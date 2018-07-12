South Live: Thursday 12 July
Protesters build outside Blenheim Palace
Protesters now line both sides of the road outside Blenheim Palace, and cars are honking their horns in support as they drive past.
Hada Moreno (below) said she and her daughter have come to protest Donald Trump’s policy of separating children from their families at the US border.
Below you can see Catherine Walter - who moved to the UK from Texas 38 years ago - and Stuart Oxley, from Bicester, holding their 'Pro-America, Anti-Trump' sign.
Eirian Griffiths (below, right) lives in Oxfordshire and has family in the US.
She said she came out to protest against Trump because he was "a dangerous man" who "should not be afforded the respect of a state visit".
Coach's wife saw 'nothing abnormal'
Police outside Blenheim Palace
Joe Nimmo
BBC South
A large police presence is building outside Blenheim Palace ahead of Donald Trump’s visit this afternoon.
Police vans have lined the road into Woodstock, in Oxfordshire, and officers can be seen on every street corner.
Protesters bearing placards with slogans like 'Love Trumps Hate' and 'Yes We Can' are also starting to arrive, ahead of a planned demonstration.
Conservative leader of Oxfordshire County Council Ian Hudspeth said he thought it was "a great honour" to have Donald Trump visiting the county.
He said he respected people’s right to protest, but added: "We’ve got to remember he was elected, he is president of the United States, and I think we need to honour that."
Death of man in woods 'not murder'
Scuba diver finds working phone on seabed
Two men rescued from river after Henley Festival
Two men were rescued from the River Thames after Henley Festival in Oxfordshire last night.
Police were called at about 01:45 after someone fell in near Marsh Lock in Henley-on-Thames. Another man jumped in afterwards to help.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Two men were located in the river, life rings were deployed, and were brought to safety. The National Police Air Service assisted in locating the men.
"They were both taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital suffering from mild effects of hypothermia, but were otherwise uninjured."
Reading station: Two in hospital
A type of coolant which leaked from the air conditioning system at the Boots store in Reading has left two people in hospital, South Central Ambulance says.
The ambulance service was called about midday today to a suspected gas leak, and attended along with the fire service and Thames Valley Police.
After treatment on scene, two female members of staff – one in her 20s, the other in her 30s – were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital. Their condition is not serious.
The Boots store remains closed.
'Chemical spill' at Reading station
A suspected chemical spill has been dealt with by firefighters at Reading station.
Fire engines from Caversham Road and Whitley Wood were called to the Boots store in the station, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue says.
One firefighter was using breathing apparatus at the scene.
Bob Higgins trial: Accused coach's wife 'saw nothing abnormal'
Stephen Stafford
BBC South
The wife of a former professional football coach accused of sexually abusing trainees said she never saw anything "abnormal" happening when boys stayed overnight at their home.
Giving evidence at the trial of Bob Higgins, his wife Shirley said she cared for the trainees like her “own son”.
She told Winchester Crown Court she would have spoken out if she had seen anything wrong.
Mr Higgins, 65, denies 50 counts of indecent assault against teenage boys between 1971 and 1996.
Most of the 24 alleged victims were trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.
Mrs Higgins said hundreds of boys stayed with her on weekends for matches or training if they were far from home.
The boy would “clamber to be around” her husband in their lounge, sitting beside him or at his feet, she told the court.
Alistair MacDonald QC, defending, asked if she had seen anything “abnormal or strange” about the seating arrangements.
“No, I would have said something,” Mrs Higgins replied.
Man charged with Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a Venezuelan woman found stabbed to death in Bournemouth.
Police discovered the body of 34-year-old Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma at a flat in Richmond Hill early on Sunday.
Ryan Justin Thornton, 20, from Bournemouth, was charged with her murder. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court today.
A family tribute described Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma as "always positive, enthusiastic and adventurous".
It is thought she had been living at the flat for a week.
Murder probe after body found in woods
Build-A-Bear offer abandoned amid 'chaos'
A cheap teddy offer which left shoppers with young children queuing for up to eight hours amid chaotic scenes has been abandoned over safety concerns.
Build-A-Bear Workshop was offering UK customers a chance to buy any bear, which can cost up to £52, for the price of their child's age.
At Leeds' White Rose Shopping Centre police were called when queues of "about a mile long" formed.
Queues of more than five hours were reported at the company's Southampton store.
The company said the response had been "overwhelming and unprecedented".
'Disappointment' over Donald Trump visit
President Trump's impending visit to the Unesco World Heritage Site Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, is attracting a mixed response on Twitter.
Here are just a few of the reactions...
Salt marshes 'to disappear' as sea rises
Build-a-Bear customers 'queuing for five hours' in Southampton
Daily Echo
Scores of parents and children have queued for up to five hours in a Southampton shopping centre to grab a bargain Build-A-Bear.
Appeal after man hit with bottle in Newbury
Donald Trump in the UK: Police sleeping conditions 'a disgrace'
Hundreds of police officers assigned to help with Donald Trump's visit to the UK are having to sleep in conditions described as "an absolute disgrace".
Pictures posted on social media show rows of camp beds in a gymnasium which will be used for officers to rest on after 12 hour shifts.
The Police Federation said prisoners in cells would be sleeping in better conditions than its officers.
The situation was "not acceptable", the body coordinating the operation said.
Labour MP Louise Haigh raised the issue in the House of Commons, claiming 100 female officers had just four toilets between them, and 300 male officers had just five toilets.
John Apter, chairman of the Hampshire Police Federation, added: "It's tough at the moment, really tough, and they don't deserve this - it's not right and it's not acceptable."
President Trump will attend a dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, bilateral talks with the prime minister at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle, and a private trip to Scotland.
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J17 for A412 to J16 for M40 J1A.
M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J17, A412 (Maple Cross) to J16 M40 J1a, because of a broken down vehicle.
Donald Trump visit: 'Minimal disruption' expected
Beach Live BBC show coming to Dorset
An Antiques Roadshow-style beachcombing programme based in Dorset is coming to our screens next week.
Beach Live: Jurassic Coast Revealed is asking people to bring items of interest along as presenter Dan Snow explores our coastline's hidden stories.
It's being presented from Charmouth and aims to encourage us to get more out of our beach visits.
The three-part show airs from Tuesday next week on BBC Four.
Call to monitor home-educated children
Former officer guilty of gross misconduct
Girl, 16, assaulted in Portchester
Emily Hudson
BBC Radio Solent
Police want to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the assault of a teenage girl in Portchester on Tuesday night.
She was walking between West Street and Priory Gardens when she was approached from behind by a man she didn't know.
Police are keen to talk to a white man, 6ft, with a large build, who was in the area at the time.
Guess who's coming to dinner with Donald Trump
Jamie Robertson
Business reporter
So what would you say to dinner with Donald Trump at Blenheim Palace?
Some of Britain's top business leaders have been wrestling with this tricky problem since the invite appeared on their desks earlier this week.
The President's trade policies - not to mention his somewhat controversial moral compass - might be expected to give some pause for thought.
But about 150 are understood to have agreed to attend today's dinner hosted by the Prime Minister.
The BBC understands among those attending are Richard Gnodde, the European boss of Goldman Sachs, Steve Hatch of Facebook UK, Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays, and insurer Legal and General's chief executive Nigel Wilson and head of personal investing Helena Morrissey.
Cabinet members, including Chancellor Philip Hammond and the new foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, will also attend.
Boy charged with assault in Reading
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a man was punched in the head and knocked unconscious in Reading.
Thames Valley Police said a 26-year-old man was assaulted outside the Premier Store in Broad Street Mall and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The boy has been charged with wounding with intent and has been remanded in custody.
He will appear at Reading Crown Court on 13 August.
Two charged over unknown substance attack
When will Trump be in the South?
US President Donald Trump will arrive in the UK with his wife Melania on Thursday afternoon, following the Nato summit.
The couple will attend a dinner, hosted by the Prime Minister, Theresa May, at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire - the ancestral home of Sir Winston Churchill - on Thursday evening.
Cabinet members, including Chancellor Philip Hammond and the new foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, as well as business leaders, will be among the guests.
On Friday, the PM and President Trump will go to to watch a joint counter-terrorism exercise by British and US special forces at a military base.
Then after a visit to Chequers - the president and first lady will travel to Windsor on Friday afternoon to meet the Queen, before flying to Scotland to spend the weekend at Mr Trump's Turnberry golf resort.
Trump police accommodation 'a debacle'
The chairman of Hampshire Police Federation has called the accommodation given to officers working throughout Donald Trump's UK visit a "debacle".
John Apter posted images of sports halls with stretcher beds and mats on a hard floor, saying, "Prisoners would have had better accommodation."
Thames Valley Police Federation chairman Craig O'Leary said officers in his area been accommodated in hotels but officers deployed to other parts of the country had not been so lucky.
The national Police Federation said it was looking for an "immediate resolution to living conditions".
Island council reviewing roads maintenance to save £40m
Plans to bring in a firm to look at ways to reduce Isle of Wight Council's bill for the maintenance of its highways by £40m could be approved later.
The council says £2m can be cut from what it pays to Island Roads each year for the remaining two decades of its 25 year Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract.
The proposal is being considered by the council's cabinet this evening.
Isle of Wight Council transferred the maintenance of the island's highways to Island Roads in 2013.
Weather: A risk of thundery showers
Former Guardian editor has boat stolen
Alan Rusbridger, who was editor of the Guardian between 1995 and 2015, has appealed for help to find his boat which was stolen in Oxford.
President Donald Trump to land at Stansted at lunchtime
Donald Trump will fly into Stansted Airport at lunchtime for his first visit to the UK as US President.
Tonight he and the First Lady will attend a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace hosted by Theresa May.
Tomorrow he'll meet the prime minister for talks at Chequers before having tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.
Woman rescued from River Hamble
A woman's been taken to hospital after she fell in the water at Hamble.
Coastguard rescue teams were called to the river opposite the Hamble River Sailing Club about 20:30 BST last night.
A lifeboat crew from Calshot who were on a training exercise pulled her out of the water and took her to a pontoon where she was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Reading Ikea inquest: Crush death engineer did not follow procedures
An engineer who was trapped while working on a lift at an Ikea store was killed when a descending lift crushed him, an inquest heard.
Joaquin Fernandez, 41, died while carrying out electrical work at the store in Reading in October 2016.
The lift trapped him as he worked inside the shaft on the ground floor. The inquest heard he had not followed established procedures.
An inquest jury concluded Mr Fernandez's death was by misadventure.
We will be here to distract your from your World Cup heartbreak until 18:00 BST.