South Live: Thursday 28 June

A man who died at a supported living home did not receive the care he needed because of a lack of funding, his parents have said.

Nico Reed, 23, had cerebral palsy and died at Barrantynes in Chalgrove, Oxfordshire, in 2012.

Rosi and Ian Reed told a report Nico was moved to the home "to save money".

The independent report into his care said funding opportunities were missed but that it was not possible to say if his death could have been prevented.