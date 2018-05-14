South Live: Monday 14 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Men treated for severe burns after van fire
- Rail line shut as works overrun
- Updates from Monday 14 May
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Good evening
Thanks for joining us today.
The BBC South Live service will resume at 08:00 on Tuesday with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Enjoy your evening.
Cigarette sparks flat fire
A fire caused by a man smoking in bed led to serious damage at a home in Oxford on Sunday night.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the address on Greys Road, Headington, at about 20:54 BST.
It says the property was "completely engulfed" with flames when its crews arrived about six minutes later.
Nobody was hurt and no other properties were affected.
School travel for children over seven to be scrapped in Hampshire
Free travel is to be scrapped for children over seven years old in Hampshire, if they live within three miles of their school.
As part of an update to policy, pupils will no longer be eligible for Hampshire County Council's home-to-school scheme once they reach their eighth birthday, councillors have agreed.
The authority said the move would save £1.54m per year. It comes as it looks to close an anticipated £140m budget shortfall by April 2019.
Some opposition councillors have criticised the move, with one labelling it "shameful", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Cow Lane Bridge: Work delayed by further six months
A bottleneck-busting plan to improve traffic underneath a major railway line has been delayed by six months.
The Cow Lane Bridge in Reading was demolished last year - as part of an £850m scheme - to make way for a two-lane traffic system.
However, Network Rail said that due to "unforeseen issues" it will only be able to accommodate a one-lane system while work is completed.
The scheme was due to be completed before Reading Festival in August.
Men suffer severe burns in van fire
The fire is believed to have started after a gas cylinder leaked in the van.Read more
Racecourse security to be reviewed after Ascot and Goodwood brawls
BBC Sport
More uniformed security officers may need to be deployed at tracks after outbreaks of violence, say racecourse bosses.
Fighting broke out at Ascot on Saturday, a week after police said around 50 people were involved in "multiple altercations" at Goodwood.
Racecourse Association (RCA) chief executive Stephen Atkin said tracks would need to assess security measures.
"It means employing the right level of security staff," he told BBC 5 live.
Vince earns Hampshire a draw at Taunton
James Vince makes a marathon 201 to boost his England chances and take Hampshire to a draw with Somerset at Taunton.Read more
Video: Three-month premature baby back at home
Frankie Thompson is believed to be the smallest baby boy to survive in Britain.
He was born more than three months premature and weighed just 13oz (368g), less than a tin of beans.
Doctors at Frimley Park and St Peter's hospitals warned his parents to prepare for the worst, but Frankie proved himself to be a fighter and is now back at home in Farnborough, Hampshire.
Thames Valley Police's royal wedding countdown...
Motorised shed hits 100mph to break speed record at Pendine Sands
A souped-up motorised shed has broken its own land speed record on a Welsh beach as it hit 100mph.
The Fastest Shed smashed its previous 80mph (129km/h) record for the fastest shed at a land speed event at Pendine Sands in Carmarthenshire on Saturday.
Owner Kevin Nicks, from Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, said it was "marvellous" to hit 101mph (160 km/h) in what he said was the only road legal motorised shed in the world.
"It couldn't have gone better, I'm so happy," said the 53-year-old gardener.
Severe accident: A351 Dorset both ways
A351 Dorset both ways severe accident, between A35 and B3075 Morden Road.
A351 Dorset - Slow traffic on A351 in both directions in Holton Heath between Bakers Arms roundabout and the B3075 Morden Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles earlier on.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Bournemouth Hospital heart patients trial wireless monitoring sensor
Heart patients at Bournemouth Hospital are taking part in a new trial.
Ten patients have been fitted with a wireless monitoring sensor which digitally sends information back to the hospital.
Christchurch crossing works postponed
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, at J8 for .
M4 Berkshire - M4 entry slip road closed and very slow traffic westbound at J8, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Boy, 10, threatened with knife
A 10-year-old boy was threatened with a knife in Banbury after he refused to hand over a phone.
He was with three other boys when he was approached by four older boys, aged 12 to 13, in Princess Diana Park on Saturday 5 May.
One asked the 10-year-old to hand over his phone and pulled out a knife when he refused, say Thames Valley Police.
It was not used and the boys ran away unhurt but police are looking for witnesses and say it happened between 20:30 and 21:00 BST.
Royal wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans
Your invitation to the big day in Berkshire may have got lost in the post, but with the wedding of the year fast approaching, click here to find out what we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal nuptials from who's going to what they will wear.
Hughes would 'love' Southampton stay
Mark Hughes says he would "love" to remain Southampton manager after guiding the club to Premier League survival.Read more
Mayor extends term for Wembley cup final
Ellen Crumly's term was due to end an hour before her town Thatcham played in the FA Vase Final.Read more
Video: Pupils sitting SATs taught power pose to improve focus
Year 6 students sitting their SATs this week are striking a power pose in a bid to improve their results.
Staff at the Flying Bull Academy in Portsmouth spotted the phenomenon, popular amongst some politicians, and introduced it into classes.
Although studies suggest posing makes little difference, students at the school say their results have improved.
Video Journalist: Ben Moore
Your pictures: Blue skies, canal boats and yellow fields
Many thanks to BBC Weather Watchers "thundersnow", "Emily's world" and "j's view" for their photos of blue skies over Shanklin on the Isle of Wight, the Kennet and Avon canal at Pangbourne in Berkshire and rapeseed fields New Alresford, Hampshire.
Send us your pictures and news via our Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.
Charges brought over wall collapse death
Bricklayer Thomas Telfer, 31, died from head injuries when a wall collapsed on a building site.Read more
Rail track replacement works 'may not be completed until Wednesday'
Overrunning track replacement works between Weymouth and Dorchester West, and Wareham, "may not be fully completed" until Wednesday, Network Rail has said.
Service between these stations is currently suspended.
An hourly replacement bus service is runnning between Weymouth and Wareham in both directions.
For the latest information please go to the National Rail Enquiries website.
Reading's Cow Lane to return to two-way in July
The temporary one-way traffic flow under Cow Lane Bridge in Reading will return to two-way in July as part of a revised programme of works by Network Rail, the council has said.
Christopher Hammond chosen as Southampton council leader
Southampton City Council's controlling Labour group has chosen a new leader after its previous chief lost his seat.
Simon Letts lost in Bitterne ward in the local elections on 4 May after 18 years on the council.
Councillor Christopher Hammond has been chosen with Councillor Jacqui Rayment remaining as deputy leader.
The new leader said: "I am absolutely delighted and humbled to be elected as the group's new leader."
Southampton school to get £2.5m expansion
Thatcham mayor's term extended for football match
The Mayor of Thatcham's term in office is being extended so she can watch Thatcham Town play in a Wembley final this Sunday.
Ellen Crumly's tenure was due to end at midday - 15 minutes before the FA Vase final kicks off - but she'll now wear her chain of office at the game, before handing it to her successor the following day.
Views sought on Weymouth seafront lighting plan
People are being asked for their views on a £200,000 seafront lighting plan in Weymouth.
The new lighting scheme in the bay is being planned after green laser lights installed for the 2012 Olympic Games proved unpopular in the seaside town.
The lights on lampposts are being designed to work either with or without the lasers which in a consultation 70% of people disliked.
Designs for the scheme will be on show at Weymouth Library on 18 and 19 May.
Delays warning as roadworks resume in Headington
Southampton secure Premier League survival despite losing to Manchester City
BBC Sport
Manchester City ended the season with a record 100 points after victory at Southampton, who secured Premier League survival despite losing.
Substitute Gabriel Jesus struck with virtually the last kick of the game to spark wild celebrations on City's bench at St Mary's.
"Maybe this record will be broken but it will be difficult," said City manager Pep Guardiola after his side finished 19 points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester United.
Bournemouth end season as top club on south coast
BBC Sport
AFC Bournemouth have ended a season as the top club on the south coast for the first time in their history.
They finished in 12th in the Premier League after a late strike secured their first win at Burnley.
Video: Boy hurt 'in police clash' at protest
A video has shown a confrontation between police and Kurdish protesters, during which a teenager was injured.
The Kurdistan Students Union said the boy, aged 17, was "rugby-tackled" by officers outside the Wokefield Estate, near Reading, Berkshire.
Royal Wedding 2018: Queen consents to Harry and Meghan's marriage
A picture of the Queen's written consent, allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry, has been released by Buckingham Palace.
The Instrument of Consent was signed by the Queen in March. The first six people in line to the throne must seek the Queen's approval to marry.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to be wed on 19 May in Windsor.
Without the Queen's consent Prince Harry would have been disqualified from the line of succession.
Weather outlook: Fine and dry
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Reading protest: Kurdish boy 'hurt in police clash'
A teenager has been injured during a confrontation between police and Kurdish demonstrators in Berkshire.
The boy, 17, was "rugby tackled" by officers outside the Wokefield Estate near Reading, the Kurdistan Students Union said.
Thames Valley Police said a protester was taken to hospital but it had no details of injuries.
Protesters said they were trying to blockade a convoy taking President Erdogan of Turkey to a business event.
Rail line between Weymouth and Wareham shut
The railway line between Weymouth and Wareham will be closed all day today.
Engineering works have overrun because a train being used to carry out the works broke down over the weekend.
Buses will run between Weymouth and Wareham.
A normal train service will run between London Waterloo and Wareham.
'Extra vigilance' at Newbury Racecourse after Ascot violence
Newbury Racecourse is promising extra vigilance at the prestigious Lockinge stakes meeting this Saturday after violent clashes at Ascot this weekend.
It is the latest in a series of violent outbreaks at race meetings.
A week ago there was a large-scale fight at Goodwood involving 50 people, in which one man was kicked in the head in front of race-goers.
The head of the British Racecourse Association, Maggie Carver, has told the BBC courses might need to bring in more uniformed security guards to deter anti-social behaviour.
Dorset travel latest: B3081 closed at Sixpenny Handley due to crash
BBC News Travel
Rail line shut as works overrun
The rail line between Weymouth and Wareham will be closed all day.Read more
Men hospitalised with severe burns after Hamble van fire
Two men are being treated in hospital for severe burns after a van caught fire in Hampshire.
Fire crews were called to the blaze on Westfield Common, Hamble shortly after 19:00 BST last night.
One of the men was airlifted to hospital and the other taken by ambulance.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is believed a leaking gas cooking cylinder in the back of the van sparked the fire.
A car parked next to the van was also destroyed in the blaze.
Hello
Welcome to BBC South Live on this sunny Monday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather until 18:00.
You can get in touch with your pictures and news via our Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset and Oxford Facebook pages, or by using Twitter: @BBC_Hampshire, @BBCDorset, @BBCBerkshire and @BBCOxford.