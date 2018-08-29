South of England

South Live: Wednesday 29 August

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 29 August

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

New hospice aim for Winchester

Campaigners are aiming to create Winchester's first hospice.

More than £2.5m is needed to turn a former nurses home at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital into a hospice with 10 beds as well as a day care centre.

Currently most patients are referred to Andover - many families say that's too far to travel at a time when loved ones need care and support.

New hospice building
BBC

Its a difficult stressful time for people and to be able to have that care provided close to where they live, close to loved ones, it feels important and will improve people's experiences.

Dr Stephanie KillickConsultant, End of Life Care

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rain first, then rather cloudy with a few showers

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

There could be some rain to start today, but this will soon clear to leave a rather cloudy day with a few showers expected, especially this afternoon.

There could be some sunny spells at times too.

Forecast for 29 August 2018

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to Wednesday's South Live.

We will have all the latest news, sport and weather updates for you until 18:00 BST

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top