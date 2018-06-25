South of England

South Live: Monday 25 June

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 25 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

When they're not singing with Beyoncé... they're painting houses

The sisters who decorate houses to fund their music

Daughters of Davis have been a successful band for seven years, but fill in gaps between gigs and recording by painting and decorating.

Sisters Fern and Adrienne have supported the likes of Peter Andre, Leona Lewis and have even been on the same bill as Beyoncé.

They have a personal connection to their latest big project.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live on Monday 25 June.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

