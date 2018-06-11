South Live: Monday 11 June
- Updates from Monday 11 June
Dog bites Oxfordshire council leader in Bicester
A council leader needed surgery after a dog bit him as he posted a leaflet through a door.
Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth had his finger badly bitten while he was campaigning in Bicester on Saturday.
The Conservative politician thanked hospital staff in a tweet he posted with a picture of his arm in a sling.
He said: "I guess the dog wasn't one of us. The staff @OUHospitals are simply brilliant."
Weather: Mostly fine and dry
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Woman sat on bench has legs trapped by car crash
A woman sat on a bench in West Moors near Ferndown has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after her legs were trapped by a car yesterday afternoon.
A parked blue Ford B-Max was pushed into the woman in a car park off Station Road by a blue Daewoo Matiz being driven by an 80-year-old woman.
The 61-year-old woman was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.