South Live: Monday 13 August

Great pack up begins at museum
Oxford City Council is preparing for its £3.2m redevelopment of the Museum of Oxford today.
Volunteers and Oxford museum staff are boxing up some of their exhibits ahead of the renovations - including pottery discovered in the 1970s excavation of the old Westgate shopping centre.
The Museum of Oxford aims to tell the story of the city and its residents and the extension will see the number of exhibits increased from 286 to 750.
Construction is expected to start in 2019 with the museum opening in 2020.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire both ways
M3 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, from J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange to J3 for A322 Bagshot.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 from J4, A331 (Camberley) to J3, A322 (Bagshot), because of a broken down vehicle.
