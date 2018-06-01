South Live: Friday 1 June

Dorset Police

Police have issued an appeal to find a registered sex offender.

Stephen Gadd, 51, was required to attend Bournemouth Police Station on 2 April - but failed to show up.

Det Sgt Darren Moores said it was known Mr Gadd often sleeps rough and has connections to Bournemouth, Poole and Weymouth in Dorset, as well as Brockenhurst in Hampshire and Paignton and Exeter in Devon.

He added: “Although we have no information to suggest he is an immediate danger to the public, I would ask that anyone who sees Stephen does not approach him, but contacts Dorset Police on 999."