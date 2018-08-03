South Live: Friday 3 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Crews spend night tackling barn blaze
Firefighters have spent the night at the site of a barn fire.
Crews from five stations were called to tackle the blaze at Ropley, near Winchester, on Thursday evening.
Road closed for eight hours after fatal crash
There's been a fatal crash on the A31 near Ringwood.
It happened at around 22:00 last night near Poulner Hill.
Police say investigations are ongoing but are yet to release any more details.
The M27/A31 westbound was closed between Ringwood and Southampton for more than eight hours, but it's been confirmed the roads have now re-opened.
Dog owners and swimmers warned over toxic algae
Pet owners and swimmers are being warned about toxic blue-green algae in Oxfordshire's lakes ahead of the hot weekend.
Five lakes in the county have been identified as having the dangerous organism - which can kill dogs and cause skin rashes to humans.
They are Croft Lake in Northmoor, near Witney, Baulking Lake in Faringdon, Ladygrove Lakes in Didcot, Jubilee Lake in Bicester and the Bicester Abingdon Marina.
However, it's thought more lakes could also be affected.
Hospital traffic problems addressed
The Royal Bournemouth Hospital and Bournemouth Borough Council are working together to help improve traffic flow and road safety in and around the hospital.
Key issues that are being addressed include improved emergency access for ambulances, together with improved access for patients leaving the Hospital.
Changes to traffic signals, increased road markings and more signage are all being considered.
In addition, developments in new technology are being investigated which could lead to a possible trial of the latest traffic monitoring and incident detection equipment along Castle Lane East.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from M4 J5 to J4B for M25 J15.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound from M4 J5, Langley to J4b, M25 J15 (Thorney Interchange), because of an accident.
Weather: Fine and dry
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
