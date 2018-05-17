South Live: Thursday 17 May
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 17 May
Windsor's glimpse of Meghan and Harry
Crowds lined the streets as Windsor was taken over by a rehearsal of the carriage procession.Read more
Phone murder police conduct 'unsatisfactory'
Three police officers gave "unsatisfactory performance" in dealing with a vulnerable man before he was murdered, a force inquiry has found.
Phillip Nicholson, 22, was stabbed to death in a Bournemouth flat in May 2015 by a couple who recorded the sound of the attack on a mobile phone.
Dorset Police said its inquiry found the officers were not guilty of misconduct.
But it said they would all be given retraining because of "certain actions".
New intensive care beds for Southampton
David Fenton
Health Correspondent, BBC South
A new £22m intensive care unit is to be built at Southampton General Hospital.
It will provide seven intensive care beds adding to the 25 at the existing facility.
The new unit would also have space for extra operating theatres and recovery beds for patients.
It is expected to take two years to build and work could start in November
Royal Wedding: Beano joins Meghan and Harry celebrations
Never known for missing out on the fun, Beano is adding its own take to the Royal Wedding celebrations with a special satire strip.
This week's comic will see mayhem ensue at the wedding reception, to which characters Dennis, Gnasher and The Bash Street Kids have blagged an invite.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cake is ruined, while other jokes include the Queen wearing a Primark dress.
The Royal Beano Rumble strip edition is available to buy in stores and online.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, between J12 for A335 and J11 for A3090 affecting J14 for M27.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M3 northbound between J12, A335 (Eastleigh) and J11, A3090 (Winchester South), because of an accident. Congestion to J14 M27.
Student rape case 'not properly handled'
The case against Oliver Mears should not have been brought, prosecutors admit.Read more
Burglars steal £40,000 of cash and gold
Men wearing balaclavas broke into a house in Reading and stole £40,000 worth of cash and gold jewellery while the owner was inside.
They entered the home in Water Road, Tilehurst, just before midnight yesterday, Thames Valley Police said.
One man stayed with the homeowner, an elderly woman, while the other two searched the property.
They broke in by smashing through a patio window.
Severe accident: A40 Oxfordshire both ways
A40 Oxfordshire both ways severe accident, between B4425 and Turn-Off For Little Barrington.
A40 Oxfordshire - A40 in Burford closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the B4425 junction and the Turn-Off For Little Barrington junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A329 Berkshire eastbound
A329 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between Orts Road and A4 London Road.
A329 Berkshire - A329 King's Road in Reading blocked and queuing traffic eastbound between the Orts Road junction and Cemetery Junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J11 for A3090 affecting J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M3 southbound at J11, A3090 (Winchester South), because of an accident. Congestion to J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout).
CCTV image released after man's arm impaled on spike
A man's been left with limited feeling in one of his hands after a serious assault in Bournemouth, in which his arm was impaled on the spike of a gate.
CCTV images have been released by police following the alleged assault at about 13:30 on 16 March in Denmark Road and Castle Road.
The victim, a 46-year-old local man, was barged into by another man and pushed into the gate during a scuffle that then followed, resulting in an artery injury which required surgery.
Det Con Matt Cooke said: "This was a serious assault, which has left the victim with a very nasty injury to his arm and limited feeling in his hand.
"Following detailed enquiries I am now in a position to issue CCTV images of the suspect and I would urge anyone who recognises him to please contact Dorset Police."
Revised timetable for floating bridge
PC sacked over 'inappropriate' force
A police officer who struck a man on the ground with his baton has been sacked for using force "inappropriately".
PC Adam Scarratt had already used his baton to twice hit the man, who he had been attempting to stop in Oxford, when he delivered a third blow after he had fallen to the ground.
He later gave "dishonest" information about the incident on 4 October, Thames Valley Police said.
He was dismissed by the force after a misconduct hearing on Wednesday.
I'm going to the royal wedding because...
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
More than 1,000 members of the public have been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor on Saturday.
We meet three people from the South East whose work in their communities has won them a place at the big day.
Royal wedding: Free ferry crossing for namesakes of Harry and Meghan
Travellers called Harry or Meghan - or any other variation of the names - are being offered free crossings to the Isle of Wight on the high-speed Red Jet foot passenger service between Southampton and West Cowes.
The offer is valid for travel this weekend, 19-20 May by showing photo ID at the ticket office.
Family tribute after pedestrian death
A family has paid tribute to a pedestrian who died in a crash involving two cars.
Daniel Tuccio, 43, from Church Crookham, Hampshire, was pronounced dead on the B3013 Minley Road near Fleet on 7 May.
He was involved in a crash with a Ford Focus and Peugeot Partner Tepee shortly before 02:00 BST.
In a statement, relatives said he was a "much-loved son, brother and uncle who will be missed by all of the family".
Hampshire sign Munro and Mujeeb
Hampshire sign New Zealand batsman Colin Munro and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the T20 Blast.Read more
Royal wedding: Walk-in clinic opening
Katie Newmarch
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
An urgent treatment centre is being set up in Windsor for the Royal Wedding weekend.
King Edward VII Hospital will turn into a walk-in clinic for local people and visitors.
If any of the 100,000 people expected in the town have minor injuries or illnesses they are being urged to go to the centre along St. Leonards Road.
It will open between 16:00 and 22:00 tomorrow and again on the wedding day itself between 08:00 and 20:00.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J11 for A33.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J11, A33 (Reading), because of a broken down vehicle.
Dementia exercise programmes 'don't slow brain decline'
Exercise programmes for people with mild to moderate dementia "don't work", according to researchers from Oxford University.
Writing in the British Medical Journal they said they found no improvements in thinking skills or behaviour in more than 300 people in their 70s who did aerobic and strength exercises over four months.
On the plus side, their physical fitness did improve, the study said.
The researchers said future trials should explore other forms of exercise.
Royal wedding: Should costs fall to taxpayers?
A petition organised by campaign group Republic has been handed to MPs.
Signed by 32,000 people, the petition calls on MPs to make the Royal Family pay for the security and policing surrounding Saturday's wedding and for the government to publish a report of all costs to taxpayers.
Republic chief executive Graham Smith said: "There is nothing inevitable about the public spending on a royal wedding.
"If the royals don't want to pay a big security bill they could have had a private wedding in Sandringham or Balmoral."
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between J11 for A33 and J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 London-bound between J11, A33 (Reading) and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of an accident.
Man left with broken leg after Oxford assault
A 55-year-old man is recovering in hospital with a broken leg after being attacked in Oxford on Monday evening.
He was approached by a man on Garsington Road, near the Premier Inn and Oxford Business Park in Cowley, close to the ring road.
A 26-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses and also want to speak to the occupants of a white van who stopped to help the victim immediately after the assault.
Homelessness in Windsor: Has anything changed?
In January, Windsor's council leader Simon Dudley said Windsor had a "rough sleeping epidemic" that he wanted to "crack down" on.
With only a few days to go before the royal wedding, we went back to see if the homelessness situation has changed.
Terrorism memorial unveiled by Bournemouth MP
Bournemouth MP Tobias Ellwood is hosting a ceremony for families of people killed in terror attacks abroad.
The Minister for Defence People and Veterans will take part in the ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
A new memorial called Still Water is being unveiled to serve as a permanent reminder of all lives lost abroad in terrorist attacks.
Tobias Ellwood's brother was killed in the 2002 Bali bombing.
Royal wedding choir 'super-excited'
Leo Mills and Natha Mcharo are performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.Read more
Teen held over school bomb threats
The 18-year-old's arrest is in connection with emails sent to thousands of schools in the UK and US.Read more
Royal wedding: Crowds watch carriage rehearsal
Armed forces have been practicing for the carriage procession which will follow Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday.
Crowds gathered in Windsor earlier to watch a rehearsal by the troops who will accompany the newlyweds on the ride.
New council leader appointed
Vale of White Horse District Council has its first new leader since 2011.
Roger Cox has taken over from Matthew Barber - who stepped down to become deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley.
Mr Cox has thanked his predecessor and says he's honoured to have become the district’s leader.
Royal wedding: Statement on Meghan's father
Meghan Markle says her father will not now be attending her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday
The news has been confirmed in a statement issued on her behalf by Kensington Palace.
In it she thanked the public for messages of support and added she hoped her father could be given space to "focus on his health".
In recent days, doubts had been raised over whether Thomas Markle would be at the wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.
On Wednesday, it was reported that he had to undergo heart surgery.
BreakingRoyal wedding: Meghan's father won't attend
Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash
A 64-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on the Colnbrook Bypass.
It happened at 14:35 on Tuesday, and closed the road in both directions for over three hours.
Det Con Katy Kent, from the serious collision investigation unit in Reading at Thames Valley Police, has appealed for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward.
Oxford scholar dies at 82
Mirian Griffin, a classicist at the University of Oxford, has died at 82.
Someville College, Oxford, said she made "significant contributions to Roman History".
She was a fellow and tutor in Ancient History at the college between 1967 and 2002.
Leading scholars have also paid tribute to her work on Twitter.
Author and classicist, Mary Beard, said: "Very sad news that Mirian Griffin has died."
"She always looked out for me (and we had many a giggle about the odder sides of the academy)"
Also on Twitter, TV presenter and Professor of Classics at Birkbeck University, Catherine Edwards, described her as a "model scholar".
Royal wedding: Who are the Markles?
More than 250 members of the armed forces will be taking part in today's Royal wedding rehearsal in Windsor.
On Saturday the procession will take place at 13:00 BST, after the hour-long service at St George's Chapel.
Members of both families will gather on the steps of the chapel to wave off the newlyweds on their carriage procession, which is expected to last about 25 minutes.
So who are the Markles?
Slough pub death man had "smile to lift room'
The family of Jason Gardner - who was killed in a fight in a pub in Slough - have paid tribute to the 43-year-old.
'No failings' to prevent rail deaths
A coroner has said there were "no missed opportunities" in the care of a mother who jumped in front of a train with her 10-year-old son.
Rubina Khan and Amaar Khan died when they were hit by a train at Slough railway station on 23 September 2014.
Their family accused health services of "shortfalls" in her treatment, with concerns "not taken seriously enough" in the months before her death.
Senior coroner Peter Bedford said there was "no shying away from the fact that a number of significant findings and areas of improvement" were identified to the health services.
However, he said there was "no missed opportunity to predict, act and thereby prevent" the deaths that occurred.
Royal wedding: The rehearsal
A rehearsal of the carriage procession through Windsor for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is due to be held later.
More than 250 members of the armed forces will take part - along with the couple's carriage.
After tying the knot on Saturday, Harry and Ms Markle will travel through Windsor in the Ascot Landau carriage which will be pulled by Windsor grey horses.
Here is the route the carriage will take.
South weather: Mainly fine and dry today
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, between J5 for A287 and J6 for A30.
M3 Hampshire - Queuing traffic on M3 southbound between J5, A287 (Hook) and J6, A30 (Basingstoke), because of a vehicle fire.
