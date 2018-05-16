South Live: Wednesday 16 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
Updates from Wednesday 16 May
Oxford Labour councillor quits after 'anti-Semitic' Facebook post
An Oxford councillor has resigned from the Labour Party over a post he published on Facebook comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.
Labour's Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan - who represents the Lye Valley ward - shared a black and white picture showing a boy with his hands up, with a Nazi guard behind him holding a gun. Next to it, a colour picture is attached showing a small boy facing an armed soldier.
Beneath the images, his caption reads: "A picture worth a thousand words: on the left: Nazi Germany. On the right: Apartheid Israel."
Mr Lloyd-Shogbesan has now removed the posts and apologised for "any offence".
The Labour Group said an inquiry into the case is ongoing, describing his actions as "extremely disappointing".
Harry and Megans get free ferry crossing
Anyone called Harry or Megan can have a free trip on the High-Speed Red Jet foot passenger service across the Solent during the Royal Wedding weekend.
We've checked with Red Funnel's marketing department and anyone who has Harry, Henry and Harold as a first name can take advantage of the deal - but not if it's your middle name.
You could always try changing your name by deed poll before the big day...
Meghan Markle to stay at Cliveden House Hotel
Meghan Markle, will stay at Cliveden House Hotel, on the Berkshire-Buckinghamshire border, on the eve of her wedding, Kensington palace has announced.
A National Trust spokesman said:“We are delighted at Kensington Palace’s announcement that Ms Meghan Markle will spend the night before her wedding at Cliveden House Hotel, on our Cliveden Estate”.
the estate will be closed to the public from 17:00 on Friday until 1300 Saturday.
Donna Jones 'heartbroken' at Portsmouth council vote
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Former Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones said she was "heartbroken" after a shock turn that saw her replaced by Gerald Vernon-Jackson of the Lib Dems at yesterday's full council meeting.
Ms Jones has decided to remain as leader of the Tory party but voiced her disappointment.
She said: 'I am absolutely heartbroken to no longer be leader of the city council. It has been such a privilege and honour to serve the city that I love.
"The way in which the change of leader was done was not nice, it was a complete shock both for us and for the new Lib Dem administration.
"This was something that should have been done in advance but neither I or the Lib Dems had any indication they would vote at all.
Labour group leader Stephen Morgan MP said his party had voted for fresh leadership.
Councillors to review school buses axe
Families in rural parts of Hampshire and children aged under five will suffer, critics claim.Read more
Lewis Cook makes World Cup stand-by list
BBC Sport
Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has made it onto the stand-by list of theEngland World Cup squad.
He is alongside Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Jake Livermore and Adam Lallana incase of any drop-outs from Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad ahead of the finals.
Squirrels shown to target bird feeders
If you have a bird feeder in your garden, you might be surprised to know nearly half the nuts and seeds you put out are actually eaten by squirrels.
Researchers at the University of Reading recorded more than 30,000 visits to bird feeders in the town. The experts have warned that the rodent influx is harming local bird populations.
Severe accident: A31 Dorset both ways
A31 Dorset both ways severe accident, between A35 and B3075.
A31 Dorset - A31 closed and very slow traffic in both directions between Shell roundabout in Bere Regis and Morden Turn Off in Almer, because of an accident involving a car and a lorry.
RAF man was hit by taxi
A RAF serviceman died after being hit by a taxi outside an air base in Cyprus, an inquest has heard.
Cpl Steven Wainwright, 29, from Elgin, Scotland, was struck 656ft (200m) outside RAF Akrotiri on 30 April.
He died a day later of a severe head injury, a post-mortem found.
Oxfordshire Coroner, Darren Salter, opened an inquest earlier following his repatriation to RAF Brize Norton on 10 May. He said a full inquest would be held at a later date
Council to review school transport axe
A council has agreed to reconsider its decision to remove free school transport for under-fives and some older children.
Previously Hampshire County Council approved wide-ranging changes to its school transport policy to save more than £1.5m a year.
Opposition Liberal Democrats said four-year-olds might not attend school as a result and rural families would suffer.
The changes will be reviewed at a meeting on 25 May.
BT staff 'breathed in chemical fumes'
A "small reaction" between chemicals resulted in three BT employees being taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to the telecom giant's site on Wimborne Road in Poole shortly after 08:00 BST following reports of a suspected gas leak.
The fire service said crews wore breathing apparatus as they ventilated the building before leaving the scene at about 10:45.
A BT spokesman said the affected employees had been treated "as a precaution after breathing in fumes from the hazardous substance".
"At no point were any phone or broadband services affected," the spokesman added.
Wife died 'after late-night row'
A man on trial for murder has described finding his wife dead the morning after the pair had a late-night row
Steven Grainger told Reading Crown Court he tried to grab a pair of scissors from his spouse Simone, 30, after she "charged" at him at their Calcot home in November.
The 32-year-old said he put his arm around her neck during the struggle, and that when he let go she fell forward.
"She was lying on the floor swearing at me," he said. "If I knew she was hurt I wouldn’t have walked away."
He told the court it "didn't seem real" when he found her body after getting up for work at 05:30 GMT the following day.
The trial, in which Mr Grainger has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter, continues.
Meghan's dad may miss wedding over surgery
More doubt has been cast on whether Meghan Markle's father will attend his daughter's wedding in Windsor on Saturday.
Thomas Markle had told US website TMZ he would not go amid a row over paparazzi photographs; then that he would; then that he could not, due to a planned heart procedure.
Kensington Palace declined to comment.
Ms Markle's estranged half-sister said he had faced an "unbelievable stress".
Weather latest: Sunny evening ahead
The clouds will begin to lift as the afternoon progresses, with sunny spells expected this evening.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 15C before dropping to 8C overnight.
Severe accident: A351 Dorset both ways
A351 Dorset both ways severe accident, between B3351 and B3075 Corfe Road.
A351 Dorset - Very slow traffic on A351 in Corfe Castle between the B3351 junction and the B3075 Corfe Road junction, because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Hospice in 'immediate' need for nurses
An Oxford hospice says there is an "immediate" need to recruit nurses in order to reopen beds shut due to staff shortages.
Sobell House, which provides palliative care for about 3,000 people each year, said it needs to ensure it has capacity for the growing number of patients it is seeing.
Ward sister Rochelle Lay said: “We need registered nurses to enable us to reopen the six beds that we’ve had to close.
"That’s the immediate goal."
BBC presenter in 'duckling heroics'
The Dorset Echo is carrying a story this morning about the "heart-warming" moment a duck and her brood were escorted to safety by a mystery man.
Spotted in Dorchester by a "curious onlooker", the man in the photo is BBC Radio Solent's Dorset breakfast presenter Steve Harris.
Harris tweeted that he was "glad someone got a photo of my duckling heroics".
Three casualties after 'gas leak'
Three people have been taken to hospital following a suspected gas leak in Poole.
A building on Wimborne Road was ventilated following a call to emergency services at about 08:15 BST.
A spokesman for the fire service said it was not known what condition the casualties were in.
The BBC has asked South Western Ambulance Service for an update.
Tribute to sacked PC killed in plane crash
A sacked police officer killed in a plane crash has been described as a "gregarious character with a great many friends" by the force.
Former PC Neil Bowditch, known as Billy, was dismissed by Dorset Police in 2015 following an "inappropriate relationship" with a "vulnerable woman".
Mr Bowditch, who was in his 40s, died in a light aircraft crash in Ireland alongside seven-year-old Kacper Kacprzak on Sunday.
Chief Constable James Vaughan said: “Billy was a gregarious character with a great many friends and former colleagues in Dorset Police."
Parachute trial sgt had 'sprialling debts'
An Army sergeant accused of trying to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute has told a court of his "spiralling" debts.
Emile Cilliers, 38, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps in Aldershot, denies sabotaging Victoria Cilliers' parachute in a bid to kill her.
The prosecution alleges Mr Cilliers, who owed about £24,000, planned to start a new life with his girlfriend.
He denies two counts of attempted murder.
Emergency response to suspected gas leak
A suspected gas leak in Poole is being investigated by fire crews.
Emergency services were called to Wimborne Road near the Joint Emergency Services building at about 08:15 BST.
A fire service spokesman said two crews wearing breathing apparatus were investigating.
The incident remains ongoing.
Trust accused of 'shortfalls' in care
The family of a mother and boy killed by a train have told a coroner there were "shortfalls" in her treatment by health services.
Relatives of Rubina Khan and son Amaar Khan said more communication between NHS departments was needed.
Mrs Khan, 46 and Amaar, 10, died in a suspected murder-suicide at Slough railway station on 23 September 2014.
An inquest heard the mother "jumped" with her son onto the tracks before they were struck by a high-speed train.
The inquest will conclude later.
Cloudy and wet day ahead
Murder accused husband reveals drug use
A man accused of murdering his wife has described in court his battle with spiralling drug use in the months before her death.
Steven Grainger, 32, told Reading Crown Court on Tuesday that he turned to cocaine to deal with depression.
The strangled and battered body of Simone Grainger, 30, was found rolled up in a rug in the kitchen of the family's home in Reading on 4 November.
Mr Grainger denies murder and one count of manslaughter.
The trial continues.
Compensation for delayed passengers
Passengers delayed by more than 15 minutes due to rail disruption between Weymouth and Wareham over the past two days are entitled to compensation, South Western Railway has said.
The line reopened this morning after a two-day closure caused by a broken down engineering train.
No trains were able to run in either direction on Monday and Tuesday.
Details of how to apply for compensation are available on the South Western Railway website.
Homeless 'can stay' for royal wedding
Homeless people will not be moved on ahead of the royal wedding, according to a senior police officer.
It comes after the leader of Windsor & Maidenhead council called on police to tackle an "epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy" before the ceremony.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor at 12:00 BST on Saturday.
Thames Valley Police Supt Jim Weems said it "takes a very compassionate approach to homelessness".
Rail line reopens after engineering work
The rail line between Weymouth and Wareham has reopened following overrunning engineering work.
Network Rail previously apologised to affected passengers and provided replacement bus services.
Shed fire spreads at Southsea terraced houses
Fire crews have dealt with a blaze which started in a shed behind a terrace of houses in Southsea.
Crews were called to Reginald Road late last night where the fire had spread along four gardens and to the roof of one property and the back of another.
Two propane gas cylinders were also involved.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was hurt.
