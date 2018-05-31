South of England

South Live: Thursday 31 May

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 31 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

East Reading Mass Rapid Transit plan approved

Artist's impression of the riverside path adjacent to the new route
Reading Borough Council

A £20m plan aiming to ease congestion in Reading has been approved despite opponents arguing it will cause significant environmental damage.

Council officials say the East Reading Mass Rapid Transit - a bus, pedestrian and cycle route linking a new park-and-ride site to the town centre - will discourage cars from busy roads.

But opponents say it will have minimal impact on traffic - environmental groups had expressed concerns about the loss of trees and risk of flooding.

New King Henry I plaque at Reading Abbey

A re-created plaque marking the burial of King Henry I - the youngest son of William the Conqueror - has been erected in the ruins of Reading Abbey Ruin.

The plaque celebrates the fact that the abbey, founded by Henry in 1121, was the final resting place of the king and his Queen Adeliza.

It's part of a three year £3.15 million conservation project which will be celebrated at the Reading Abbey Revealed celebration on 16 June.

The recreated plaque marking the burial of King Henry I
Reading News

BBC Monitoring: The ears that listened to history in the making

People pulling down the Berlin Wall
GERARD MALIE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

BBC Monitoring - the service which listens to, analyses, and summarises news from 150 countries in 100 languages for the corporation - is moving from Caversham Park, its home of 75 years.

Staff there were the first to hear and report on some of the most seismic moments in history.

Read more here.

Weather outlook: Heavy showers and thunder

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected later with temperatures reaching highs of 22C

Good Morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

