South Live: Tuesday 12 June

Police handout

A 20-year-old man killed in a motorbike crash has been described as "a loving son, grandson and brother".

Ryan White, from Havant, died after coming off his Yamaha motorcycle in Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement, his family said: "He was much loved by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him."

Hampshire police has renewed its appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.