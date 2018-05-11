South of England

South Live: Friday 11 May

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 11 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

That's all folks!

Thanks for joining us today - we'll be back on Monday from 08:00.

Enjoy your weekend.

'Booming' bittern heard on Isle of Wight for first time

A bittern has been heard "booming" on the Isle of Wight for the first time.

Bittern
BBC

The mating call was heard at RSPB Brading Marshe - a recently restored wetland which stretches from the village of Brading to the sea at Bembridge Harbour on the island.

Bitterns spend most of their time living in dense reeds, making them hard to count.

The loud and distinctive call of breeding males is used as a measure of the population. Just 11 were heard in the UK in 1997.

There are still less than 200 bitterns at fewer than 75 sites in the UK, making the first record on the Isle of Wight something "remarkable", the RSPB said.

Abell's wickets give Somerset advantage

Tom Abell

Somerset captain Tom Abell takes 3-18 to help reduce Hampshire to 198-8 on a rain-affected first day at Taunton.

Read more

Severe accident: M27 Hampshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire westbound severe accident, between Rownhams Services and J3 for M271 affecting J5 for A335 Wide Lane.

M27 Hampshire - Queuing traffic on M27 westbound between Rownhams Services and J3, M271 (Romsey), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Plan your royal wedding day in Windsor

View more on twitter

Aldershot deals for Cole and Kinsella

Lewis Kinsella.

National League side Aldershot reward goalkeeper Jake Cole and left-back Lewis Kinsella with new contracts.

Read more

Man sentenced over racial abuse of chef

A man who racially abused a Bournemouth restaurant owner through Facebook has been given a suspended prison sentence, after the case was highlighted by BBC South.

Jean Daniel Francois
BBC

Dorset Police were able to track down the man who posted the offensive comments about Jean Daniel Francois (pictured) after retrieving his details from the social media platform.

Marcus Delforce, 69, of Chelsea Gardens, Bournemouth, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months at Poole Magistrates' Court.

Mr Francois said he was pleased police were able to track down the offender, but also disappointed the offender turned down his request for a face-to-face meeting through the Restorative Justice programme.

Your pictures: Boats, blue skies and a heron

Many thanks to BBC Weather Watchers "Weather Woo", "sunny one" and "miskwabi" for their photos of boats on the water at Shalfleet on the Isle of Wight, blue skies over Thatcham in Berkshire and a heron on a fence in Oxford.

Boats on the water at Shalfleet on the Isle of Wight
Weather Woo
Blue skies over Thatcham
sunny one
Heron on a fence in Oxford
miskwabi

You can send us your pictures and news via our Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

BreakingYacht boss given suspended sentence over Atlantic deaths

A yachting company boss has been given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years for failing to ensure the safety of four men who died in the Atlantic.

The crew of the Cheeki Rafiki died after the 40ft vessel lost its keel and capsized more than 700 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia in May 2014.

Douglas Innes, 43, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.

The four men on board were skipper Andrew Bridge, 22, from Farnham in Surrey, James Male, 22, from Romsey in Hampshire, Steve Warren, 52, from Bridgwater in Somerset and Paul Goslin, 56, from West Camel in Somerset.

Travellers leave park in Oxfordshire

Kinecroft Park
BBC
The travellers have now left Kinecroft Park

A group of travellers who were camped on a park in Wallingford without permission have moved on.

They left Kinecroft Park after Wallingford Town Council issued eviction notices instructing them to leave.

There had been concerns their presence could disrupt the Wallingford Vehicle Rally on Sunday.

In an update on its website, the council confirmed the travellers had left and said the rally was going ahead as planned.

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 and J13 for A34 Chieveley.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 westbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J13, A34 (Chieveley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

First cygnets of 2018 hatch at Abbotsbury Swannery

The first cygnets of 2018 have arrived at a swannery in Dorset where birds have been breeding for 1,000 years.

First cygnets of 2018 at Abbotsbury Swannery
Abbotsbury Swannery

More than 120 nests have been established at Abbotsbury Swannery this year.

Hundreds more are expected to hatch over the next six weeks.

Local tradition says Benedictine monks, who ran the swannery between 1000 AD and the 1540s, believed the first cygnet signalled the first day of summer.

First cygnets of 2018 at Abbotsbury Swannery
Abbotsbury Swannery

Mother's six-hour disability awareness loo sit-on

A mother who is raising awareness about the lack of changing facilities for people with disabilities is doing a six-hour toilet sit-on on one of London's busiest streets in full public view today.

Sarah Brisdion, from Brockenhurst, whose seven-year-old son Hadley has cerebral palsy, will sit on the toilet of a store showroom window in Baker Street.

It is part of her campaign to get a Changing Places fully accessible toilet in all large public venues and places.

View more on twitter

London Irish sign US centre Campbell

Bryce Campbell.

Relegated London Irish continue their summer rebuilding by signing American star Bryce Campbell and Jersey's Matt Rogerson.

Read more

Second arrest over Bournemouth stabbing

A second man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bournemouth. Emergency services were called to Windsor Road, Boscobe, at about 20:00 BST on 2 May after reports a man had been stabbed in nearby Cecil Road.

The injured man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital but has since been released.

A 21-year-old man, from Bournemouth, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released while inquiries continue.

A 25-year-old Bournemouth man was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released while inquiries continue.

Three deny mistreating elderly at care home

Winterbrook Nursing Home
BBC
The women worked at Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford

Three woman have denied mistreating residents at an Oxfordshire care home.

Joan Lovell, 63, and Mark Craddock, 59 - who are both from Wallingford - pleaded not guilty to wilful neglect at Oxford Crown Court earlier.

Elizabeth Collins, 61, from Didcot, also denied three counts of the same charge.

It follows a Thames Valley Police investigation into alleged ill treatment of residents at Winterbrook Nursing Home in Wallingford.

All three women were released on bail ahead of a trial at Oxford Crown Court on October.

Dog owner identified after lamb killed in attack

Officers investigating the death of a lamb that was attacked and killed by dogs have identified the dog owner.

Dorset Police received a report of two dogs - a black and a golden labrador - attacking sheep in the area of Hawkers Hill Farm, near Shaftesbury, on 10 March.

PC Richard Cooke, of Dorset Police, said the dog owner had since been issued with a dog behaviour contract "to ensure he keeps his dogs under control".

Legoland 'village' and rides approved

Legoland

Councillors approve the redevelopment plans despite a planning report calling them "inappropriate".

Read more

CCTV images released after woman punched in face

CCTV images have been released of several people police want to speak after a woman was punched in the face during a racially-aggravated assault.

Police said the attack happened in the early hours of 25 March on a footbridge in the Lower Gardens, Bournemouth.The victim - a woman in her 30s - sustained an injury to her cheek that required hospital treatment.

View more on twitter

Oxford's Beating the Bounds procession takes place

View more on twitter

Dorset councils merger: Christchurch MP banned from vote

Under parliamentary rules an MP is unable to vote in a decision over the abolition of an 800-year-old council.

Sir Christopher Chope
PA

Sir Christopher Chope, MP for Christchurch, has opposed plans to replace Dorset's nine councils that would see Christchurch merge with Poole and Bournemouth.

Although he can attend the committee meeting he is prohibited from voting.

Commons Speaker John Bercow said he could not intervene, but has urged ministers to hold talks with the MP.

Body discovered in Dorset in search for missing Somerset man

Officers searching for a missing man in Dorset have discovered a body.

Kevin Norminton, 43, from Crewkerne in Somerset, was last seen on Tuesday morning when he left his home.

The body of a man, believed to be that of Mr Norminton but not yet formally identified, was made at about 18:00 on Thursday below cliffs near to Thorncombe Beacon, between Bridport and Charmouth.

Chief Inspector Rob Chalkley, of Dorset Police, said “We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

Reading extend Jaakkola contract

Anssi Jaakkola in action for Reading

Championship club Reading extend the contract of Finland goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola until the summer of 2019.

Read more

Motorcyclist injured after Bournemouth crash

View more on twitter

South Western Railway engineering works this weekend

View more on twitter

MP barred from councils merger vote

Sir Christopher Chope

Sir Christopher Chope opposes plans to replace Dorset's nine councils with two new authorities.

Read more

Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between J6 for A355 Slough and J5 for A4.

M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M4 London-bound between J6, A355 (Slough) and J5, A4 (Langley), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Princess Anne to visit Lymington

View more on twitter

Reading flat closed in drugs crackdown

View more on twitter

Video: The Poole hospital scheme helping children deal with grief

Nurses on a critical care unit have designed memory boxes to help children remember their loved ones when they die.

When a patient with young children or siblings on the ward at Poole Hospital passes away, these nurses create a special box dedicated to that person.

The scheme relies on donations and boxes include items like handprints, teddies, books explaining death and advice booklets.

The hospital scheme helping children deal with grief

Video Journalist: Emily Ford

Weather outlook: Sunny start, turning colder

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

Norma Howard, 91, becomes 'oldest UK woman to wing-walk'

A 91-year-old retired physiotherapist is thought to have become the UK's oldest female wing-walker.

Norma Howard
Norma Howard

Norma Howard, from Fleet in Hampshire, was strapped to a vintage biplane for the challenge, which has so far raised almost £2,000 for charity Dementia UK.

Mrs Howard said she felt "very relieved and invigorated" after landing safely in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

Former nurse Betty Bromage was believed to have held the previous record since June 2017 when she was aged 88.

Hampshire travel latest: Delays on B3404 at Winchester

View more on twitter

Berkshire travel latest: A34 delays due to overturned lorry

View more on twitter

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather until 18:00.

You can get in touch with your pictures and news via our Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.

