South Live: Friday 22 June

Ticketholders at the Isle of Wight festival have reacted angrily as music fans queued for up to seven hours to get into the event.

Those arriving on Thursday took to Twitter to complain as they waited in 20C temperatures and crowded conditions.

Revellers reported being pushed and shoved inside a "disorganised" crowd at the festival gates.

Organisers apologised and blamed extra security measures for the delays.