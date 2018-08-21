South Live: Tuesday 21 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 21 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Safety advice given to boat users
That path would be tricky to walk down on a Friday night...
A cloudy start to the day, but brighter later
Alex Osborne has the weather.
New Forest death sparks murder inquiry
Officers responded to a call in Brookley Road, Brockenhurst, where a man died at the scene.Read more
Good morning ;)
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.