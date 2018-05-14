South Live: Monday 14 May

OFRS Bedding caught alight while a male was smoking in bed

A fire caused by a man smoking in bed led to serious damage at a home in Oxford on Sunday night.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the address on Greys Road, Headington, at about 20:54 BST.

It says the property was "completely engulfed" with flames when its crews arrived about six minutes later.

Nobody was hurt and no other properties were affected.