South Live: Tuesday 26 September

IBRAHIM KEIVO

A renowned Syrian musician who was denied a UK visa for not having "special skills" has had the decision reversed, campaigners say.

Ibrahim Keivo is on the Oxford Chamber Music Festival bill, but the government had barred him from entering the UK.

A petition calling for him to be able to play was signed by writer Philip Pullman and Queen guitarist Brian May .

Festival director Priya Mitchell said the U-turn, just a day before his concert, was "heartwarming news".