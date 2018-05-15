South Live: Tuesday 15 May

BBC

An Army sergeant accused of trying to kill his wife by sabotaging her parachute has told a court he repeatedly lied to his wife about his financial problems.

Emile Cilliers, 38, has been giving evidence for the first time in his trial for two counts of attempted murder. He denies both charges.

The father of six had personal debts of about £24,000, Winchester Crown Court heard.

He said he had transferred £6,000 from his wife’s bank account into his own without her knowledge, and then told her that the account details had been hacked.

He was also borrowing money from Mrs Cilliers and taking out high-interest payday loans, which he told the jury “were spiralling” out of his control.

He bought expensive sporting equipment, clothes for himself, holidays - and on one occasion spent £6,500 at a garden centre.