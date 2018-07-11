South Live: Wednesday 11 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 11 July
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Fire breaks out on heathland
A large area of a heath in Hampshire has been destroyed by fire.
Firefighters were called to Fawley Common on Tuesday shortly after 18:15 BST after receiving numerous calls.
It took crews more than five hours to fight the blaze which had spread across 2.5 hectares (six acres).
Recycling centres set to close early for match
Recycling centres in Bracknell and Reading will close early today due to England's semi-final match with Croatia.
The sites at Longshot Lane, Bracknell and Island Road, Reading will close at 18:00.
In a joint statement, Bracknell Forest, Reading Borough Council and Wokingham Borough Council said: "We understand that for some residents, shortened opening hours at the recycling centres might be slightly inconvenient.
"We want to ensure that no-one needs to rush to be home in time for kick-off and to allow our hard-working staff to watch England in action."
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, at J7 for A4 affecting J5 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes blocked, queuing traffic and long delays on M4 westbound at J7, A4 (Slough West), because of an accident involving a lorry. Travel time is around 30 minutes. Congestion to J5, A4 (Langley).
Good morning ;)
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live on Wednesday 11 July.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire,Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset,@BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.