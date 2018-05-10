South Live: Thursday 10 May
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 10 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, at J11 for A3090 affecting J14 for M27.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M3 northbound at J11, A3090 (Winchester South), because of an accident. Travel time is around 20 minutes. Congestion to J14 M27.
Reading church eyes new building
Reading Family Church is hoping to find a new home for its congregation.
It has identified a building in Basingstoke Road which it plans to refurbish for use as a meeting place and is seeking Reading Borough Council's permission to change its use.
The church launched in 2001 and says it now has about 500 to 600 members.
Sean Green, senior pastor, said the building would be used by its congregation for about 65 days a year, leaving roughly 300 days for use as a community space.
Four wanted over racially-aggravated attack
A woman was subjected to racist comments and punched in the face during an attack in Bournemouth.
It happened on Sunday 25 March 2018 at about 03:30 BST on a footbridge in the Lower Gardens, say Dorset Police.
The victim - a woman in her 30s - had been walking home with friends at the time and was left with a cheek injury which needed hospital treatment.
PC Cameron McGlone says the force believes it was an "unprovoked assault" and has asked any witnesses to come forward.
Hawks swoop for new boss
Henley Rugby Club has appointed a new head coach
Luke Allen will take up the role for the 2018/19 season.
He played for Henley Hawks before injury forced him to retire and was part of the coaching team which saw the Hawks promoted to National 1 in 2015.
U's to visit Ireland
Oxford United have confirmed plans for a pre-season tour of Ireland.
The club will play two games in and around Dublin and another about 90 minutes from the city.
The first match will be on Monday 9 July and shall be followed by a game on Tuesday 10 July, and one Wednesday 11 July.
Who they will be playing is set to be announced in due course.
London Irish sign Stephenson & Maddison
Gas canister caused evacuation
A gas canister was responsible for homes in Wokingham being evacuated yesterday.
There had been concerns it was a World War Two bomb when it was discovered on a building site on Bell Foundary Lane at about 15:45 BST.
But it was found to be harmless when bomb disposal experts investigated.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A3090 affecting Winchester Services.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M3 southbound at J11, A3090 (Winchester South), because of a broken down lorry. Congestion to Winchester Services.
Confetti for royal wedding rail passengers
Council plans Italian link-up
An agreement has been reached to twin Oxford with the Italian city of Padua.
A memorandum of understanding was signed by Lord Mayor Jean Fooks and Padua's deputy mayor.
Oxford is already linked with Bonn in Germany, Grenoble in France, Leiden in the Netherlands, Leon in Nicaragua and Perm in Russia.
Brexit to 'force work on Galileo sat-nav system out of UK'
Paul Rincon
Science editor, BBC News website
An executive at Airbus says that work on the Galileo sat-nav system will have to be moved out of Portsmouth if the company wins a key contract.
The EU says it would have to stop the UK from accessing the encrypted part of the network when it leaves next year.
Colin Paynter, the company's UK managing director, said that EU rules required Airbus to transfer all work to its factories in France and Germany.
Mr Paynter was speaking at a Commons committee hearing on Exiting the European Union on Wednesday.
The UK has played a key role in the programme, and Airbus is currently bidding for the renewal of a contract covering the Galileo ground control segment - potentially worth about 200m euros.
Murder trial told of 'active plan' to thwart investigation
There was an "active plan" to pervert the course of justice after the death of a man in Oxford, a court has heard.
Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured in Jourdain Road, Oxford, on 1 June 2017 and later died in hospital.
Six men - all from Oxford - deny murder and four others deny perverting the course of justice.
Prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC said evidence - like the clothing seen on CCTV worn on the evening by the defendants - was missing.
Mobile phones used by some of the defendants had not been recovered either, he added.
The trial continues
Supplies being restored to burst water main customers
Engineers have managed to isolate a leaking water main in Poole and restore supply to some residents.
It burst at about 11:00 BST near the Fleetsbridge roundabout causing a flood. The water is now being pumped away from the area.
A Wessex Water spokesperson said: “Engineers were quickly on site repairing the burst water main, which left a significant number of properties and businesses without water.
"Many of those affected now have water, but for some it won’t be until this afternoon when water supply will be returned to normal for everyone, once water pressure has built up in the supply network.
"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused."
'New Oxbridge colleges for disadvantaged'
Sean Coughlan
BBC News education and family correspondent
Murder arrests after 'pub fight' death
Burst water main turns road into lake
Cygnets hatch in Dorset to signal start of summer...
The first baby swans of the year have hatched at Abbotsbury Swannery.
The hatching of the first cygnet is traditionally taken as a sign that summer is here...
Murder detectives: Death an 'isolated incident'
Police believe a suspected murder in Slough was an "isolated incident".
Two men are being held on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old died in hospital following reports of a fight in a pub last night.
Thames Valley Police officers remain outside the Earl of Cornwall pub in Chippenham Lane this lunchtime.
Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood said an increased police presence would be noticeable over the coming days as its officers investigate.
"I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident", he added.
Severe disruption: A3049 Dorset both ways
A3049 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between A35 Dorset Way and A350.
A3049 Dorset - A3049 in Poole closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the A35 Dorset Way junction and Holes Bay North Fire Station Roundabout, because of a burst water main.
BreakingMurder inquiry after man dies in Slough
A man has died in Slough after reports of a fight at a pub in the town last night.
The 43-year-old was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and has died of his injuries.
Thames Valley Police says its officers were called to The Earl of Cornwall Pub, Slough, at about 23:30 BST.
A 35-year-old man and a 58-year-old man - both from Slough - have been arrested and remain in custody.
Isle of Wight ferry numbers up due to Bank Holiday sunshine
Red Funnel has reported record passenger numbers for the early May Bank Holiday as the country enjoyed record-breaking spring sunshine.
Passengers were up 16% compared to 2017.
Private cars were also up compared to last year, with 18% more vehicles carried on Bank Holiday Monday.
Jonathan Green, marketing and communications director for Red Funnel, said: “We are pleased to see this lift in carryings after the poor weather over the Easter holidays."
Confetti and chocolates for Royal Wedding revellers
More than 1,000 boxes of confetti are being laid on by Great Western Railway for travellers planning to watch the Royal Wedding in Windsor.
The company says the branch line to Windsor and Eton Central will be operating at "maximum capacity" due to the "very high demand".
As a result it's advising those using its services to "travel early and travel light".
To help maintain the "party atmosphere" it says it will provide confetti, bunting, chocolates and water for the wedding-goers.
'Don't approach' wanted man, say police
A 34-year-old man from Southampton is wanted by police after a number of offences, including a robbery in the city.
The incidents took place between 23 March and 28 April in the city centre and in the Bitterne area, Hampshire police said.
The force has told the public they should not approach Rashpal Sanghera if they see him and instead should call 999.
'Uber for buses' to launch in Oxford
Bus passengers in parts of Oxford will soon be able to request pick-ups using a mobile phone app.
Oxford Bus Company says it's launching "the UK's most ambitious demand-responsive bus service" using technology already operating in New York, Chicago and Washington.
It will allow passengers to request a pick-up from a mini bus at the nearest safe pick up point.
A 12-square mile area around Oxford has been chosen for the PickMeUp service - which includes Oxford railway station, the Thornhill and Redbridge Park and Ride sites, and the John Radcliffe Hospital.
Oxford Bus Company says the introductory fare will be £2.50 per journey with a surcharge of £2.50 if the journey could be made by an existing route.
Black Arrow rocket replica under construction
Here are some pictures of the construction work on the full-size replica of the rocket that took the UK's first satellite into space.
Black Arrow was tested near The Needles on the Isle of Wight before it launched the Prospero satellite in 1971.
A 14m (46ft) replica is being built at AMC boat builders in Cowes to go on display at the island's planned new aviation museum.
Burst water main in Dorset
Households in Poole are likely to have no water or low pressure following a burst water main in the town.
It's happened on the Fleetsbridge roundabout.
Blissfields Music Festival cancelled
Emily Hudson
BBC Radio Solent
The organisers of a Hampshire music festival say they've had to cancel this year's event due to poor ticket sales.
Blissfields was due to take place on the weekend of 6 to 8 July at Woodmancott near Winchester.
The team had wanted to take the event back to its micro roots but say it wasn't proving financially viable.
Severe disruption: A35 Dorset both ways
A35 Dorset both ways severe disruption, between Stanley Green Road and A349 Waterloo Road.
A35 Dorset - A35 Wimborne Road in Poole partially blocked between the Stanley Green Road junction and Fleets Corner, because of a burst water main.
Berkshire wolf sanctuary to close
Katie Newmarch
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
The UK Wolf Conservation Trust in Beenham will close its doors to the public this summer.
Visitors to the sanctuary at Butlers Farm have until the end of August to see the trust's 10 wolves for the last time.
The trust says it's decided not to renew it's zoo licence.
It was founded in 1995 by businessman and hunting enthusiast Roger Palmer.
Earlier this year a wolf escaped leading to a police search in West Berkshire.
Wedding street parties in Reading planned
Thirty-five communities have taken advantage of the opportunity to hold street parties in Reading without paying the usual road closure fees this year.
The parties will celebrate events like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, The Big Lunch, and The Great Get Together.
Reading Borough Council waived the fee for organising road closures to encourage communities to come together over these weekends.
Rocket replica construction under way
Call for new Oxbridge colleges for disadvantaged students
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, education correspondent
A new generation of Oxford and Cambridge colleges should be opened to create more places for disadvantaged youngsters, says a report into widening access to university.
The Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) has published ideas from MPs, think tanks and academics to make university more inclusive.
The report wants more Oxbridge places, as other universities have expanded.
Oxford and Cambridge both said they had "no plans" to create new colleges.
The report, Reaching the Parts of Society Universities Have Missed, makes recommendations for tackling unequal access to higher education.
National Heritage List: Post-modern buildings get listed status
Buildings considered post-modern in design have been given listed status.
The 17 structures, which include houses, schools, courts and commercial premises, have been added to the National Heritage List for England.
Historic England calls the Gough Building at Bryanston School "sensitive yet witty" and the McKay Trading Estate in Slough (pictured) as having "an intriguing level of thought"
Post-modern architecture emerged in the 1970s in reaction to modernism but fell out of favour before a revival in 2011.
Trading estate gains listed status
Bournemouth FGM survivor says it shouldn’t be a taboo
When Salimata was five years old she was subjected to female genital mutilation.
Having grown up in Paris her mother often took her to visit relatives in Senegal, where she was taken to be mutilated under the guise of a picnic.
Now she lives in Bournemouth and wants to speak out to try and stop the harmful practice and destroy the stigma surrounding it.
Five-year-old's skull is fractured by school cricket ball
A five-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull when he was hit on the head by a cricket ball hit over a fence from a nearby school.
Harry Butt was struck as the ball came over the fence from Poole Grammar School onto Haslar Road on 3 May.
He initially suffered severe concussion and two black eyes.
A subsequent scan showed a fracture which requires more tests, his mother Michelle Butt said.
The school said it was reviewing the scheduling of matches on its pitches.
Aircraft overshot runway and overturned on to road
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A light aircraft overshot a runway before overturning on to a road in Cornwall, it's been revealed.
A report published by the Air Accident Investigation Branch said the 61-year-old pilot and two passengers escaped the crash without injury, which took place on 9 December 2017.
The report said that the aircraft, which had taken off from Oxford Airfield, was close to its maximum landing weight and the pilot had unintentionally allowed the aircraft to climb while he was waiting his turn to land.
The plane landed too late at Bodmin Airfield, with witnesses saying it touched down about a quarter of the way down the runway.
The wet grass surface and the runway's downhill gradient are also thought to have affected the landing.
Oxfordshire man jailed after blaming speeding ticket on fictional Frenchman
Stephen Stafford
BBC South
A man who tried to avoid a speeding ticket by claiming a fictional Frenchman named after a Paris waxworks museum was driving has been jailed.
Christopher Henry, 52, of Church Road in Weston-on-the-Green, was caught by a mobile speed trap driving his ex-wife's 4x4 in Hampshire in February 2016.
After the offence, which would have resulted in a £100 fine, he "created an extraordinary web of lies" across two years, Hampshire police said.
Henry was jailed for 12 months for perverting the course of justice.
He was described as a "fantasist" and "akin to Walter Mitty" by the judge during sentencing at Winchester Crown Court.
TripAdvisor suspends reviews after Southampton FC's trolling of hotel
TripAdvisor has temporarily suspended reviews for the Swansea Marriott Hotel after an "influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience".
The hotel was recently trolled by Southampton FC after it cancelled the club's rooms before their key relegation clash at Swansea City.
The Saints gave the Marriott in Swansea one star in a mock-up review on Twitter after the "very disappointing" withdrawal.
The hotel said it cancelled large bookings after some guests became ill.
On its website TripAdvisor said: "Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention... we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing.
"If you’ve had a firsthand experience at this property, please check back soon."