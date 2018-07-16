South of England

South Live: Monday 16 July

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 16 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Wimbledon 2018: Britain's Lucy Shuker loses women's wheelchair doubles final

BBC Sport

Fleet's Lucy Shuker missed out on a first Wimbledon title yesterday as lost in Sunday's wheelchair doubles final.

Shuker and partner Sabine Ellerbrock lwere beaten 6-1 6-1 by Holland's Diede De Groot and Japanese player Yui Kamiji Shuker, 38, lost for a fourth time in a Wimbledon doubles final.

Britain's Lucy Shuker and German partner Sabine Ellerbrock
Getty Images

Two escape as aircraft crashes in trees near Winchester

Two men are recovering after they escaped "with only scratches" when their light aircraft crashed into trees in Hampshire at the weekend.

The fire service said the plane "crash landed" in trees and bushes on farmland off Morestead Road near Winchester on Saturday afternoon.

Crews from four stations and the ambulance service were called shortly after 15:15 BST but the men had climbed out of the plane before they arrived.

Police said the pair had been "luckiest people" to have walked away.

Plane crash
Hampshire Constabulary

Weather: Another warm day ahead.

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

Sunshine to start today, with cloud on the way later and the chance of a few showers in the west of our area this afternoon.

These may be heavy with the slight risk of thunder.

Highs today 26C (79°F)

Weather forecast for 16 July 2018

Deer drowns in failed rescue attempt at Southsea

A deer which became trapped in the sea off the Hampshire coast has drowned after a passing boat tried to lasso it.

Coastguards were called to Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, at 09:00 BST amid reports of a large deer in the water.

The fire service, tasked with rescuing the animal, said it was stuck between Southsea Aquarium and Southsea Castle.

The service's animal rescue adviser and the RNLI managed to get the deer on board a rescue boat and gave it CPR but they were unsuccessful.

Deer in sea
BBC

Welcome to South Live

Another warm day ahead, and throughout it we’ll be here with your news headlines until 18:00.

