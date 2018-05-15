South Live: Tuesday 15 May
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 15 May
Parachute murder accused lied about financial problems
An Army sergeant accused of trying to kill his wife by sabotaging her parachute has told a court he repeatedly lied to his wife about his financial problems.
Emile Cilliers, 38, has been giving evidence for the first time in his trial for two counts of attempted murder. He denies both charges.
The father of six had personal debts of about £24,000, Winchester Crown Court heard.
He said he had transferred £6,000 from his wife’s bank account into his own without her knowledge, and then told her that the account details had been hacked.
He was also borrowing money from Mrs Cilliers and taking out high-interest payday loans, which he told the jury “were spiralling” out of his control.
He bought expensive sporting equipment, clothes for himself, holidays - and on one occasion spent £6,500 at a garden centre.
Co-Op is latest Oxfordshire shop hit by 'ram-raiders'
A cash machine has been stolen in an early morning "ram-raid" mirroring similar incidents at stores in Oxfordshire this year.
The Co-Op in Marigold Square, Carterton, was targeted at about 01:30 BST, police said.
It is the latest of a series of break-ins at stores using vehicles in Oxfordshire, that has included raids in Oxford and Didcot.
Thames Valley Police is not ruling out a link between some of the crimes.
"Part of our investigation strategy will be looking at similar offences to help us identify offenders", a spokeswoman said.
Gerald Vernon-Jackson promises 'investment in Portsmouth'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Gerald Vernon-Jackson has been speaking after his election as leader of Portsmouth City Council.
With the support of the five Labour members, the Lib Dems won the leadership vote by 21 votes to 20 at a full meeting of the council earlier.
Portsmouth City Council had remained under no overall control after the local elections on 3 May, with the Conservatives as the largest party.
Krueger speaks about Saints' season - and future
The Southampton chairman reviews the club's poor season after escaping relegation from the Premier League on the final day.
Saints set to appoint Hughes?
The Daily Echo is reporting that Southampton are about to give Mark Hughes a new contract after he steered the club away from Premier League relegation.
Donna Jones loses Portsmouth City Council leadership
The outgoing leader of Portsmouth City Council, Conservative Donna Jones, said it had been "a privilege" to lead the council.
The Tories were the largest party on the council, following the election on 3 May.
With the support of the five Labour members, the Lib Dems' Gerald Vernon-Jackson won the leadership vote by 21 votes to 20 at meeting of the full council.
"Our administration did bring about a change of culture in 2014 ... the Conservative cabinet has set some really firm foundations that I truly believe will help the Liberal Democrat and subsequent administrations," she told the meeting.
Cash machine stolen after ram raid
A cash machine has been stolen during a ram-raid at a supermarket in Carterton, Oxfordshire.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident happened at 01:30 GMT this morning at the Co-operative shop in Shilton Park.
No-one has been arrested.
Royal Wedding: Charles II's Portsmouth certificate to go on display
As Royal Wedding fever grows ahead of the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the original wedding certificate of the last royal wedding to take place in Portsmouth is to go on display at The National Museum of the Royal Navy.
The ornate certificate, written on vellum, confirms the marriage of Charles II and Catherine of Braganza on 21 May 1662.
The monarch's Portuguese bride is reputed to have introduced the custom of drinking tea in England which would continue at court throughout her life.
The certificate has been held in Portsmouth Cathedral but is now moving to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on a long-term loan.
BreakingLib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson wins Portsmouth council leadership
The Liberal Democrats have assumed the leadership of Portsmouth City Council following the local elections.
Portsmouth City Council remained under no overall control after the vote on 3 May, with the Conservatives as the largest party. Labour made gains as the UKIP vote collapsed.
Lib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson was elected leader of the authority at a full meeting of the new council.
The Conservatives, led by Donna Jones, have run the authority as a minority administration since 2014.
Travel: Car collides with level crossing
There has been disruption to a number of train services after a car hit a level crossing barrier between Didcot Parkway and Swindon.
All lines have now reopened but services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
National Rail anticipates disruption will continue until 16:00 BST.
Music charity 'saved my life'
Countryfile in Hampshire
BBC One
If you missed it on Sunday, you can catch-up with the Countryfile team in Hampshire, where Matt Baker hears about a project championing the use of local wood.
John Craven hears how oysters are being reintroduced to the Solent in a bid to revive stocks.
On the shoreline around the Solent, Ellie Harrison hears about an innovative project to study coastal erosion.
Fight to save free school travel for disabled children
Stopping a free school transport for teenagers with disabilities will "devastate families" with care needs, an Oxfordshire County Councillor has said.
A proposal from the authority to scrap the service for over-16s is being considered, though a decision has not been made.
Cllr Marie Tidball said her experience of using a similar scheme allowed her to complete her A Levels and go to the University of Oxford.
"You can't rely on transport networks," she said. "A lot of people with special education needs in the county don't have good links."
Seven in custody after Gillingham stabbing
Seven people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Gillingham on Sunday.
Dorset Police were called at 23:17 GMT on 13 May to the incident that is alleged to have occurred in the car park at the Red Lion pub, High Street.
It was reported that the altercation occurred between a group of people and a 25-year-old Gillingham man sustained a stab wound to his chest. He was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Six men and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of a wide range of offences including attempted murder, wounding with intent and assisting an offender.Dorset Police say all seven people are assisting police.
CCTV released after Bournemouth West Way crash
Police have released CCTV images of a car they want to trace after another car left the road and hit a tree in Bournemouth.
The driver of a silver Citroen Saxo suffered potentially life-threatening and life-changing injuries when it struck the tree in West Way shortly after 10:00 on Tuesday.
He was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital for emergency treatment.
Officers are trying to trace a black Vauxhall Astra, which was travelling along West Way toward Charminster Road at the time of the crash.
The road remains closed while collision investigators examine the scene.
Redknapp would like return to management
Former Southampton, Portsmouth and Bournemouth boss Harry Redknapp has said he would like a return to management.
The 71-year-old has been out of the game since being sacked by Birmingham City in September.
Redknapp, speaking to BBC Radio Solent to mark 10 years since Pompey's FA Cup win, said: "I could still do it. I still feel as good as ever and I wouldn't have a problem doing it.
"Given the opportunity to go in and build a team, I know I'd do well."
Man who stole from charity worker jailed
A burglar who stole from a charity worker while she was volunteering for her local community has been jailed for more than three years.
James Cross, 61, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday after he broke into the 59-year-old victim's home in Maidenhead in April, while she was doing charity work.
He stole cash, jewellery, paperwork and her bank card, which he used to withdraw £300 from a cash machine.
Housebound woman 'denied' NHS wheelchair
Doctors say Charlotte Walton could one day walk again so she does not qualify for an NHS wheelchair.Read more
Woman 'has to crowdfund' for wheelchair
A woman with a rare condition that has left her unable to walk has been refused an electric wheelchair on the NHS, and has resorting to crowdfunding.
Charlotte Walton, from Newbury, Berkshire, has EDS, or Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which means her joints easily dislocate, and she can no longer use one of her arms and both her legs.
She has been denied the wheelchair because doctors say there is a 3% chance she could walk again, so does not quality for NHS funding.
"I've got no independence left, and the last six months have been hell," she said.
A spokesman for Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group said: "We are very sorry to hear of Miss Walton's situation and to get in touch to discuss the decision making process in more detail."
Thousands take part in disaster simulation
More than 3,000 people in Hampshire are taking part in a county-wide disaster simulation exercise.
It is designed to test the emergency services' response to a hurricane, storm surge and widespread flooding, based at Fort Widley in Hampshire.
Naomi Morris, from the University of Portsmouth, and co-director of the simulation exercise, said: "The idea is that we can test our response mechanisms."
"Should the worst happen, we want to make sure we are as prepared as we possibly can be".
Rail line remains shut due to work delays
Rail line remains shut due to work delays
The rail line between Weymouth and Wareham remains closed because of overrunning engineering works.
Network Rail said engineering works had not been completed over the weekend due to the train being used to carry them out breaking down.
The track replacement works at Moreton may not be "fully completed" until Wednesday, it added.
Introducing a sunny New Forest this morning
Thank you to weather watcher Keith for sending in these lovely pictures of the wild horses.
How is your morning commute this morning?
In Berkshire, there are a number of issues on the M4 London-bound. There are big queues between junction 12 (Theale) to 11 (Reading), which is having a knock on effect on A33 into Reading.
Traffic is also patchy in places near junction 8/9 (Maidenhead).
In Hampshire, an accident in Southampton has caused some delays in the city centre (Cumberland Place).
There is also a 20-minute delay northbound on A339 into Basingstoke.
Here's today's weather
Sun cream ✅
Shorts ✅
Flip-flops ✅
Sun's out, gun's out ✅
Has Hampshire's Vince played himself into the England side?
Royal wedding: Meghan's father may not attend ceremony
It is unclear whether Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, will walk her down the aisle at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on Saturday as planned.
Mr Markle told celebrity news website TMZ, at his home in Mexico, that he had decided not to attend his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry.
Kensington Palace issued a statement saying it was "a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle".
It follows reports in the Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle's father staged pictures for a paparazzi photographer.
Rise and shine campers
This was the scene in Lilliput, Dorset, yesterday. It was sent in by a reader, Karen Harlow.
It seems the 'red sky at night, shepherd's delight' mantra could be true for today, with highs of 23C expected.
We will be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather until 18:00.
We will be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather until 18:00.