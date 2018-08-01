South of England

South Live: Wednesday 1 August

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Man seriously injured in 'hit-and-run'

A man has been seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Bournemouth.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious leg and head injuries after being hit by a car shortly after 00:15.

Police said a man later came forward and was arrested.

Richmond Park Road remains closed this morning at the Bennet Road and Charminster Road junctions to allow accident investigation work.

'Unexploded ordnance' found in the Solent

A device, being treated as possible unexploded ordnance, has been found in the water at Lee-on-the-Solent.

The object was discovered at about 17:00 BST yesterday by a member of the public launching a boat, HM Coastguard said.

A spokesman said the exact location was not being disclosed on the advice of the Royal Navy.

Bomb disposal experts are due to inspect the device this afternoon.

Weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells

Emily Wood

BBC Weather

Weather for the South of England on Wednesday 1 August 2018

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region across the day.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

