Report into Gosport hospital deaths to be published
Summary
- Families of hundreds of people who died at a scandal-hit hospital hope a report published later could end a decades-long wait for the truth.
- The report follows several inquiries into the prescribing of sedatives at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.
- A fresh review, led by former Bishop of Liverpool James Jones, spoke to more than 100 families and analysed 800 death certificates.
- Relatives said they hoped it would end their "harrowing" wait for answers.
- The report will be released at 11:35 BST