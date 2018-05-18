South Live: Friday 18 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 18 May
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Bid to stop council mergers 'absurd'
Fraudsters steal £1,000 from elderly woman
A woman in her 80s from Bournemouth has fallen victim to fraudsters claiming to be from HSBC, who stole £1,000 from her bank account.
The victim received a phone call on Monday from a man claiming to be from the bank and that he was renewing her bank cards, asking her to put her cards and her latest statement into an envelope for collection.
A man came to her front door and snatched the envelope from her when she refused to hand it over, and the money was withdrawn from her bank two days later, though it has now been refunded.
Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect in the case.
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, at J6 for B4009.
M40 Oxfordshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M40 northbound at J6, B4009 (Watlington), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M271 Hampshire northbound
M271 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at M27 J3 affecting A33 Redbridge Road.
M271 Hampshire - M271 partially blocked and queuing traffic northbound at M27 J3, Romsey, because of a broken down lorry. On the roundabout. Congestion to A33, Redbridge Flyover.
New Bournemouth deal keeps Cook until 2022
Carl Frampton visits Ageas Bowl boxers
Tony Husband
BBC South Today
Interim WBO featherweight champion Carl Frampton has been in Hampshire talking to young boxers at the Poseidon Amateur Boxing Club based at the Ageas Bowl.
The Belfast boxer reflected on influences in his early career and looked ahead to his hopes for a hometown fight at Windsor Park.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J5 for A4 affecting J4B for M25.
M4 Berkshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M4 westbound at J5, A4 (Langley), because of a broken down vehicle. Congestion to J4b M25.
Petrol and diesel mixed up at M4 garage
Man in court over multiple church burglaries
Lynne French
BBC News Online
A man has appeared at Exeter Magistrates Court in connection with a number of burglaries from churches across the South West.
The burglaries took place at St John’s Church in Weymouth, St Michael and All Angels Church in Exeter, St Thomas Church in Exeter, Holy Cross Church in Crediton, Torrington Methodist Church, Catholic Church in Tavistock, St Andrews Church in Newton Abbot, All Saints Parish Church in Newton Abbot, St Michael's Church in Teignmouth, Holy Trinity Church in Exmouth, St Giles and St Nicholas Church in Sidmouth.
He's also been charged in connection with thefts from the Beachcomber Café and Adventure Golf in Teignmouth .
Magistrates remanded him in custody to appear before Exeter Crown Court next month.
Royal opening for tank workshop
When Sol went up to lift the FA Cup
BBC Radio Solent
It's hard to believe it's 10 years since Portsmouth won the FA Cup at Wembley.
Tens of thousands of Pompey fans saw Harry Redknapp's team beat Cardiff 1-0, and many more welcomed the players back on Southsea Common the next day.
BBC Radio Solent has retold the story of that magical day through those who made it happen - on and off the pitch.
Council bid to stop merger plan 'unacceptable'
A bid to halt council mergers in Dorset is "absurd", "belated" and "without merit", the government has said.
Plans to replace nine councils with two unitary authorities were formally opposed by Christchurch Borough Council in May.
A reply from a government lawyer said the "unacceptable" challenge threatened "serious potential disruption" to the process.
The council said it was considering the letter and taking legal advice.
Royal wedding: Fleet schoolchildren dress up
The children of Elvetham Heath Primary School in Fleet, Hampshire, have been joining in the festivities leading up to tomorrow's royal wedding.
The children dressed up in red, white and blue, wore hats, or crowns, or full wedding outfits.
Each year group also assembled on the playground and did a parade, and it looks like they wanted to spell out a special message for the bride and groom-to-be...
British strongman Terry Hollands 'breaks bus pull record'
Tony Husband
BBC South Today
British strongman Terry Hollands has completed a single-man bus pull over a distance of 20m in 17 seconds.
The event in Southampton's Guildhall Square was part of the build-up to the city hosting Summermania - The Ultimate Strongman World Championship II in June.
He beat a record for bus pulling within the strongman circuit which had stood for more than 10 years.
Severe accident: A3(M) Hampshire southbound
A3(M) Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J3 for B2150.
A3(M) Hampshire - Heavy traffic on A3(M) southbound at J3, B2150 (Waterlooville), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.
Berkshire's Harry and Meghan rebrand
Across Berkshire pubs, shops and rail stations have been renamed in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday.
Windsor & Eton Central station will become Harry & Meghan Central.
The royal couple will pass by Marks & Spencer - rebranded Markle & Sparkle - following their nuptials at St George's chapel on Saturday.
It is unlikely, however, they will have time to drop into the newly-named Prince Harry pub.
Upcoming Star Wars movie was part-filmed in Hampshire
Star Wars fans are waiting to see if scenes filmed in the UK made the final cut of the latest instalment in the series.
Parts of Solo: A Star Wars Story were filmed at Fawley Power Station in Hampshire.
A local shopkeeper managed to sneak a look at some of the action, filming parts of the set on his phone.
It will be revealed next week when the film is released whether the scenes made it into the movie.
Reading motorcyclist killed in collision
A 20-year-old motocyclist from Reading has died after a collision.
Police were called to a crash involving a motorbike and car on the A329 Kings Road late yesterday afternoon.
The man was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital but later died. His next of kin have been informed.
PC Simon Nelson, from Thames Valley Police, said: "We are investigating the exact circumstances of this collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw either the green Almera or motorcyclist prior to what happened.
"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage."
Thames Valley Police chief visits Windsor
Oxford sign ex-Norwich defender Norman
Damien Hirst felt-tip drawing sells for £5,500
A felt-tip drawing on paper by the artist Damien Hirst has sold for £5,500 at auction.
Charity - It Begins at Home features an image of a girl holding a teddy bear, with the artist's signature and the inscription: "It begins at home".
The hand-drawn picture - measuring 25cm x 18.5cm - went under the hammer at Mallams in Oxford.
Hirst, 52, won the Turner Prize in 1995. The drawing was estimated to fetch between £6,000 and £8,000.
Royal wedding 2018: What are our reporters tweeting about in Windsor?
Royal wedding 2018: Visitors asked not to use confetti
People are being asked not to throw confetti during the royal wedding tomorrow.
A police spokesman said: "There will be lots of viewing points where those coming to join this national celebration will be able to watch the wedding as well as being able to cheer for the happy couple as they pass in the procession.
"In order to ensure that the event is a safe and secure occasion for everyone attending, and to help with the clean-up after the wedding, visitors are asked not to throw confetti or any other items at any time during the day, particularly during the procession.
"We hope everyone attending enjoys this day."
About 100,000 visitors are expected in Windsor tomorrow.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J12 for M275 and J11 for A27 Fareham.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M27 westbound between J12, M275 (Portsmouth) and J11, A27 (Fareham), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Royal wedding 2018: Station named after Prince Harry and Meghan
There'll be plenty of double-takes from train passengers heading to the Royal Wedding tomorrow, as Windsor & Eton Central is being renamed Harry & Meghan Central for the day.
Train operator GWR is also promising more than 60,000 chocolates and 10,000 bottles of water "to keep the party atmosphere going" on board its trains which will be decked out in bunting.
Of course, the services are expected to be very busy, with 2,300m of fencing being put up to manage the long queues. People are advised to beat the rush and travel early.
Managing director Mark Hopwood said: "This will be one of the largest ever one-day events that has taken place on our network and our aim is to ensure our customers have a great day out and enjoy what will be an international spectacle."
We think Harry & Meghan Central rolls off the tongue quite nicely. The campaign to keep the name starts here.
M3 arsonist's hospital order extended
Royal wedding 2018: Windsor homeless bus impounded by police
A double-decker bus offering refuge to rough sleepers in Windsor has been seized by police ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Thames Valley Police said The Ark Project charity's 10-bed bus was impounded due to an issue with the driver's licence.
The charity said it would pay £1,500 to get the bus out of the police pound.
Founder Michael Longsmith, 42, vowed: "We are going to park right outside the castle."
Severe disruption: A31 Hampshire westbound
A31 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, after Stoney Cross Fritham affecting M27 J1.
A31 Hampshire - A31 in Stoney Cross blocked and queuing traffic westbound after Fritham, because of an overturned caravan. Congestion to Cadnam.
Winchester M3 arson: Teenager's hospital order extended
A 17-year-old boy who tried to kill drivers by dropping fire bombs from a Hampshire motorway bridge has been issued with an extended interim hospital order.
Nicholas Elger caused an estimated £40m in damage to the economy by forcing the closure of part of the M3 for 11 hours in September, a court heard.
The former Winchester College pupil previously pleaded guilty to arson recklessly endangering life and was handed an interim hospital order at Winchester Crown Court.
Judge Keith Cutler has now extended the interim hospital order for an initial extra 28 days.
He said: "There is a quite of lot of work going on, with some areas of concern."
The teenager previously admitted burgling his school to steal computer equipment and blackmailing the headmaster to stop the break-ins.
Royal wedding 2018: Are you related to the Royal Family?
Many people are looking for a tenuous link to the Royal Family to make tomorrow's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel even more special.
Well plenty of people, it turns out, could be related to the Royals, and the BBC has spoken to two Berkshire locals who are among them.
Bletchington or Bletchingdon?
The Oxfordshire village of Bletchingdon, or Bletchington, in Oxfordshire and the tale of the 38mph signs in Windsor Great Park feature in the street signs that make you look twice.
BreakingRoyal wedding 2018: Prince Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle on Saturday when she marries Prince Harry, Kensington Palace has said.
Ms Markle's father, Thomas, is unable to attend the wedding, after undergoing heart surgery.
She released a statement on Thursday saying she hoped he could be given space to focus on his health.
The Prince of Wales was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way", the palace added.
Ms Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will take her daughter to the wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Buildings win 2018 architecture awards
The winners of RIBA South Awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects have been announced.
The buildings recognised for their architectural excellence include Berkshire House, in Reading by Gregory Phillips Architects.
Other winners include Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion, in Southsea, by PAD studio...
The Big Data Institute in Oxford, by Make Architects...
...and The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre at Worcester College in Oxford, by Niall McLaughlin Architects.
Adrian James of Adrian James Architects, who was the regional jury chair, singled out the standard in Oxford in particular, where The Hubert Perrodo Building at St Peter’s College, and the New Library at The Queen’s College also won awards.
"Oxford generally dominates the architecture of the region," he said. "The university and the colleges have an eye-popping track record as patrons and that tradition shows no sign of waning.
"The standard of the submitted buildings in Oxford this year was quite superb. Most should achieve national and even international recognition."
Severe accident: A4 Berkshire both ways
A4 Berkshire both ways severe accident, between A340 and A340 Basingstoke Road.
A4 Berkshire - A4 Bath Road in Englefield closed and slow traffic in both directions between the A340 junction and the A340 Basingstoke Road junction, because of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.
On Chesil Beach released in cinemas
The 18-mile long stretch of shingle that is Chesil Beach in Dorset takes a starring role in a major new film released in cinemas today.
On Chesil Beach is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by the Booker prize-winning author Ian McEwan.
We doubt it's high on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's To Watch list, as it features Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle as newlyweds whose first night of marriage doesn't quite go to plan.
It was filmed in October 2016, and the film crew had to adhere to strict regulations when they were filming on the Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, at J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout affecting J11 for A3090.
M3 Hampshire - M3 lane blocked on exit slip road and queuing traffic northbound at J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of an accident. Congestion to J11, A3090 (Winchester South).
From BBC Radio Berkshire to BBC Breakfast
Two schools from Windsor have composed a special version of the Wedding March.
They were asked live on BBC Breakfast for an impromptu performance, hot off the back of their appearance on BBC Radio Berkshire.
Homeless bus shelter heads to royal wedding town
Chrissie Reidy
Digital reporter
Brighton’s first shelter on wheels is heading to Windsor this weekend in the hope it can offer a safe space to sleep for some of Windsor’s homeless people during the royal wedding.
Royal wedding 2018: Finishing touches ahead of big day
Final preparations are taking place in Berkshire on the eve of Saturday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Further details on the wedding cake have been revealed.
Its baker, Claire Ptak said it would be presented in a "non-traditional" way, displayed in a special "installation".
The layered lemon and elderflower cake will be served to 600 guests at the afternoon reception at Windsor Castle.