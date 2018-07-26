South Live: Thursday 26 July
WW2 Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis dies
The 101-year-old was the last surviving female pilot from World War Two.Read more
Arrests following stabbing in Banbury
Thames Valley Police says several suspects have been arrested after a reported stabbing in Banbury, Oxfordshire.
The incident happened at a fair on Ruscote Avenue last night. The air ambulance also attended.
Weather: 'Hot and sunny'
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
