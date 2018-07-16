South Live: Monday 16 July

Two men are recovering after they escaped "with only scratches" when their light aircraft crashed into trees in Hampshire at the weekend.

The fire service said the plane "crash landed" in trees and bushes on farmland off Morestead Road near Winchester on Saturday afternoon.

Crews from four stations and the ambulance service were called shortly after 15:15 BST but the men had climbed out of the plane before they arrived.

Police said the pair had been "luckiest people" to have walked away.