South Live: Thursday 17 May

Family handout

Three police officers gave "unsatisfactory performance" in dealing with a vulnerable man before he was murdered, a force inquiry has found.

Phillip Nicholson, 22, was stabbed to death in a Bournemouth flat in May 2015 by a couple who recorded the sound of the attack on a mobile phone.

Dorset Police said its inquiry found the officers were not guilty of misconduct.

But it said they would all be given retraining because of "certain actions".