South Live: Friday 13 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
- Updates from Friday 13 July
Two injured in light aircraft crash
Emergency crews had to walk across marshland to reach the aircraft after it crashed near Bembridge.Read more
Thames Valley Police officers awarded for bravery
Two off-duty police officers from Thames Valley Polcie have been honoured at the Police Bravery Awards in London.
Sgt Mark Allmond was off duty with his family when he stepped in to help when a man fatally stabbed someone in a Poundland store in Abingdon. PC Alex Quigley arrived shortly after.
Craig O'Leary of Thames Valley Police Federation said both showed selflessness and courage.
Read more about their story.
US president Donald Trump meets Theresa May at Blenheim Palace
US President Donald Trump has said the UK will "probably not" get a trade deal with the US, if the prime minister's Brexit plan goes ahead.
He told The Sun the PM's plan would "probably kill the deal" as it would mean the US "would be dealing with the European Union" instead of with the UK.
Mr Trump was welcomed to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, by Theresa May last night for a black-tie dinner with 150 invited guests.
More than a thousand protesters gathered.
