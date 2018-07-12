South Live: Thursday 12 July

Protesters now line both sides of the road outside Blenheim Palace, and cars are honking their horns in support as they drive past.

Hada Moreno (below) said she and her daughter have come to protest Donald Trump’s policy of separating children from their families at the US border.

BBC

Below you can see Catherine Walter - who moved to the UK from Texas 38 years ago - and Stuart Oxley, from Bicester, holding their 'Pro-America, Anti-Trump' sign.

BBC

Eirian Griffiths (below, right) lives in Oxfordshire and has family in the US.

She said she came out to protest against Trump because he was "a dangerous man" who "should not be afforded the respect of a state visit".