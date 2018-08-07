South of England

South Live: Tuesday 7 August

Portland Hospital beds shut ahead of NHS shake-up

Community beds at a Dorset hospital have officially closed ahead of a planned shake-up of NHS services.

Portland Hospital
Mike Faherty

The last patient at Portland Hospital was released home on Friday and no new patients are being admitted.

The beds have moved to Westhaven in Weymouth.

The changes are part of the reorganisation of the county's services which currently face judicial review.

Tuesday's weather

Emily Wood is standing in front of sunshine.

Good news, surely?

Sail off into the sunset...

Thank you to all of you who have sent us lovely pictures of yesterday's sunset on our Weather Watchers site.

Christchurch and East Dorset Councils have been trying to steal everyone's thunder (which seems the incorrect phrase) with this gorgeous picture from Mudeford.

Good morning to you

This was the sight last night in Andover, Hampshire, taken by a weather watcher, Marie O'Sullivan.

You know what 'they' say: Red sky at night, shepherd's delight.

Let's hope for a lovely day in the south.

We will be bringing you the latest local news, sport, weather and travel until 18:00 today.

Sunset
Marie O'Sullivan

