South Live: Friday 13 July

Two off-duty police officers from Thames Valley Polcie have been honoured at the Police Bravery Awards in London.

Sgt Mark Allmond was off duty with his family when he stepped in to help when a man fatally stabbed someone in a Poundland store in Abingdon. PC Alex Quigley arrived shortly after.

Craig O'Leary of Thames Valley Police Federation said both showed selflessness and courage.

