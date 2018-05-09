South Live: Wednesday 9 May
May's portrait down after Oxford protests
A picture of Theresa May is removed at the University of Oxford to save it from protesting students.
Fly-half Myler joins London Irish
London Irish sign former Northampton fly-half Stephen Myler for the upcoming Championship season.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Gang 'left murder victim with 80 injuries'
Christopher Lemonius, from Blackbird Leys, Oxford, was "savagely attacked", a court hears.Read more
Severe disruption: A321 Berkshire both ways
A321 Berkshire both ways severe disruption, at Bell Foundry Lane.
A321 Berkshire - A321 Twyford Road in Wokingham closed at the Bell Foundry Lane junction, because of a police incident. Traffic is coping well.
Wolf sanctuary closing to public
The UK Wolf Conservation Trust (UKWCT) in Beenham, Berkshire, has announced it will close its doors to the public on 31 August.
The trust says it's decided not to renew it's zoo licence.
In a statement on its website, UKWCT said the wolves will remain at Butlers Farm and will be cared for by the Palmer family, who founded the sanctuary.
In January,a wolf went on the loose from the sitefor about six hours after escaping from its enclosure after the gate was left open.
Torak was safely recaptured by police and staff from the centre after police tracked him from a helicopter with thermal imaging
Girl jailed for Snapchat spat stabbing
The 15-year-old knifed two other girls in front of 40 spectators during a fight arranged via the app.Read more
Severe accident: A347 Dorset both ways
A347 Dorset both ways severe accident, between A341 Wimborne Road and A3060 Wimborne Road.
A347 Dorset - A347 Whitelegg Way in Bournemouth closed in both directions between Northbourne Roundabout and Redhill Roundabout, because of an accident.
Traffic plan revised after protests
Plans for the bus, pedestrian and cycle route in Reading have caused environmental damage concerns.Read more
It was a lucky escape for Southampton - Benali
Former Southampton defender Francis Benali believes Mark Hughes’ team should have done much better this season.
Speaking after Southampton’s victory over Swansea, which saw the Saints climb three points above the relegation zone, Benali says the squad had too much quality to be fighting for safety.
Tussauds reveals Meghan Markle waxwork
The display will open to the public on 19 May - the day of the royal wedding.Read more
Queen enjoys Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen has been enjoying one of her favourite events of the year in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The monarch looked relaxed as she spent some off-duty downtime at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
She was seen holding a pink rosette after one of her horses finished fifth.
The five-day equestrian event, which runs until Sunday, is located in the private grounds of the castle.
Saints troll hotel over 'virus' row
Southampton said the experience "didn't sour our trip" after their 1-0 victory at Swansea City.Read more
Woman killed in crash
A woman in her 70s has died in a crash involving two cars on the A420 at Tubney, Oxfordshire, on Sunday afternoon.
The woman, from Swindon, was a passenger in a grey Peugeot 3008. She died at the scene.
The drivers of the Peugeot and a silver Skoda Octavia were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of the crash.
Vodafone makes €18bn swoop on Liberty Global cable networks
Vodafone will pay €18.4bn (£16.1bn) for cable networks in Germany and eastern Europe owned by US firm Liberty Global.
The deal will allow the Newbury-based firm to expand its mobile, TV and broadband services in Hungary, Romania and Czech Republic.
It will also create a stronger "quad play" competitor for Deutsche Telekom in Germany.
The long-expected deal with Liberty Global, which also owns Virgin Media, is Vodafone's biggest since its £112bn takeover of Mannesmann in 2000.
Joke social media signs cause confusion
The new signs include Snapchat End, Instagram Ave, Google Walk, Selfie Passage and WTF Lane.Read more
Armed stand-off suspect charged
Shots were exchanged between a man and police in Paradise Square in Oxford on Monday.Read more
Hammer attack dad's jail term increased
Owen Scott tried to kill his children and step-daughter with a hammer then crashed his car at 92mph.Read more
Man wanted after Reading police pursuit
Police are hunting a man after the driver of stolen Audi Q7 failed to stop for police in Reading and collided with several parked cars, before driving off.
It happened in Eddlestone Way, Tilehurst, at about 22:45 GMT on 20 February.
Officers want to speak to 27-year-old Kashif Chowdhary.
Hammer attack dad's jail term increased
A man who tried to kill his children by attacking them with a hammer before crashing his car into a wall has been told he must serve a longer prison sentence.
Owen Scott, 29, of Fawley, Hampshire, was jailed for a minimum of 14 years after admitting four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving after a crash in Penistone, South Yorkshire.
Solicitor General, Robert Buckland, referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal for being "unduly lenient".
The Court of Appeal agreed and increased Mr Scott's minimum term from 14 years to 24.
Blind hedgehog rescued after being 'kicked around like a football'
A blind hedgehog is being treated after it was seen being kicked about like a football by a group of children in Portsmouth, a rescue centre has said.
The three-year-old hedgehog was taken to Berts Hedgehog Retreat in the city by a couple who said they saw the children kicking him on Great Salterns Recreation Ground over the weekend.
The hedgehog, who has been named Brian by staff, is being treated for bruising and dehydration.
Linda Hewett, the centre's owner, said it was likely he was out in the daytime due to his sight loss.
She said: "It's hit and miss. He's quite poorly and he won't roll up into a ball."
The rescue centre worker is urging people to move hedgehogs to safety if they see them out during the day.
Miss Hewett said they were especially vulnerable at the moment as they were just coming out of hibernation.
Saints troll hotel in Swansea after illness cancellation
Southampton FC has trolled a hotel after it cancelled the club's rooms before their key relegation clash at Swansea City due to an apparent virus.
The Saints have given the Marriott in Swansea one star in a mock-up review on Twitter after the "very disappointing" withdrawal.
However, the Premier League club added the experience "didn't sour our trip" after their 1-0 victory.
The hotel has defended its decision after some guests became ill.
Public Health Wales said it was investigating a "potential infectious disease incident" at the hotel.
Men fined over illegal tobacco in Bracknell
Have you seen missing man in Dorset?
A search is under way for a missing man who is believed to be in the West Bay area.
Kevin Norminton, 43, of Crewkerne, Somerset, was last seen on Tuesday morning when he left his home in his silver Ford Focus.
Mini Lego Royal Wedding unveiled
To celebrate the upcoming marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Legoland's Windsor resort has created a 39,960-Lego brick Windsor Castle.
The mini-brick castle took a team of eight model-makers 592 hours to complete, Legoland said.
It includes a 10cm tall, 60-brick Meghan Markle in her wedding dress and veil alongside Prince Harry.
Fancy a little light reading?
The Bodleian Library at Oxford University has now expanded its collection to 13,000,000 books!
The Ocado robot swarms that pack your shopping
Zoe Kleinman
Technology reporter, BBC News
The first things you notice are the chill in the air, the vast grid on the floor which makes you feel like you're on the film set of the movie Tron, and the whooshing sound of wheels skimming across aluminium.
The last thing on your mind is buying groceries.
But that's what's going on here. I'm standing upstairs in an Ocado warehouse where grocery orders are assembled and dispatched, watching hundreds of cuboid robots whizz around on a vast metal grid that stretches out as far as I can see.
The grocery giant doesn't often let journalists in to its 18 acre (784,080 sq ft) Andover site.
Dorset travel warning: 'Urgent' A35 resurfacing works in Dorchester
Fire at New Forest hotel
BreakingMan charged over Oxford shooting siege
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a 14-hour siege in Oxford.
Armed police were locked in a stand-off with a gunman following an incident in Paradise Square on Monday. The stand-off ended peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday.
Duncan Shearman, of Paradise Square, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He also faces three counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.
He will appear Banbury Magistrates' Court later.
Delays on routes to Bournemouth Airport
Didcot's sign-changer strikes again
The mystery artist who added fantasy destinations to road signs in Didcot has turned his attention to Oxford.
Fictional locations like Middle Earth and Narnia first appeared in Didcot two months ago - they were eventually removed by the council.
Now the artist has put up a series of social media-themed street signs in Oxford, saying he wants to reflect the public's fascination with sites like Twitter and Facebook.
About 20 signs have been put up around the city.
Hardy Way writer completes cancer walk challenge
An 81-year-old writer has completed a 220-mile (354km) walk through the Dorset countryside, more than 20 years after she created the route.
Margaret Marande drew up the Hardy Way, linking locations connected to Thomas Hardy's life and novels, in 1995.
She walked the route again to fundraise for pancreatic cancer research after her partner died of the disease.
She said she was "fitter than I've ever been" after completing the challenge over 21 consecutive days.
'Dark arts' motivated Southampton - Hughes
Southampton boss Mark Hughes says the "dark arts" that disrupted preparations for Tuesday's game at Swansea motivated his side to secure victory.Read more
Royal Windsor Horse show gets under way
The Royal Windsor Horse show gets under way today.
The five-day event, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, takes place in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.
The show first started in 1943 to help raise funds for the war effort.
It has continued to run every year since and hosts international competitions in showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance.
New Forest hotel damaged by fire
Firefighters have been at a luxury hotel in Lyndhurst overnight.
Four crews were called to Lime Wood in Beaulieu Road in the early hours.
The fire in the roof and loft of its lodge is now under control - it's not thought to have caused extensive damage.
Wednesday's weather: Dry and fine with spells of sunshine
Today it will be mainly dry and fine with spells of sunshine.
However, cloud is expected to thicken later today bringing the chance of some patchy rain into this evening. It will feel cooler.
Maximum temperature 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Southampton boss thanks 'dark arts' after crucial Swansea win
Southampton boss Mark Hughes claimed the "dark arts" that disrupted preparations for Tuesday's game at Swansea motivated his side to get the three points that all but secures Premier League safety.
A late hotel change because of a 'virus' meant the Saints had to stay 40 miles away from the Liberty Stadium.
However, they went on to beat the Swans 1-0 thanks to Manolo Gabbiadini's late goal.