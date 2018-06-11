South of England

South Live: Monday 11 June

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 11 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Dog bites Oxfordshire council leader in Bicester

Ian Hudspeth
Ian Hudspeth

A council leader needed surgery after a dog bit him as he posted a leaflet through a door.

Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth had his finger badly bitten while he was campaigning in Bicester on Saturday.

The Conservative politician thanked hospital staff in a tweet he posted with a picture of his arm in a sling.

He said: "I guess the dog wasn't one of us. The staff @OUHospitals are simply brilliant."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Mostly fine and dry

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

Weather for the South of England on Monday 11 June 2018

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman sat on bench has legs trapped by car crash

A woman sat on a bench in West Moors near Ferndown has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after her legs were trapped by a car yesterday afternoon.

A parked blue Ford B-Max was pushed into the woman in a car park off Station Road by a blue Daewoo Matiz being driven by an 80-year-old woman.

The 61-year-old woman was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to South Live.

We will be bringing you all of the region's latest news, travel, sport and weather until 18:00.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top