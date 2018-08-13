South Live: Monday 13 August

Oxford City Council is preparing for its £3.2m redevelopment of the Museum of Oxford today.

Volunteers and Oxford museum staff are boxing up some of their exhibits ahead of the renovations - including pottery discovered in the 1970s excavation of the old Westgate shopping centre.

The Museum of Oxford aims to tell the story of the city and its residents and the extension will see the number of exhibits increased from 286 to 750.

Construction is expected to start in 2019 with the museum opening in 2020.