South Live: Friday 11 May

A bittern has been heard "booming" on the Isle of Wight for the first time.

BBC

The mating call was heard at RSPB Brading Marshe - a recently restored wetland which stretches from the village of Brading to the sea at Bembridge Harbour on the island.

Bitterns spend most of their time living in dense reeds, making them hard to count.

The loud and distinctive call of breeding males is used as a measure of the population. Just 11 were heard in the UK in 1997.

There are still less than 200 bitterns at fewer than 75 sites in the UK, making the first record on the Isle of Wight something "remarkable", the RSPB said.