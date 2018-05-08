South Live: Tuesday 8 May
Hotel cancels team booking after illness
Sir Cliff seeks £600,000 over BBC report
Sir Cliff Richard is seeking more than £600,000 in damages from the BBC over the broadcast of a police search of his home in 2014, the High Court has heard.
Sir Cliff is suing the BBC over the misuse of private information and breaking data protection rules.
Footage of a search of his flat in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was broadcast as part of a report on South Yorkshire Police's sexual assault inquiry into the singer. Sir Cliff was not arrested or charged.
Soldiers' photographs help map history of D-Day Valentine tanks
Photographs of two soldiers who died when the Valentine tanks sunk off Dorset during D-Day training have been loaned to a group that is mapping the history of the armoured vehicles.
It is believed seven "floating" tanks (one pictured below) sank in Studland Bay during Exercise Smash in April 1944, killing six men.
Relatives of two of the men - Albert Kirby and Victor Townson - have loaned photographs of them to Isle of Purbeck Sub-Aqua Club (IPSAC) for its Valentine 75 project.
The initiative is expected to culminate in an exhibition next year at Studland's Fort Henry.
Oxford traffic warning as road works begin
Motorists in Oxford face more than four months of delays as major road works begin.
Woodstock Road, which connects the city centre to the ring road, the A40 and A34, is being resurfaced.
Oxfordshire County Council said congestion was "likely" and urged drivers to find other ways into the city.
It said the £700,000 project would last for up to 18 weeks, "subject to any bad weather or unforeseen circumstances".
Sunseekers leave beach covered in litter
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, at J3 for M271 affecting J2 for A36.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound at J3, M271 (Romsey), because of an accident and debris on the road. Congestion to J2, A36 (Salisbury).
Cash to stop kids getting involved in crime
Thousands of pounds is to be invested to stop children in Oxford being enticed into the world of organised crime.
Blackbird Leys Neighbourhood Police Team says vulnerable youngsters in the area are being targeted by drugs gangs from outside the county.
The force and Oxford City Council is investing £155,000 and are teaming up with drug recovery service Turning Point to crack down on drug supply and use
City councillor Tom Hayes - who's responsible for Community Safety - said the money was "going to make a huge difference.
The council and police previously launched a task force to tackle drug "hotspots".
Woman 'ordered to pay £400 for leaving dog mess'
A woman from Harwell has been ordered to pay £400 after repeatedly allowing her dog to foul public land.
Toni Brayfield from Westfield was hit with the bill after failing to clear up her dog's mess last September.
She was reported to White Horse District Council by another resident, but failed to pay the fine imposed upon her by Environmental Health.
She did not attend court and was prosecuted in her absence by Oxford magistrates.
Teen councillor gets online 'nappy' abuse
A councillor voted in as one of the youngest representatives in the country has said she has received torrents of abuse since being elected.
Ellie Emberson, 19, became the youngest woman to win a seat on Reading Borough Council in last week's elections.
She said: "People told me I was inexperienced and too young. Someone told me go to back to wearing nappies.
"I'm aware of how the internet can be cruel," Ms Emberson added, "but I'm going to ignore it as best I can."
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between J5 for A335 Wide Lane and J7 for A334 affecting J3 for M271.
M27 Hampshire - Queuing traffic on M27 eastbound between J5, A335 (Southampton Airport) and J7, A334 (Hedge End), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J3, M271 (Romsey).
Work to be done right away - Clement
Gunman stand-off ends after 14 hours
Fire started after candle left unattended
A candle left unattended in a bathroom has caused a fire in Oxford.
The blaze caused significant damage to the ground floor bathroom of the property in Dashwood Road in the early hours of Monday, firefighters said.
The fire developed during the night from a candle left on a window sill. As it spread, it burst a water pipe which extinguished the fire before it spread to the rest of the property.
The occupants escaped without serious injury but received treatment for smoke inhalation.
Residents react to Oxford shooting stand-off
A resident of Oxford's Paradise Square says she "didn't know what she would come home to" after a 14-hour stand-off between police and a gunman overnight.
Barbara Chapman, who lives in the road and heard the gunshots, said it's too early to know what effect it will have on her three children.
A 24-year-old Oxford man is in custody after the exchange of gunfire in the centre of the city.
Omar Murtaza, 33, said he was evacuated with his wife and four children aged between seven weeks and six.
The theatre orderly at John Radcliffe Hospital said: "It's a bit scary. You don't expect guns anywhere really, but not in Oxford."
A man in his 30s who asked not to be named added: "I thought this area was statistically safe but hearing of an incident with a gun is scary."
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, between J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout and J10 for A31.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 southbound between J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout) and J10, A31 (Winchester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Navy base blaze seen across city
Festival in memory of Gaia Pope
A music festival is to be held in memory of teenager Gaia Pope.
Gaia, 19, from Langton Matravers, was reported missing from Swanage on 7 November. Her body was found 11 days later near the Dorset coast path.
The event will take place at The Old Fire Station in Bournemouth on 19 May.
Gaia's cousin Marienna Pope-Weidemann said: "People who were strangers to us before are still showing such love and support."
Horse freed from stable doors
Firefighters who freed the steed say there were neigh serious injuries to the horse...
Severe disruption: A350 Dorset both ways
A350 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between Dear Hay Lane and B3093 Wimborne Road.
A350 Dorset - A350 Towngate Bridge in Poole closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Dear Hay Lane junction and The George Roundabout, because of a police incident.
Witnesses sought following crash on M4
New Forest farmer 'not allowed to live with cattle'
A New Forest farmer who built a successful micro dairy says his business has been left in ruins because council planners will no longer allow him to live on site.
Nick Snelgar, from Martin near Fordingbridge, says it is essential he lives there so he can tend to his pregnant cattle.
New Forest District Council ruled his reasons are not sufficient justification and that he must leave next month.
Nick Straw, senior planner at the council, said Mr Snelgar has had three years grace to get the business off the ground.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J13 for A34 Chieveley and J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J13, A34 (Chieveley) and J12, A4 (Theale), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Trio arrested after man driven at in Dorset
A man has been attacked with a claw hammer and driven at with a car in an attempted murder in Blandford.
Dorset Police said officers were called to Damory Court Street at about 21:00 last night after a man was allegedly assaulted.
He sustained injuries to his face and stomach and was taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.
A 30-year-old man has been held on suspicion of attempted murder, a 29-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 42-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.
Slough Town are on the way up
Slough Town's fans and players may have sore heads this morning after winning promotion to the National League South yesterday.
Manny Williams' late goal in their Southern League Premier play-off final against Kings Lynn snatched a 2-1 victory for the Rebels, who capped off a successful season which included reaching the FA Cup second round.
"The boys were excellent," said joint manager Neil Baker. "We were massive underdogs today, but we gave everything."
"Where as before we were welcoming 50 or 60 away fans, we may see 400, so that will help the coffers, as will the better standard of football that should bring more fans to Arbour Park."
Oxford police commander to thank public in person
Following a shooting stand-off between a man and police in Oxford, Supt Joe Kidman has said he will patrol with officers to thank members of the public for their support.
Severe accident: A31 Dorset eastbound
A31 Dorset eastbound severe accident, between A35 and A350 Poole Road.
A31 Dorset - A31 closed and queuing traffic eastbound between Shell roundabout in Bere Regis and Roundhouse Roundabout in Sturminster Marshall, because of an accident involving a car and oil tanker, recovery work and an oil spillage. Diversion in operation - Eastbound traffic to follow the Hollow Circle diversion route, Westbound to follow the Hollow Square route.
Hampshire police start using electric cars
Hampshire police is ditching its petrol cars for a fleet of electric vehicles, which have already hit the roads of Basingstoke.
The force estimates the switch will save it almost £500,000 over the next three years.
Insp Andy Tester says other police forces across the country are now looking to do the same but admits it's not possible to move all police cars from petrol to electric.
The force has started by introducing 40 new electric cars into the general fleet. They will cost £1 to run per day compared with £3.50 per day for current fuel cars.
Hampshire to assess McManus and Dawson
Legoland plans set for rejection
Plans to expand Legoland in Windsor have been recommended for refusal.
The theme park wants to build new attractions within the existing resort, a new pedestrian entrance and a car park reconfiguration as well as its proposed Holiday Villages.
The extension would be the size of 45 football pitches.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead's planning panel says this development should be refused because it's "inappropriate development within the green belt" and significant trees would also be harmed by the plans.
School closed after gas leak
A school in Reading will not open today because of a gas leak.
Katesgrove Primary school has told parents not to bring their children in.
Staff say more updates will follow about arrangements for the rest of the week.
The BBC has approached Reading Borough Council for comment.
Oxford shooting: Public thanked in siege aftermath
Police have thanked local residents in Oxford in the aftermath of the 14-hour armed stand-off in Paradise Square.
Supt Joe Kidman said: "I would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience while we worked to resolve the incident safely.
"Officers are particularly grateful for the support of members of the public and local businesses.
"While the investigation is ongoing people travelling in to Oxford should not experience any further disruption."
All road closures have been lifted. Officers are still at the property involved in the shoot out.
The 'Belsen boys' who moved to Ascot
Shortly after the end of World War Two a group of young Holocaust survivors was flown to the UK to recuperate.
Thirty of them were housed in the Berkshire town of Ascot, famous for the pomp of the Royal Ascot horse races, where they made an incongruous sight, writes Rosie Whitehouse.
Margaret Nutley remembers her first meeting with a group of unfamiliar boys on the Ascot racecourse.
It was autumn 1945, and they were playing football, wearing striped jackets from a concentration camp.
Nutley, now 85, noticed that they were "happy people", despite what they had been through.
Read more here.
Footage of smoke plume seen across city
'Months of delays' warning as works begin
Pedestrian dies in two-car crash
A pedestrian has died in a crash involving two cars in Hampshire.
A Ford Focus and Peugeot Partner Tepee crashed on Beacon Hill Road in Fleet shortly before 02:00 BST on Monday, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from the town, was struck and died at the scene. No-one else was hurt.
Police have appealed for any witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the crash, or the pedestrian, to contact the force.
Britain's 'best and worst' railway stations named
Reading has been named in the top 10 most popular train stations in Britain.
Independent watchdog Transport Focus took the views of more than 28,000 people at 56 stations for its ranking.
Transport Focus said the top priorities for passengers were arrival time information, waiting rooms and the overall look of the station when it carried out the survey between September and November last year.
The survey found 92% of passengers were "satisfied" with Reading train station. Glasgow Queen Street was been named Britain's most unpopular railway station with 58% of travellers were "satisfied".