recalls breaking news to crew's families
Douglas Innes has told a court about the moment he had to tell the families of the Cheeki Rafiki crew that their loved-ones were missing.
The yacht lost its keel as the crew were returning the 40ft vessel from Antigua to the UK in May 2014 when it got into trouble more than 700 miles from Nova Scotia.
The four crew members who died were skipper Andrew Bridge, 22, from Farnham in Surrey, James Male, 22, from Southampton, as well as Steve Warren, 52, and Paul Goslin, 56, both from Somerset.
Mr Innes denies four counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and his trial continues.
Red Funnel sold to Canadian consortium
Cross-Solent ferry provider Red Funnel has been bought by a consortium of UK and Canadian pension schemes.
It acquired the 100% stake of current owners since 2007, Infracapital after the Isle of Wight firm was put up for sale. The financial terms have not been disclosed.
Red Funnel carries 2.3 million passengers and over 873,000 vehicles on its ferry route between Southampton and East Cowes and over 1.1 million passengers between Southampton and West Cowes on its Red Jet Hi-Speed service.
Floating bridge back after suspension
The troubled Cowes to East Cowes floating bridge is now back up and running after it was temporarily suspended this morning.
The Isle of Wight Council says an engineer was brought in to fix some issues with one of the ramps.
The local authority insisted no passengers were delayed on board due to the issues.
Former policeman jailed for misconduct
A former police officer has been jailed for two-and-a-half years over his "inappropriate" behaviour towards two teenage girls.
PC Keith Burgess, who was based in Southampton, was found guilty in May of two charges of misconduct in public office.
Guildford Crown Court heard he sent "flirtatious" messages to a 17-year-old girl and asked for pictures of her in return.
Married Burgess, 42, of Dibden Purlieu, was also convicted over his behaviour towards a 16-year-old.
Boy, 15, charged with firearms offences
Thames Valley Police has charged a 15-year-old boy with a number of offences following incidents in Sonning Common and Kidmore End, Henley, in September 2016.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition in a public place, one count of aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent, one count of dangerous driving, and two counts of taking a vehicle without consent.
The charges relate to incidents on 13 and 26 September last year.
The boy was bailed to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 12 July.
Eastleigh sign midfielder Wood
SS Mendi bell goes on show to the public
A bell from a ship involved in one of Britain's worst off-shore disasters has gone on show at Southampton's SeaCity Museum.
The SS Mendi sank off the Isle of Wight during World War One, killing more than 600 black South African labourers.
The bell was thought to have been stripped from the wreck by divers, but it was found in a plastic bag left anonymously for BBC reporter Steve Humphrey earlier this month.
Fatal yacht company had "safety ethos"
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J8 for and J10 for A329 affecting J7 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - Very slow traffic on M4 westbound between J8 and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of an earlier vehicle fire. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J7, A4 (Slough West).
Potential sponsor found for 'inadequate' Sonning Common school
A potential sponsor has been identified for a failing school in Oxfordshire that is under threat of closure.
Chiltern Edge school in Sonning Common could be adopted by Maiden Erlegh Trust and become an academy.
The school was rated inadequate by Ofsted, but as one of only a few council-run secondary schools in the area its closure would have a big impact on education for local pupils.
A council cabinet decision on the school will be made on 18 July.
Severe accident: A40 Oxfordshire both ways
A40 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, between Witney Road and B4449 affecting A44 Woodstock Road.
A40 Oxfordshire - Queuing traffic on A40 in both directions in Eynsham between the Witney Road junction and Eynsham Roundabout, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Wolvercote Roundabout.
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
False accounting head teacher sentenced
Police employee stalked former mistress
False accounting Dorset headteacher sentenced
A former headteacher who made a "stupid" attempt to gain more than £3,000 of school money has been handed a two-year community order.
David De Silva, who worked at Blandford's Pimperne Primary School, pleaded guilty to false accounting.
He submitted two fake invoices to the school's education finance officer to gain £3,300 but was cleared of fraud.
The 39-year-old was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity for 10 days.
De Silva took out two legitimate loans of cash totalling £3,300 in 2013 from a school account that included charity payments and money paid by parents for school trips, Bournemouth Crown Court (pictured) heard.
Jihadi Jack parents: Our son doesn't hate us
The parents of the 21-year-old Oxford man dubbed "Jihadi Jack" tell the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme about the last time they spoke to their son.
NHS plan 'should halt' due to bosses leaving
Plans to redesign Oxfordshire's NHS should be halted because two top health bosses are leaving, an MP has said.
The chairman and chief executive of Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) have both announced they are stepping down.
Banbury MP Victoria Prentis wants the plans, which include controversial proposals for maternity services, stopped as a result.
But an NHS spokesperson said the process would not be affected.
OCCG chief executive David Smith will retire in December and clinical chairman Dr Joe McManners said he will not seek re-election in February.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J8 for A3024 Bursledon and J7 for A334.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound between J8, A3024 (Bursledon) and J7, A334 (Hedge End), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
End of an era for Portland coastguard helicopter base
A trial by Bournemouth doctors produces new evidence of the healing power of the mind
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, at J5 for A4 affecting J4B for M25.
M4 Berkshire - Stationary traffic on M4 westbound at J5, A4 (Langley), because of an accident and a rolling road-block. Congestion to J4b M25.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J14 for A338.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic London-bound at J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a broken down lorry and recovery work.
BreakingFormer Thames Valley Police boss avoids prison for stalking
A married senior police official who stalked his mistress in a month-long campaign of revenge after she ended their affair has avoided prison.
Nick Harverson, 58, who was the head of corporate support at Thames Valley Police, was found guilty of stalking his ex-lover Charlotte Roberts after she ended their relationship in October last year.
He had been convicted by a district judge earlier this month of a single charge of stalking without causing fear or alarm between November 16 and December 22 last year.
Harverson returned to Oxford Magistrates' Court to be sentenced and was told by District Judge Tim Pattinson to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £2,500 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.
He was also banned from any direct or indirect contact with Ms Roberts or go to the street where she lives for a period of five years.
Cheeki Rafiki trial: Yachting company boss gives evidence
A yachting company director accused of manslaughter by gross negligence after four men died when their vessel capsized in the Atlantic has been given evidence at his trial.
James Male, Andrew Bridge, Steve Warren and Paul Goslin died when the Cheeki Rafiki capsized in May 2014.
The prosecution claim Douglas Innes failed to maintain the yacht and cut corners to save money. He denies all the charges.
In the witness box today Mr Inness, director of Southampton-based Stormforce Coaching, told the jury that his company has a strong ethos of safety.
He said: "Undoubtedly things always have to be safe. We don't want anyone to get hurt."
The prosecution says Mr Inness failed to have the yacht checked by a qualified inspector before the trip back from Antigua to the UK, even though it had been through three years of hard racing and had run aground three times. The trial continues.
Museum to reopen with new £1.5m extension
Lyme Regis Museum is to reopen next month following the completion of a £1.5m extension.
The glass and zinc Mary Anning Wing houses an interactive fossil gallery, learning centre, shop and other visitor facilities and boasts views across Lyme Bay.
The museum, which closed in September 2016, will reopen on 17 July.
