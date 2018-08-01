South Live: Wednesday 1 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Man seriously injured in 'hit-and-run'
A man has been seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Bournemouth.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious leg and head injuries after being hit by a car shortly after 00:15.
Police said a man later came forward and was arrested.
Richmond Park Road remains closed this morning at the Bennet Road and Charminster Road junctions to allow accident investigation work.
Custody death officers may be disciplined
Law student Nuno Cardoso suffered a "medical episode" in a police vehicle and died in hospital.Read more
'Unexploded ordnance' found in the Solent
A device, being treated as possible unexploded ordnance, has been found in the water at Lee-on-the-Solent.
The object was discovered at about 17:00 BST yesterday by a member of the public launching a boat, HM Coastguard said.
A spokesman said the exact location was not being disclosed on the advice of the Royal Navy.
Bomb disposal experts are due to inspect the device this afternoon.
Weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region across the day.
