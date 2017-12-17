South Live: Friday 15 December
Summary
- Updates from Friday 15 December
- Girl. 12, calls for cycle helmets to be compulsory.
- Fund set up for five-year-old who died after being struck by car Bournemouth.
- Rising number of children being home schooled in Oxfordshire prompts councillor to call for investigation.
- Road closed in Bicester for emergency repairs following gas leak.
Live Reporting
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
Michael Emons
BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp challenges his Liverpool side to find consistency after they thrash Bournemouth to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.Read more
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
Alex Bysouth
BBC Sport
Antonio Conte says Chelsea's form is being "forgotten" due to Manchester City's record-breaking run, after the Blues beat Southampton.Read more
That's all for today
Thank you for joining us today.
We will be back on Monday with all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather.
Stay in touch via our Hampshire, Dorset, Berkshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford
Severe accident: A34 Oxfordshire northbound
A34 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, before A44 Woodstock Road affecting A423 Southern By-Pass Road.
A34 Oxfordshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on A34 Western By Pass Road northbound in Wolvercote before Peartree Interchange, because of an accident. Congestion to Hinksey Hill Interchange.
CCTV released after cyclist kicks and punches car
Officers investigating an altercation between a cyclist and car driver in Poole, Dorset, have issued a CCTV image of the suspect.The driver of a black Honda CRV – a local woman aged in her 40s – challenged a cyclist who she believed was about to go through a red traffic light while in Bournemouth Road on Thursday.
It is reported the suspect, who was also a woman, verbally abused the motorist, kicked and punched her car, attempted to rip the wing mirror off and then opened the passenger door and slammed it shut.
Berkshire travel warning: Bracknell Forest road closure
BBC News Travel
Prison 'teetering on edge' of trouble
Only the "resilience" of staff has prevented serious disruption at HMP Winchester, a report warns.Read more
Severe accident: A34 Oxfordshire both ways
A34 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, at B430.
A34 Oxfordshire - Lane blocked on A34 at Weston-On-The-Green, because of an accident.
Five-year-old killed by car named
A crowdfunding page has been set up by a relative to help his family with funeral costs.Read more
CCTV images released after charity jar theft at Reading bank
Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to talk to in connection with the theft of a charity jar at a bank in Reading.
It took place at NatWest on School Road on Saturday 18 November.
Festive drinkers 'risk death on railway'
Birmingham New Street has more delays related to alcohol than any other station, Network Rail says.Read more
Diocese secures £4m to reach out to young people
A grant of £4.23m has been awarded to the Diocese of Winchester to engage with young people in Hampshire and East Dorset.
A group called Winchester Missing Action has been launched to run the project and will seek to build links with those not usually involved with the Church of England.
Its role will include working with students and establishing a role for the Christian church where new housing developments are being built.
The Maharajah's Well restoration project completed
Chris Browning
BBC Radio Berkshire
Celebrations have been taking place after the completion of a £25,000 project to restore an historic well.
The Maharajah's Well was donated to Stoke Row in Oxfordshire by the Maharajah of Benares in the mid-19th century.
It was first of several wells in the region funded by royals and benefactors from India.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, between J12 for A335 and J11 for A3090.
M3 Hampshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M3 northbound between J12, A335 (Eastleigh) and J11, A3090 (Winchester South), because of an accident.
Murder-accused found dead in prison
John Wright, 32, who was accused of killing 25-year-old Janine Bowater was due in court.Read more
Dorset Police to tweet during 'night out'
Two police officers in Dorset are going to be sharing their evenings on social media tonight.
It's part of a campaign to make more people aware of the risks of drinking too much alcohol, and tonight is thought to be one of the busiest party nights of the year.
PC Anthony Berry and PC Adam Stevens will be in Bournemouth town centre tweeting on the Dorset Police account using the hashtag #DPNightOut from 18:00 GMT.
Lawnmowing world record attempt to take place
A Christchurch gardener's hoping to set a world record for the longest distance pushing a lawnmower, over 24 hours.
Jody Fassinger will also be raising money for Julia's House Children's Hospice as he mows laps around the Athletics Centre at Kings Park in Bournemouth.
He'll start on Saturday morning at 07:30 GMT.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J14 for A338 and J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J14, A338 (Hungerford) and J15, A346 (Swindon East). Traffic is coping well.
Hampshire travel latest: M3 delays
BBC News Travel