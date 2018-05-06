South Live: Friday 4 May
Summary
- Updates from Friday 4 May
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Cardiff City 0-0 Reading
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium
Cardiff City secure promotion to the Premier League with a draw against Reading, thanks to Fulham's loss at Birmingham.Read more
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Greg O'Keeffe
BBC Sport
Southampton manager Mark Hughes says his side will make sure "Swansea know they are in a game" in their crucial relegation decider on Tuesday.Read more
Reading getting ready for Vaisakhi
Thousands of people are expected to help the Sikh community in Reading celebrate Vaisakhi on Sunday.
The festival celebrates one of the holiest days in the Sikh calender and will include a procession along the route from the temple in Cumberland Road to the one in London Road.
As well as music and floats, free vegetarian food will be handed out throughout the afternoon.
Some roads will be closed for the procession to take place. See the image below for more details.
Dog attacks in town spark police patrols
The travellers have set up camp on King George's Playing Field on Oxford Road, in Witney.Read more
Increased police patrols in Witney after residents bitten by dogs
Police are increasing patrols in a market town near a recently arrived traveller encampment after a number of residents were bitten by dogs.
The travellers have set up camp on King George's Playing Field on Oxford Road, Witney, in Oxfordshire.
Witney Town Council has served them notice to leave by Sunday at midday.
Thames Valley Police said three people have received minor injuries as a result of dog bites, during incidents in the field earlier in the week.
Insp Steve Hookham, based at Witney Police Station, said: "I would like to reassure the public that we are thoroughly investigating these incidents.
"I am aware that incidents of this nature are worrying to local residents and my officers will be conducting regular patrols in the area."
Officer 'checked on ex partners' on police database
A police officer who used a force's computer system to carry out checks on people seeing his former partners would have been sacked had he not already retired, a hearing has found.
The policeman named "Officer A", used a "national police computer" and Thames Valley Police's "niche database" to gather the information between 3 January and 14 October 2015.
The force said the officer's actions amounted to "gross misconduct".
He is to be barred from policing.
The force said Officer A had breached the "standards of professional behaviour" at a hearing before Chief Constable Francis Habgood on Thursday.
Severe disruption: M275 Hampshire southbound
M275 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, between M27 J12 and A3 Stamshaw Road.
M275 Hampshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M275 southbound between M27 J12, Portsmouth and A3, Rudmore Roundabout, because of a broken down vehicle.
Industrial sites that shaped England
Ten industrial sites that helped shaped England have been chosen for a campaign to bring the country's history to life.
The Morris Factory in Oxford was among nine others including The Piece Hall in Halifax, Cromford Mills in Derbyshire and the Lloyd's building in London which made the list.
Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A Museum, selected the places from more than 700 nominations from the public.
It is part of Historic England's A History of England in 100 Places campaign.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J5 for A335 Wide Lane and J4 for M3 affecting J7 for A334.
M27 Hampshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M27 westbound between J5, A335 (Southampton Airport) and J4 M3, because of an earlier vehicle fire. Travel time is around 40 minutes. Congestion to J7, A334 (Hedge End).
Car overturns in Witney crash
Teen councillor to bring 'new blood'
Linda Serck
BBC South
At 19, Ellie Emberson is one of the youngest councillors in England after Thursday's local election results.
The teenager won her seat on Reading Borough Council, representing Labour in the town's Minster Ward for the next four years.
She will dramatically alter the average age of councillors in the borough, which is around 65.
She also has high ambitions to be "the voice for a generation traditionally underrepresented in politics".
Man sentenced over dead girl's laptop
A burglar has been sentenced for stealing a teenager's laptop, four days after she died from cancer.
Daisy Elbrow's MacBook was taken from a house in Bournemouth in November while her mother was out paying respects to the 15-year-old at a hospice.
Caleb Warren, 32, of Solly Close, Poole, pleaded guilty to burglary at Bournemouth Crown Court.
He was handed a 30-day rehabilitation activity, a two-year community order and must pay compensation of £440.
Petition to 'properly fund' Dorset schools
Unexploded bomb found at Studland
An unexploded World War Two shell was found at a beach in Dorset.
Police were called to Knoll Beach, Studland, at about 09:12 BST.
The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit attended and removed the item, a Dorset Police spokesman said.
Parachute wife had considered ending life
The wife of an army sergeant accused of tampering with her parachute said she had "had enough of life" in the months before a near-fatal jump.
Victoria Cilliers, 41, survived despite a 4,000ft (1,220m) fall when both her main and reserve parachutes failed during a jump in Wiltshire in 2015.
Emile Cilliers, 38, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps in Aldershot, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court.
He denies two charges of attempted murder.
'All Hans on Deck' on Solent ferry
Red Funnel's ferry Red Falcon has again been especially renamed for Star Wars Day, with a galaxy of familiar characters on board.
The company invited passengers to dress as Han Solo for sailings between East Cowes and Southampton.
Donald agrees Eastleigh sale
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Prospective new Sunderland owner Stewart Donald clears another obstacle to his impending purchase of the Black Cats by agreeing the sale of non-league club Eastleigh.Read more
Gosport ID trial 'excluded 44 voters'
Gosport Borough Council has said 44 people were unable to vote yesterday because they did not bring the necessary ID.
The borough was one of five areas trialling a system to help stop electoral fraud.
Residents were required to show photo ID such as a passport or driving licence, or two non-photo items such as a council tax bill and bank statement.
The borough said 20,612 people voted, including 72 people who returned with ID after initially being turned away at polling stations.
Returning Officer Michael Lawther said: "We ran a very extensive publicity campaign to tell people they needed to bring ID, and what types of ID were acceptable."
New social club launches for disabled people in Reading
Eastleigh to host first Pride festival
Pub landlady 'forged gas safety certificate'
Same-birthday friends give birth on same day
Man rescued from river at Blandford
Car 'rolls and flips after handbrake fails'
A car rolled down a steep incline on Dorset's Jurassic Coast and flipped over onto its roof.
It happened at Durdle Door, near Lulworth, after the vehicle's handbrake failed whilst parked in a car park, the fire service said.
No-one was in the car at the time and no-one was injured.
Crash woman in life-threatening condition
Highways England says the accident happened on the M40 between junctions six and seven.Read more
Police: M40 driver had 'medical episode'
The driver of a car which crashed on the M40 earlier suffered a "medical episode", police have said.
Two lanes are closed between junction six and seven northbound near Thame in Oxfordshire following the collision at about 08:38 BST.
The driver, a woman thought to be in her fifties, has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in a "life-threatening" condition, said South Central Ambulance Service.
Severe accident: A335 Hampshire both ways
A335 Hampshire both ways severe accident, between B3037 and Shakespeare Road.
A335 Hampshire - An accident involving two cars on A335 Station Hill in both directions in Eastleigh between the B3037 junction and the Shakespeare Road junction.
Police search after man stabbed in Weymouth
A search was carried out after a man was stabbed in the leg in Weymouth.
Police were called to Westwey Road in the town yesterday afternoon and part of the Rodwell Trail was cordoned off as part of the investigation but this has since been lifted.
The 38-year-old man, from Weymouth, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening, Dorset Police said.A search of the area was carried out and investigations remain ongoing, the force added.
No arrests have been made. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Driver in 'life-threatening' condition
One person is in a life-threatening condition after a crash on the M40 earlier.
It happened between junction six and junction seven near Thame in Oxfordshire.
South Central Ambulance Service were called to reports a car had hit the central reservation.
It says a woman, who was driving the vehicle, sustained "life threatening" injuries and has been taken to John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.
'Single car' involved in M40 crash
Emergency services say they're dealing with a "single car accident" on the M40.
South Central Ambulance Service was called at about 08:40 BST to reports a vehicle had gone into the central reservation.
It says paramedics are treating one patient who was the driver.
The crash has happened between junction six and seven near Thame in Oxfordshire and two lanes are closed northbound.
Bournemouth head injury death 'not suspicious'
The death of a man found with head injuries in a Bournemouth street is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The man, in his 40s, was discovered in Churchill Road, Boscombe, on Wednesday and died from his injuries on Thursday.
The result of the post-mortem examination has not confirmed the cause of death, Dorset Police said.
However, there were no signs of third party involvement, it added.
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, between J6 for B4009 and J7 for A40.
M40 Oxfordshire - Delays, two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 northbound between J6, B4009 (Watlington) and J7, A40 (Thame), because of a multi-vehicle accident and debris on the road. Travel time is around 30 minutes.
'Very serious' crash on M40
Highways England say they're dealing with a "very serious" incident on the M40.
They were called at 08:58 and say it's taken place between junction six and junction seven, near Thame.
The northbound carriageway is likely to be closed and emergency services are on their way, a spokesperson added.
