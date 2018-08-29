South Live: Wednesday 29 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
New hospice aim for Winchester
Campaigners are aiming to create Winchester's first hospice.
More than £2.5m is needed to turn a former nurses home at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital into a hospice with 10 beds as well as a day care centre.
Currently most patients are referred to Andover - many families say that's too far to travel at a time when loved ones need care and support.
Weather: Rain first, then rather cloudy with a few showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
There could be some rain to start today, but this will soon clear to leave a rather cloudy day with a few showers expected, especially this afternoon.
There could be some sunny spells at times too.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's South Live.
We will have all the latest news, sport and weather updates for you until 18:00 BST