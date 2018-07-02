South Live: Monday 2 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 2 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between J11 for A33 and J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - Queuing traffic and two lanes closed on M4 London-bound between J11, A33 (Reading) and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.