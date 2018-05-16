South Live: Wednesday 16 May

An Oxford councillor has resigned from the Labour Party over a post he published on Facebook comparing Israel to Nazi Germany.

Labour's Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan - who represents the Lye Valley ward - shared a black and white picture showing a boy with his hands up, with a Nazi guard behind him holding a gun. Next to it, a colour picture is attached showing a small boy facing an armed soldier.

Beneath the images, his caption reads: "A picture worth a thousand words: on the left: Nazi Germany. On the right: Apartheid Israel."

Mr Lloyd-Shogbesan has now removed the posts and apologised for "any offence".

The Labour Group said an inquiry into the case is ongoing, describing his actions as "extremely disappointing".