South of England

South Live: Friday 31 August

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 31 August

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Weather: A chilly start with spells of sunshine

Bee Tucker

BBC Weather

Weather for South of England on Friday 31 August 2018

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

South Western Railway workers begin three-day strike

RMT union members on South Western Railway have started a three day walkout as part of their long-running dispute over the future role of guards.

The company is aiming to run around two thirds of its services today. It's warning only half of scheduled trains will be running this weekend. Two more strikes are planned for September.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to BBC South Live on Friday.

We'll be bringing you the latest news from across the region until 18:00.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top