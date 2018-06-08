South Live: Friday 8 June

A man who claimed to be a doctor and gave two women what they thought was Botox will be sentenced later having previously been found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH).

BBC

The women, including one from Poole, suffered swelling and burning after being treated by Ozan Melin, 42, from Uxbridge, west London.

He was convicted of two counts of GBH and cleared on one count, following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

The jury heard the victims were injected with an "unknown and extremely dangerous substance".