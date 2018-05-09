South Live: Wednesday 9 May

The UK Wolf Conservation Trust (UKWCT) in Beenham, Berkshire, has announced it will close its doors to the public on 31 August.

The trust says it's decided not to renew it's zoo licence.

In a statement on its website, UKWCT said the wolves will remain at Butlers Farm and will be cared for by the Palmer family, who founded the sanctuary.

PA

In January,a wolf went on the loose from the sitefor about six hours after escaping from its enclosure after the gate was left open.

Torak was safely recaptured by police and staff from the centre after police tracked him from a helicopter with thermal imaging