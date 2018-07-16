South Live: Monday 16 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 16 July
Wimbledon 2018: Britain's Lucy Shuker loses women's wheelchair doubles final
BBC Sport
Fleet's Lucy Shuker missed out on a first Wimbledon title yesterday as lost in Sunday's wheelchair doubles final.
Shuker and partner Sabine Ellerbrock lwere beaten 6-1 6-1 by Holland's Diede De Groot and Japanese player Yui Kamiji Shuker, 38, lost for a fourth time in a Wimbledon doubles final.
Two escape as aircraft crashes in trees near Winchester
Two men are recovering after they escaped "with only scratches" when their light aircraft crashed into trees in Hampshire at the weekend.
The fire service said the plane "crash landed" in trees and bushes on farmland off Morestead Road near Winchester on Saturday afternoon.
Crews from four stations and the ambulance service were called shortly after 15:15 BST but the men had climbed out of the plane before they arrived.
Police said the pair had been "luckiest people" to have walked away.
Weather: Another warm day ahead.
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Sunshine to start today, with cloud on the way later and the chance of a few showers in the west of our area this afternoon.
These may be heavy with the slight risk of thunder.
Highs today 26C (79°F)
Deer drowns in failed rescue attempt at Southsea
A deer which became trapped in the sea off the Hampshire coast has drowned after a passing boat tried to lasso it.
Coastguards were called to Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, at 09:00 BST amid reports of a large deer in the water.
The fire service, tasked with rescuing the animal, said it was stuck between Southsea Aquarium and Southsea Castle.
The service's animal rescue adviser and the RNLI managed to get the deer on board a rescue boat and gave it CPR but they were unsuccessful.
Welcome to South Live
Another warm day ahead, and throughout it we’ll be here with your news headlines until 18:00.