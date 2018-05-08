South of England

South Live: Tuesday 8 May

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 8 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

That's all folks

We'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sir Cliff seeks £600,000 over BBC report

Sir Cliff Richard
PA

Sir Cliff Richard is seeking more than £600,000 in damages from the BBC over the broadcast of a police search of his home in 2014, the High Court has heard.

Sir Cliff is suing the BBC over the misuse of private information and breaking data protection rules.

Footage of a search of his flat in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was broadcast as part of a report on South Yorkshire Police's sexual assault inquiry into the singer. Sir Cliff was not arrested or charged.

Sir Cliff Richard

Sir Cliff seeks £600,000 over BBC report

Lawyers for the singer say he should get damages "at the very top end of the scale" from the BBC.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Soldiers' photographs help map history of D-Day Valentine tanks

Photographs of two soldiers who died when the Valentine tanks sunk off Dorset during D-Day training have been loaned to a group that is mapping the history of the armoured vehicles.

Albert Kirby (left) and Victor Townson
Kirby and Townson families

It is believed seven "floating" tanks (one pictured below) sank in Studland Bay during Exercise Smash in April 1944, killing six men.

Relatives of two of the men - Albert Kirby and Victor Townson - have loaned photographs of them to Isle of Purbeck Sub-Aqua Club (IPSAC) for its Valentine 75 project.

The initiative is expected to culminate in an exhibition next year at Studland's Fort Henry.

One of the sunken Valentine Tanks in Studland Bay
Swanage Boat Charters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oxford traffic warning as road works begin

Motorists in Oxford face more than four months of delays as major road works begin.

Woodstock Road, which connects the city centre to the ring road, the A40 and A34, is being resurfaced.

Oxfordshire County Council said congestion was "likely" and urged drivers to find other ways into the city.

It said the £700,000 project would last for up to 18 weeks, "subject to any bad weather or unforeseen circumstances".

Roadworks sign
BBC
Drivers have been advised to consider alternative modes of transport

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sunseekers leave beach covered in litter

Bournemouth beach covered in litter after Bank Holiday
Bournemouth Borough Council say team of beach cleaners were on duty throughout the day and the evening.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, at J3 for M271 affecting J2 for A36.

M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound at J3, M271 (Romsey), because of an accident and debris on the road. Congestion to J2, A36 (Salisbury).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cash to stop kids getting involved in crime

Thousands of pounds is to be invested to stop children in Oxford being enticed into the world of organised crime.

Blackbird Leys Neighbourhood Police Team says vulnerable youngsters in the area are being targeted by drugs gangs from outside the county.

The force and Oxford City Council is investing £155,000 and are teaming up with drug recovery service Turning Point to crack down on drug supply and use

City councillor Tom Hayes - who's responsible for Community Safety - said the money was "going to make a huge difference.

The council and police previously launched a task force to tackle drug "hotspots".

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman 'ordered to pay £400 for leaving dog mess'

A woman from Harwell has been ordered to pay £400 after repeatedly allowing her dog to foul public land.

Toni Brayfield from Westfield was hit with the bill after failing to clear up her dog's mess last September.

She was reported to White Horse District Council by another resident, but failed to pay the fine imposed upon her by Environmental Health.

She did not attend court and was prosecuted in her absence by Oxford magistrates.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teen councillor gets online 'nappy' abuse

A councillor voted in as one of the youngest representatives in the country has said she has received torrents of abuse since being elected.

Ellie Emberson, 19, became the youngest woman to win a seat on Reading Borough Council in last week's elections.

Ellie Emberson
Ellie emberson
Ellie Emberson has been involved in politics since 2014

She said: "People told me I was inexperienced and too young. Someone told me go to back to wearing nappies.

"I'm aware of how the internet can be cruel," Ms Emberson added, "but I'm going to ignore it as best I can."

Ellie Emberson

Teen councillor gets online 'nappy' abuse

Ellie Emberson, 19, is the youngest woman to win a seat on Reading's council.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Swansea v Southampton - what could happen

BBC Sport

It's going to be a nail-biting night for Saints fans as Southampton travel to Swansea in a crucial match which could all-but-decide Premier League survival for both teams.

Here's what you need to know about the various permutations.

If Southampton win:

  • West Brom would be relegated.
  • Southampton will move to 16th on goal difference, above Huddersfield.They can then be sure of safety by avoiding defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.
  • Swansea would remain in the relegation zone and need to beat Stoke in their final game - while Huddersfield or Southampton slip up - to stay up.

If Swansea win:

  • West Brom would be relegated.
  • The Swans would move to 16th and would be sure of safety by avoiding defeat against Stokeon Sunday.
  • Southampton would drop into the relegation zone and would need to beat Manchester City on the final day while hoping Huddersfield or Swansea slip up.

If it's a draw:

  • Southampton would stay 17th. They would then stay up if they beat Manchester City or match Swansea's result on the final day.
  • Swansea would go down if they lose on the final day, but stay up if they better Southampton's result.
  • West Brom would need to win their final game, and hope both Southampton and Swansea lose.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between J5 for A335 Wide Lane and J7 for A334 affecting J3 for M271.

M27 Hampshire - Queuing traffic on M27 eastbound between J5, A335 (Southampton Airport) and J7, A334 (Hedge End), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J3, M271 (Romsey).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gunman stand-off ends after 14 hours

Armed police

About 20 shots were heard when police exchanged fire with a suspect in Oxford city centre on Monday.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire started after candle left unattended

A candle left unattended in a bathroom has caused a fire in Oxford.

The blaze caused significant damage to the ground floor bathroom of the property in Dashwood Road in the early hours of Monday, firefighters said.

The fire developed during the night from a candle left on a window sill. As it spread, it burst a water pipe which extinguished the fire before it spread to the rest of the property.

The occupants escaped without serious injury but received treatment for smoke inhalation.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Residents react to Oxford shooting stand-off

Armed Police
PA
Witnesses heard armed police shout "put your hands up"

A resident of Oxford's Paradise Square says she "didn't know what she would come home to" after a 14-hour stand-off between police and a gunman overnight.

Barbara Chapman, who lives in the road and heard the gunshots, said it's too early to know what effect it will have on her three children.

A 24-year-old Oxford man is in custody after the exchange of gunfire in the centre of the city.

Omar Murtaza, 33, said he was evacuated with his wife and four children aged between seven weeks and six.

The theatre orderly at John Radcliffe Hospital said: "It's a bit scary. You don't expect guns anywhere really, but not in Oxford."

A man in his 30s who asked not to be named added: "I thought this area was statistically safe but hearing of an incident with a gun is scary."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, between J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout and J10 for A31.

M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 southbound between J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout) and J10, A31 (Winchester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Navy base blaze seen across city

Portsmouth dockyard fire

Machinery and hazardous materials caught fire, creating a massive plume of black smoke.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Festival in memory of Gaia Pope

A music festival is to be held in memory of teenager Gaia Pope.

Gaia, 19, from Langton Matravers, was reported missing from Swanage on 7 November. Her body was found 11 days later near the Dorset coast path.

The event will take place at The Old Fire Station in Bournemouth on 19 May.

Gaia's cousin Marienna Pope-Weidemann said: "People who were strangers to us before are still showing such love and support."

Gaia Pope
PA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Horse freed from stable doors

Firefighters who freed the steed say there were neigh serious injuries to the horse...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A350 Dorset both ways

BBC News Travel

A350 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between Dear Hay Lane and B3093 Wimborne Road.

A350 Dorset - A350 Towngate Bridge in Poole closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Dear Hay Lane junction and The George Roundabout, because of a police incident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses sought following crash on M4

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New Forest farmer 'not allowed to live with cattle'

A New Forest farmer who built a successful micro dairy says his business has been left in ruins because council planners will no longer allow him to live on site.

Nick Snelgar, from Martin near Fordingbridge, says it is essential he lives there so he can tend to his pregnant cattle.

New Forest District Council ruled his reasons are not sufficient justification and that he must leave next month.

Nick Straw, senior planner at the council, said Mr Snelgar has had three years grace to get the business off the ground.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J13 for A34 Chieveley and J12 for A4.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound between J13, A34 (Chieveley) and J12, A4 (Theale), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trio arrested after man driven at in Dorset

A man has been attacked with a claw hammer and driven at with a car in an attempted murder in Blandford.

Dorset Police said officers were called to Damory Court Street at about 21:00 last night after a man was allegedly assaulted.

He sustained injuries to his face and stomach and was taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old man has been held on suspicion of attempted murder, a 29-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 42-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Damory Court Street
Google
The incident took place on Damory Court Street in Blandford

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Slough Town are on the way up

Slough Town's fans and players may have sore heads this morning after winning promotion to the National League South yesterday.

Manny Williams' late goal in their Southern League Premier play-off final against Kings Lynn snatched a 2-1 victory for the Rebels, who capped off a successful season which included reaching the FA Cup second round.

View more on twitter

"The boys were excellent," said joint manager Neil Baker. "We were massive underdogs today, but we gave everything."

"Where as before we were welcoming 50 or 60 away fans, we may see 400, so that will help the coffers, as will the better standard of football that should bring more fans to Arbour Park."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oxford police commander to thank public in person

Following a shooting stand-off between a man and police in Oxford, Supt Joe Kidman has said he will patrol with officers to thank members of the public for their support.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Festival in memory of Gaia Pope

Gaia Pope

The event is being held in Bournemouth in memory of the 19-year-old, who was found dead last year.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A31 Dorset eastbound

BBC News Travel

A31 Dorset eastbound severe accident, between A35 and A350 Poole Road.

A31 Dorset - A31 closed and queuing traffic eastbound between Shell roundabout in Bere Regis and Roundhouse Roundabout in Sturminster Marshall, because of an accident involving a car and oil tanker, recovery work and an oil spillage. Diversion in operation - Eastbound traffic to follow the Hollow Circle diversion route, Westbound to follow the Hollow Square route.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hampshire police start using electric cars

BMW electric cars
Hampshire Police
The force recently introduced two electric cars into its pool fleet

Hampshire police is ditching its petrol cars for a fleet of electric vehicles, which have already hit the roads of Basingstoke.

The force estimates the switch will save it almost £500,000 over the next three years.

Insp Andy Tester says other police forces across the country are now looking to do the same but admits it's not possible to move all police cars from petrol to electric.

The force has started by introducing 40 new electric cars into the general fleet. They will cost £1 to run per day compared with £3.50 per day for current fuel cars.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hampshire to assess McManus and Dawson

Liam Dawson injures his finger against Nottinghamshire

Hampshire assess finger injuries to Lewis McManus and Liam Dawson picked up in their defeat by Nottinghamshire.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Legoland plans set for rejection

Plans to expand Legoland in Windsor have been recommended for refusal.

The theme park wants to build new attractions within the existing resort, a new pedestrian entrance and a car park reconfiguration as well as its proposed Holiday Villages.

The extension would be the size of 45 football pitches.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead's planning panel says this development should be refused because it's "inappropriate development within the green belt" and significant trees would also be harmed by the plans.

Legoland
JOSIE CAMPBELL
Legoland in Windsor

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School closed after gas leak

A school in Reading will not open today because of a gas leak.

Katesgrove Primary school has told parents not to bring their children in.

Staff say more updates will follow about arrangements for the rest of the week.

The BBC has approached Reading Borough Council for comment.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Oxford shooting: Public thanked in siege aftermath

Scene of Oxford shoot out
BBC

Police have thanked local residents in Oxford in the aftermath of the 14-hour armed stand-off in Paradise Square.

Supt Joe Kidman said: "I would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience while we worked to resolve the incident safely.

"Officers are particularly grateful for the support of members of the public and local businesses.

"While the investigation is ongoing people travelling in to Oxford should not experience any further disruption."

All road closures have been lifted. Officers are still at the property involved in the shoot out.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The 'Belsen boys' who moved to Ascot

Shortly after the end of World War Two a group of young Holocaust survivors was flown to the UK to recuperate.

Thirty of them were housed in the Berkshire town of Ascot, famous for the pomp of the Royal Ascot horse races, where they made an incongruous sight, writes Rosie Whitehouse.

Margaret Nutley remembers her first meeting with a group of unfamiliar boys on the Ascot racecourse.

Passport picture
BBC

It was autumn 1945, and they were playing football, wearing striped jackets from a concentration camp.

Nutley, now 85, noticed that they were "happy people", despite what they had been through.

Read more here.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Amla's ton in vain as Notts beat Hants

Hashim Amla plays a pull shot

Leaders Nottinghamshire clinch a third win in four Division One games, despite Hashim Amla's century for Hampshire.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Footage of smoke plume seen across city

Portsmouth dockyard fire: Video captures blaze
Burning machinery and hazardous materials in a Portsmouth dockyard created the smoky spectacle.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pedestrian dies in two-car crash

A pedestrian has died in a crash involving two cars in Hampshire.

A Ford Focus and Peugeot Partner Tepee crashed on Beacon Hill Road in Fleet shortly before 02:00 BST on Monday, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from the town, was struck and died at the scene. No-one else was hurt.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the crash, or the pedestrian, to contact the force.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Britain's 'best and worst' railway stations named

Reading has been named in the top 10 most popular train stations in Britain.

Independent watchdog Transport Focus took the views of more than 28,000 people at 56 stations for its ranking.

Transport Focus said the top priorities for passengers were arrival time information, waiting rooms and the overall look of the station when it carried out the survey between September and November last year.

The survey found 92% of passengers were "satisfied" with Reading train station. Glasgow Queen Street was been named Britain's most unpopular railway station with 58% of travellers were "satisfied".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top