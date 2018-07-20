South Live: Friday 20 July
Summary
- Field fires break out across the region
- Cats and dogs kept caged at woman's home
- Bosses 'not told about A&E move risks'
- IVF couples 'face social rationing'
- Updates from Friday 20 July
Is killing the boom the key to supersonic air travel?
Tim Bowler
Business reporter, BBC News
Three firms are vying to be the first to reintroduce commercial supersonic flight in the next decade.Read more
Bosses 'not told about A&E move risks'
Campaigners crowd-funded to bring a judicial review against the shake-up of Dorset health services.Read more
Cats and dogs kept caged at woman's home
Teresa Reynolds' terraced house in Slough was "overrun with animals" living in filthy conditions.Read more
Weather outlook: Bright start, risk of showers later
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Field fires break out across the south
There have been several field fires over the past 24 hours across the region.
These include on Beaulieu Heath in the New Forest National Park, Alvery Valley Country Park in Hampshire, Ashley on the Isle of Wight and Cowsey in Whiteley Wood, Berkshire.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
