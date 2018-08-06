South of England

South Live: Monday 6 August

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 6 August

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Monday's weather forecast: Sunny and hot again today

Today looks set to be a fine, dry and hot day with plenty of blue sky and sunshine.

There will be very little if any cloud around. Light winds.

Maximum Temperature: 27 to 30°C (81 to 86°F).

Monday's weather forecast

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Women's British Open: Georgia Hall wins first major title

Georgia Hall won her first major title with a two-shot victory at the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

The 22-year-old from Bournemouth is only the third British winner since the event became a major championship in 2001.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire,Dorset,Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset,@BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top