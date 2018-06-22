South Live: Friday 22 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Gran 'was treated brutally' at hospital
- Airbus warns it could exit UK
- Ascot horse carriage crashes into shop
- 'Horrid' smell from landfill blaze
- Updates from Friday 22 June
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Isle of Wight festival: Anger over huge queues
Ticketholders at the Isle of Wight festival have reacted angrily as music fans queued for up to seven hours to get into the event.
Those arriving on Thursday took to Twitter to complain as they waited in 20C temperatures and crowded conditions.
Revellers reported being pushed and shoved inside a "disorganised" crowd at the festival gates.
Organisers apologised and blamed extra security measures for the delays.
Horse-drawn carriage crashes into Ascot shop
A horse-drawn carriage used to take people to Royal Ascot has crashed into a shop window after running out of control in the Berkshire town.
An eyewitness described seeing the horses bolting down the High Street and careering over a roundabout before crashing through the window.
Gary Copeland said one of the horses "flipped over" while the other was "jammed into the window".
One person suffered minor injuries and a horse was also injured.
Gosport hospital deaths: Grandmother 'treated brutally'
The granddaughter of a woman who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital has described how her grandmother's treatment there amounted to "torture".
Bridget Reeves told the Victoria Derbyshire show her grandmother Elsie Devine, 88, was treated "brutally" after being referred for respite care.
It comes as an inquiry found more than 450 patients died after being given "dangerous" amounts of painkillers.
Miss Reeves has been campaigning for justice for the patients for 20 years.
'Horrid' smell from Didcot landfill blaze
A large fire at a landfill site in Oxfordshire sent palls of smoke into the air.
Crews were called to the site at Appleford, near Didcot, at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.
Residents described a "horrid" smell emanating from the site and said smoke could be seen for miles around.
Oxfordshire's fire and rescue service said crews from six stations were controlling the blaze and the incident was ongoing.
Weather outlook: Dry and sunny
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live on Friday 22 June.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.