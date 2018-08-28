South Live: Tuesday 28 August

Reading Festival has come and gone for another year, but Thames Water is still making the most of the emissions from the festival, turning all the sewage from campers and visitors into energy.

Once the lost mobile phones have been pulled out of it, 750,000 litres of waste will be turned into a substance called sludge.

The gases the sludge will produce will then be used to make electricity.

Lee Irving from Thames Water says the whole process helps to power Reading Sewage Works