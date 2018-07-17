South Live: Tuesday 17 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
- Updates from Tuesday 17 July
New Forest gorse destroyed in blaze
Plans for new leisure centre to be approved
Plans for a new leisure centre in Wokingham are expected to be approved tonight.
A six-lane swimming pool, gym, sports hall and two studios would be created in Bulmershe as part of the new multi-million pound building.
Demolition has already started on the existing centre, which closed in April.
The new centre is expected to be ready for use in 2020.
No plans for hosepipe ban in South
Millions of people will be affected by the first hosepipe ban of the summer in England.
United Utilities (UU) said a temporary ban affecting seven million people in the north-west of England from 5 August would "safeguard essential supplies".
It said reservoir levels were already low and that hot weather was forecast for the rest of July.
Other water companies across England, including the south, said they had adequate supplies and had no plans to impose similar bans.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight, lighting up the night sky.Read more
Video of swing bridge opening viewed 1.8m times
A video of a swing bridge in West Berkshire opening and closing has become an unexpected hit on YouTube.
More than 1.8m people have watched the eight-minute video, which shows how the bridge in Woolhampton works.
It was filmed by man known as Morthren on YouTube while he was on a trip to Midgham with a friend.
He told BBC Radio Berkshire videos like his have a strange kind of appeal.
Reading Central Club to be turned into flats
A club which was the "spiritual home" of an African and Caribbean community in Reading will be turned into flats.
Reading Central Club will be demolished to make way for a seven-storey block to end a 12-year dispute over its future.
The council said it lost out about £1m in revenue by retaining the 36m-long black culture mural on the site.
Community group Aspire failed in their bid to take over the property as Reading councillors agreed a 99-year lease with developer Redline on Monday.
Gorse fire breaks out in 'tinder dry' New Forest
Firefighters have been tackling a gorse fire the size of 50 football pitches in the New Forest.
The blaze, off Rollestone Road in Holbury, started shortly after midnight.
Station Manager Paul Reddish said: "It lit up the night sky - it was a challenge for the crews to get ahead of the fire and create some breaks."
At its height, 45 firefighters were sent to the blaze. The fire was put out by about 03:30 BST.
