South Live: Tuesday 8 May

PA

Sir Cliff Richard is seeking more than £600,000 in damages from the BBC over the broadcast of a police search of his home in 2014, the High Court has heard.

Sir Cliff is suing the BBC over the misuse of private information and breaking data protection rules.

Footage of a search of his flat in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was broadcast as part of a report on South Yorkshire Police's sexual assault inquiry into the singer. Sir Cliff was not arrested or charged.