South Live: Thursday 10 May

A light aircraft overshot a runway before overturning on to a road in Cornwall, it's been revealed.

A report published by the Air Accident Investigation Branch said the 61-year-old pilot and two passengers escaped the crash without injury, which took place on 9 December 2017.

The report said that the aircraft, which had taken off from Oxford Airfield, was close to its maximum landing weight and the pilot had unintentionally allowed the aircraft to climb while he was waiting his turn to land.

The plane landed too late at Bodmin Airfield, with witnesses saying it touched down about a quarter of the way down the runway.

The wet grass surface and the runway's downhill gradient are also thought to have affected the landing.