South Live: Thursday 31 May
- Updates from Thursday 31 May
East Reading Mass Rapid Transit plan approved
A £20m plan aiming to ease congestion in Reading has been approved despite opponents arguing it will cause significant environmental damage.
Council officials say the East Reading Mass Rapid Transit - a bus, pedestrian and cycle route linking a new park-and-ride site to the town centre - will discourage cars from busy roads.
But opponents say it will have minimal impact on traffic - environmental groups had expressed concerns about the loss of trees and risk of flooding.
New King Henry I plaque at Reading Abbey
A re-created plaque marking the burial of King Henry I - the youngest son of William the Conqueror - has been erected in the ruins of Reading Abbey Ruin.
The plaque celebrates the fact that the abbey, founded by Henry in 1121, was the final resting place of the king and his Queen Adeliza.
It's part of a three year £3.15 million conservation project which will be celebrated at the Reading Abbey Revealed celebration on 16 June.
BBC Monitoring: The ears that listened to history in the making
BBC Monitoring - the service which listens to, analyses, and summarises news from 150 countries in 100 languages for the corporation - is moving from Caversham Park, its home of 75 years.
Staff there were the first to hear and report on some of the most seismic moments in history.
