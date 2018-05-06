South Live: Friday 4 May

bbc

Thousands of people are expected to help the Sikh community in Reading celebrate Vaisakhi on Sunday.

The festival celebrates one of the holiest days in the Sikh calender and will include a procession along the route from the temple in Cumberland Road to the one in London Road.

As well as music and floats, free vegetarian food will be handed out throughout the afternoon.

Some roads will be closed for the procession to take place. See the image below for more details.