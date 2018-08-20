South Live: Monday 20 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 20 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Man dies in single-vehicle car crash
A man has died in a single-vehicle car crash in Wiltshire.
Police said it happened on the B4192 near Aldbourne, Marlborough, just after 21:00 BST on Saturday.
The 41-year-old man, from the Thatcham area of Berkshire, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested by Thames Valley Police on Sunday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police said a silver Ford Galaxy left the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the verge.
Travellers occupy train station car park
A group of travellers have moved in to occupy a large area of the public car park at Eastleigh train station.
Police have been on the site this morning, although it's understood they aren't able to move the group on without a court order being obtained.
Their presence is expected to mean disruption for rail passengers who'd normally expect to use the car park.
Good morning ;)
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.