South Live: Friday 3 August

Google

Pet owners and swimmers are being warned about toxic blue-green algae in Oxfordshire's lakes ahead of the hot weekend.

Five lakes in the county have been identified as having the dangerous organism - which can kill dogs and cause skin rashes to humans.

They are Croft Lake in Northmoor, near Witney, Baulking Lake in Faringdon, Ladygrove Lakes in Didcot, Jubilee Lake in Bicester and the Bicester Abingdon Marina.

However, it's thought more lakes could also be affected.