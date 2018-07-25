South Live: Wednesday 25 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Rail strikes to go ahead amid guard dispute
- Man jailed for street stabbing murder
- Further fires strike in the region
- Updates from Wednesday 25 July
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
RMT summer rail strikes warning
Weather outlook: Dry and sunny
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
More fires strike in the region...
Hampshire travel latest: B3354 delays at Colden Common due to burst water main
BBC News Travel
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Wednesday morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.