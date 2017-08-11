South Live: Friday 11 August
Summary
- Legoland sex attacker 'still at large'
- 'Warnings missed' before Oxfordshire teen's death
- Boomtown Festival revellers queue into the night
- £500,000 scanner opens at Poole Hospital
- Updates from Friday 11 August
The train where kids get a carriage to themselves
A rail operator is trialling family-friendly carriages designed to keep children occupied on journeys.
Chiltern Railways has been laying on board games, toys and craft materials on some services running from Birmingham to London via Warwickshire, Banbury and High Wycombe.
One passenger said travelling was easier without a child "running up and down the train".
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Man admits £440,000 Wessex Heartbeat charity theft
A former financial controller has admitted stealing more than £440,000 from a hospital charity.
Ronald Chigunwe worked for Wessex Heartbeat, which supports the cardiac centre at Southampton General Hospital.
The 40-year-old, of Breadels Field, Basingstoke, pleaded guilty to four offences of fraud and money laundering.
However, he denied four other charges of money laundering. The crown prosecution service will now decide whether he should face trial.
Man critical after 'huge' head-on crash
The 45-year-old was taken to hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries.Read more
Heathrow poor for disabled travellers, regulator says
Heathrow Airport has been rated poor for disabled travellers in a report from the UK's aviation regulator.
Some passengers were not treated with "dignity and respect" with waits of one to two hours to get off planes cited, the Civil Aviation Authority said.
Manchester, East Midlands and Exeter airports also received the low rating, but 26 airports were given a good or very good rating.
Heathrow said it was addressing the issues raised in the report.
Bournemouth and Southampton were among those rated good.
Son helps save mum after stroke
Festival 'did everything' to help fans
Boomtown founder Lak Mitchell says weeks of rain has had a knock-on effect on festival preparations.Read more
Image shows head-on crash aftermath
A picture of the aftermath of yesterday's head-on crash involving a car and a van in Oxfordshire has been released by the fire service.
The driver of the car is in a "critical condition" having been flown by air ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital.
Festival organisers did 'everything they could'
The founder of Boomtown Fair music festival says he and his staff did everything they could to help thousands of people who waited hours to get in to the event.
Lak Mitchell said weeks of rain had a "knock-on effect" on preparations for the event at Matterley Bowl, near Winchester, where people queued for up to 10 hours on Thursday.
He said the delays were compounded by additional security measures aimed at preventing drugs being brought on site.
Organisers said the queues had been cleared by 23:15 BST on Friday.
Tattoo artist helps breast cancer sufferers
Man arrested over pedestrian death
The pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a car in Fareham.Read more
Video: Meet the first amputee to win Mr England
Man admits £440,000 charity theft
Ronald Chigunwe was the financial controller of Wessex Heartbeat in Southampton.Read more
In pics: Red Arrows display in Lyme Regis
Large crowds watched a display by the Red Arrows last night over Lyme Regis.
The aerobatic display team flew as part of the town's regatta and carnival.
Here are some pictures from their breathtaking display.
Driver remains in 'critical condition' after crash
A 45-year-old man is in a critical condition after a "head-on collision" involving a car and a van Oxfordshire yesterday.
It happened on a tight bend of the A4095 near Radcot Bridge near Bampton at about 13.45 yesterday.
The driver of the car, a Toyota MR2, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and remains in a "critical condition".
The Ford Transit van was being driven man who suffered minor injuries.
Video: Soldiers from the region learn from the Americans
