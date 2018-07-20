South of England

South Live: Friday 20 July

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Field fires break out across the region
  2. Cats and dogs kept caged at woman's home
  3. Bosses 'not told about A&E move risks'
  4. IVF couples 'face social rationing'
  5. Updates from Friday 20 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Weather outlook: Bright start, risk of showers later

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

Field fires break out across the south

There have been several field fires over the past 24 hours across the region.

These include on Beaulieu Heath in the New Forest National Park, Alvery Valley Country Park in Hampshire, Ashley on the Isle of Wight and Cowsey in Whiteley Wood, Berkshire.

View more on twitter

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

