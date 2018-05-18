South Live: Friday 18 May

A woman in her 80s from Bournemouth has fallen victim to fraudsters claiming to be from HSBC, who stole £1,000 from her bank account.

The victim received a phone call on Monday from a man claiming to be from the bank and that he was renewing her bank cards, asking her to put her cards and her latest statement into an envelope for collection.

A man came to her front door and snatched the envelope from her when she refused to hand it over, and the money was withdrawn from her bank two days later, though it has now been refunded.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect in the case.