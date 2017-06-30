South Live: Friday 30 June

Douglas Innes, the boss of the Southampton-based company which managed the Cheeki Rafiki yacht, has told Winchester Crown Court that he regarded an email titled "urgent" sent by its skipper Andrew Bridge as an attempt to get advice on what to do but that he "didn't see it as a major problem".

Communications between the two men continued that evening and in a phone conversation in the early hours of the next morning Mr Bridge said "this is getting worse", the court heard.

US NAVY/REUTERS

Mr Innes said he found it hard when he had contacted the four men's next of kin about the incident and struggled to "get the words out" when he spoke to the mother of James Male from Romsey.

He said he was "horrified" when he heard that the US Coastguard was planning to call off the search and sent an email to them asking them to "keep looking for our guys for as long as it takes. They are fighting to survive and they need your help".

Mr Innes became emotional in the dock as he recounted how he had spoken to an expert on cold water shock to discuss the crew's survival chances.