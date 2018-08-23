South of England

South Live: Thursday 23 August

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 23 August

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Pedestrian hit by car in Havant

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Havant.

The 60-year-old man is being treated in hospital following the collision on Elmleigh Road at around 18:30 (BST) on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

He has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of driving over the alcohol and drug limit.

Rain to clear for a brighter day

Alex Osborne has got today's weather

Thursday's weather

24 hour wait for an ambulance

Elderly patient waits hours for South Central Ambulance

People in the South who dial 999 have had to wait - in some cases - nearly a day for an ambulance.

A BBC investigation has revealed one patient who called South Central Ambulance Service with a breathing problem was left waiting for more than 24 hours.

The service told us it was concerning some patients experienced a delay but, sometimes, higher category calls must take priority.

It said if a patient was left waiting, it made welfare calls to them on a regular basis.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

