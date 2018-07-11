South Live: Wednesday 11 July

Recycling centres in Bracknell and Reading will close early today due to England's semi-final match with Croatia.

The sites at Longshot Lane, Bracknell and Island Road, Reading will close at 18:00.

In a joint statement, Bracknell Forest, Reading Borough Council and Wokingham Borough Council said: "We understand that for some residents, shortened opening hours at the recycling centres might be slightly inconvenient.

"We want to ensure that no-one needs to rush to be home in time for kick-off and to allow our hard-working staff to watch England in action."