South Live: Monday 18 June

The Conservative MP who blocked a bill that would have made "upskirting" a criminal offence has said he "wholeheartedly" supports such a law.

Had the law passed, someone secretly taking a photo up a woman's skirt could have faced up to two years in prison.

Speaking to his local paper, the Bournemouth Echo , Sir Christopher Chope said he was objecting to parliamentary procedure rather than the law itself.

The Christchurch MP said he was not "a dinosaur" and was being "scapegoated".