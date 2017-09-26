South Live: Tuesday 26 September
- Gosport charity bus torched in apparent arson attack
- CCTV released after Southampton rape
- Man arrested after teen stabbed in park
'Save our mural' protesters take to streets
We spoke to protesters who have been campaigning to save Reading Central Club's black culture mural.
Visa-row Syrian musician 'can play in UK'
A renowned Syrian musician who was denied a UK visa for not having "special skills" has had the decision reversed, campaigners say.
Ibrahim Keivo is on the Oxford Chamber Music Festival bill, but the government had barred him from entering the UK.
A petition calling for him to be able to play was signed by writer Philip Pullman and Queen guitarist Brian May.
Festival director Priya Mitchell said the U-turn, just a day before his concert, was "heartwarming news".
Dumped kittens found after Facebook alert
Two kittens which ran away after refuse workers found them dumped in a cardboard box have been recaptured, after Portsmouth City Council issued an alert on Facebook.
The kittens were among six who were rescued moments before they would have been put in a waste compactor lorry, after a binman noticed movement.
Four of the six ran away when the box was opened.
After the council's alert was shared hundreds of times on Facebook, two of the kittens were recaptured by local residents.
The council is still trying to trace the remaining pair, who escaped near Sultan Road, Buckland, on Friday.
Woman charged with pensioner killing
Driver 'asked Reading school child' into car
A headteacher has said that a driver tried to persuade a pupil into a car.
A student at Reading School reported that a "driver of a black saloon had sought to persuade the student" into the vehicle yesterday afternoon.
Ashley Robson, headmaster at the school, said they are working with Thames Valley Police to apprehend the driver.
He said: "The safety of our young people is our biggest priority and we have asked all our students and staff to be especially vigilant.’
Teen crash victim 'loving son and caring brother'
A 17-year-old killed in a car crash has been described as a “loving son and caring brother” by his family.
Ben Turner died after the Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in was involved in a crash with a Ford Fiesta on the A30 London Road in Blackwater, Hampshire, on Tuesday 19 September.
In a statement released earlier, his relatives said: "He was always the life and soul of the party, forever the cheeky monkey. He will forever live in the hearts of his family and friends."
A 24-year-old woman, who had been driving the Ford, was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released while inquiries continue.
'High' air pollution warning for Wednesday
Poor air quality is forecast tomorrow, according to the airAlert service used by Southampton and Eastleigh councils.
The warning predicts "high" levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), due to industrial pollution from the continent and local urban emissions.
The separate government air quality website says tomorrow could see "isolated pockets of moderate air pollution" across south east England.
Eight arrests after shooting
Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder seven months after a man was shot in the head.
A 34-year-old man suffered "life-changing" injuries in the attack in Athena Avenue, Waterlooville, Hampshire, on 13 February.
Police said they arrested suspects, aged 16 to 47, during a series of dawn raids across Hampshire, London and Brighton earlier.
A 37-year-old man from Havant and a 35-year-old man from Waterlooville had previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and later released without charge.
30-year-old love letter returned to owner
Police settle drugs search death claim
The widow of a man who died following a drug search by police has settled a compensation claim.
Habib Ullah, 39, of Slough, Berkshire, went into cardiac arrest during the search in High Wycombe in 2008 and was pronounced dead in hospital.
In 2015, five Thames Valley Police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection with Mr Ullah's death.
Mr Ullah's widow lodged a compensation claim which police settled "in the hope everyone involved can move on".
Further arrests over man's shooting
Man arrested in nightclub rape inquiry
Police in Southampton have arrested a man on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly attacked shortly after leaving a nightclub.
The teenager said the attack happened near Jesters nightclub in Bevois Valley at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.
The 20-year-old suspect remains in police custody.
Fraudster jailed for 20 weeks
A man who pretended to be a courier in an attempt to make an elderly woman withdraw money has been jailed for 20 weeks.
Alid Chowdhury, 20, from Islington, was arrested after staff from NatWest alerted Thames Valley Police.
He was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of fraud in September.
However, he claimed his role was "minimal" and he had simply been paid to knock on the door and ask for money.
Footage shows motorist driving 75mph through Reading
BreakingWoman charged with killing pensioner
Police investigating the death of Malcolm Cox, 84, from Andover, have charged a woman with manslaughter.
Mr Cox was found with a head injury at a neighbour's house in Bell Road on 15 November. He died the following day in hospital.
Izabela Dauti, 39, of Bell Road, Andover, has been charged with manslaughter and has been bailed to appear at Basingstoke magistrates’ court on 24 October.
Stolen love letter recovered
A handbag containing a cherished love letter that was reported stolen in Christchurch, Dorset, has been recovered.An appeal was issued after 84-year-old Cathy’s handbag was stolen while she was shopping at Waitrose on 11 September.
The handbag contained £200 and personal items including a love letter written by her late husband more than 30 years ago.
Following the appeal, a member of the public found the bag, missing only the cash, near Christchurch Priory and handed it in yesterday.Cathy said: “I’m over the moon and I sat and read the letter before I even left the police station.”
Lorry driver trapped after A339 crash
The air ambulance has been called to the A339 near Alton, where a driver is trapped in an overturned lorry, police have said.
Officers were called to Waterworks bend, between Alton and Basingstoke, at 12:49 BST.
The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.
Travel: A339 closed 'for several hours'
The A339 will be closed for several hours because of a crash between Basingstoke and Alton, Hampshire police say.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J14 for A338.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
